Sophos Launches ITDR to Protect Against Growing Identity-Based Attacks

Expands Sophos SecOps Portfolio, Delivering Faster Detection of Identity Risks and Exposure of  Compromised Credentials

 | Source: Sophos Inc. Sophos Inc.

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating  cyberattacks, today announced the launch of Sophos Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR).  This new solution for Sophos XDR and Sophos MDR continuously monitors customer environments for  identity risks and misconfigurations and scans the dark web for compromised credentials. It enables  organizations to detect and respond to identity-based attacks rapidly and identify risky user behavior  that could pose a threat to their business. 

This launch is a significant milestone building on the Secureworks acquisition, broadening Sophos’  portfolio and is the first Secureworks solution that has been fully integrated into the Sophos Central  platform, further enabling comprehensive security operations outcomes for its 600,000 customers.

Sophos ITDR addresses identity-based attacks, one of the fastest-growing threat vectors globally. Sophos  X-Ops observed a 106 percent increase in stolen credentials for sale on the dark web between June 2024  and June 2025, underscoring the growing risk. The Sophos Active Adversary Report further found that  compromised credentials were the number-one root cause of attacks across MDR and incident response  cases for the second year in a row, with 56 percent of incidents involving attackers logging into external  remote services with valid accounts.

“Cloud and remote work have expanded the identity attack surface and created new opportunities for  attackers,” said Rob Harrison, SVP, Product Management, Sophos. “Complex identity and access  management systems with constantly changing settings and policies create gaps that attackers target.  Sophos ITDR helps close those gaps by giving customers faster visibility into identity risks, monitoring for  compromised credentials, and integrating with Sophos XDR and Sophos MDR for rapid, analyst-led  response.”

Sophos ITDR uncovers identity risks and is designed to protect and detect against all known MITRE  ATT&CK Credential Access techniques with detection rules for all of the techniques The solution  performs more than 80 cloud identity posture checks, monitors for compromised credentials on the  dark web, and uses AI-driven detections to identify identity-based attacks such as kerberoasting,  privilege escalation, account takeover, brute force, and lateral movement. Response playbooks within  Sophos ITDR, enable automated remediation actions, including account lock, password reset, multi factor authentication refresh, and session revocation.

Key Features and Benefits in Sophos ITDR

  • Identity Catalog: Gain complete visibility across all identities across systems to reduce blind  spots.
  • Identity Posture Dashboard: Get a single, prioritized view of identity risks, including  compromised credentials on the dark web, to act faster.
  • Continuous Assessments: Strengthen security posture with ongoing detection of  misconfigurations, dormant accounts, vulnerabilities, and MFA gaps.
  • Compromised Credential Monitoring: Protect users by detecting and alerting when stolen  credentials surface in breach databases.
  • Dark Web Intelligence: Stay ahead of attackers with proactive monitoring of underground  markets for leaked credentials.
  • User Behavior Analytics (UEBA): Spot insider threats and anomalous activity early to prevent  account takeover and lateral movement.
  • Advanced Identity Detections: Detect sophisticated identity attacks such as kerberoasting,  account compromise, stolen credentials, password spray, brute force, and impossible travel.
  • Identity Response Actions: Take immediate action on identity threats with integrated response  actions to disable accounts, reset user sessions, reset passwords, or mark users as compromised  in Microsoft Entra ID.

The Sophos ITDR solution integrates with Sophos XDR and Sophos MDR, automatically generating cases  when identity-based threats or high-risk findings arise. With Sophos MDR, Sophos security analysts then  investigate and take response actions on behalf of customers, accelerating remediation and reducing  risk. 

“Sophos ITDR has improved visibility into our identity risks and streamlined how we manage them,” said  an Information Security Director at a financial services firm. “Having identity risk data available within  Sophos XDR is a game changer for strengthening our overall security posture.”

“Identity has become the new frontline of cyber defense, and Sophos ITDR delivers the visibility and  automation needed to stay ahead of attackers. By covering the full spectrum of identities from users to  service accounts and applications, it closes blind spots, strengthens our overall security posture, and  provides clear remediation actions that help my team address risks quickly and effectively,” said a CISO  at a financial services firm. 

Sophos partners can access enablement materials and sales resources via the Sophos Partner Portal

About Sophos 
Sophos is a cybersecurity leader defending 600,000 organizations globally with an AI-driven platform  and expert-led services. Sophos meets organizations wherever they are in their security maturity and  grows with them to defeat cyberattacks. Its solutions combine machine learning, automation, and real time threat intelligence with frontline human expertise from Sophos X-Ops to deliver advanced, 24/7  threat monitoring, detection, and response. Sophos offers industry-leading managed detection and  response (MDR) alongside a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity technologies — including  endpoint, network, email, and cloud security, extended detection and response (XDR), identity threat  detection and response (ITDR), and next-gen SIEM. Together with expert advisory services, these  capabilities help organizations proactively reduce risk and respond faster, with the visibility and  scalability needed to stay ahead of evolving threats. Sophos goes to market with a global partner  ecosystem, including Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), resellers and distributors, marketplace integrations, and cyber risk partners, giving organizations the  flexibility to choose trusted relationships when securing their business. Sophos is headquartered in  Oxford, U.K. More information is available at https://www.sophos.com/en-us.

 
 

            











    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading