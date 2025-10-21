Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Invests in Kite Mobility to Accelerate Shared Electric Mobility in Canada and Beyond

Mitsui announced the investment in Kite to support growth and innovation

Kite expands shared electric mobility across Canadian communities, with plans to scale into the U.S. market

Partnership strengthens ESG impact, reducing emissions, providing an alternative to private car ownership



TORONTO and TOKYO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (“Mitsui”) today announced an investment in Kite Mobility (“Kite”), a Canadian technology company that provides shared electric vehicles and mobility hubs integrated into residential and mixed-use communities.

This partnership combines Mitsui’s global expertise in mobility and sustainability with Kite’s innovative, community-based model, enabling faster growth across Canada and laying the foundation for international expansion.





The 2025 Lexus RZ now offered within the Kite model

Kite operates a tech-enabled mobility model that integrates shared electric vehicles directly into residential and mixed-use communities. By working with large real estate developers across Canada, Kite helps residents and visitors access clean, affordable transportation while reducing the need for private car ownership and excess parking infrastructure.

"This investment from Mitsui marks the next major milestone for Kite,” said Scott Macwilliam, Founder & CEO, Kite Mobility. “We are proud that our first-to-market mobility-as-an-amenity model continues to experience strong demand. In partnership with market-leading real estate developers, and now with Mitsui’s global expertise, reach, and long-term commitment to sustainable mobility, we are excited to accelerate our vision of making shared electric mobility a standard feature of modern living in buildings, cities and communities globally.”

Mitsui sees potential in Kite due to its innovative model, ESG focus, and growth opportunities in the Canadian market. Through this investment, Mitsui will support Kite’s continued growth by leveraging its global network and experience in the mobility sector.

"Kite has developed a highly innovative model that aligns with Mitsui’s global mobility strategy and our focus on sustainability,” said Mr. Kojima, General Manager of Mitsui HQ, “Through this investment, we are supporting Kite that not only brings environmental benefits but also reimagines how communities access transportation."

The investment will allow Kite to:

Expand its fleet of shared electric vehicles and mobility hubs across Toronto, the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, and other markets.

Advance technology development, enhancing the customer experience and operational efficiency.

Pursue new opportunities for accessibility initiatives, ensuring inclusive mobility solutions.

Drive measurable ESG outcomes, including reduced greenhouse gas emissions, fewer private vehicles on the road, and decreased demand for parking infrastructure within cities.

Demand remains strong for Kite’s first-to-market mobility hubs with over one hundred projects in its pipeline currently.

About Kite Mobility

Kite Mobility is a Canadian technology company delivering shared electric vehicles and mobility hubs integrated with residential and mixed-use developments. By partnering with leading real estate developers, Kite reduces reliance on private car ownership, lowers greenhouse gas emissions, and provides communities with cleaner, more accessible ways to get around.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. is a global trading and investment company with a diversified business portfolio spanning more than 60 countries. Through its Mobility Business Unit, Mitsui is actively investing in innovative technologies and business models that advance sustainable transportation and create long-term value.

