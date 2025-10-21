RadNet to Host Investor Day on November 11, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of outpatient imaging centers and digital health and AI solutions, today announced that it will host an Investor Day at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

To view the agenda and event participants as well as access a link for a live webcast, investors are invited to visit www.radnet.com/investor-day.

The Investor Day will feature presentations from RadNet’s senior executives and physician leaders highlighting the Company’s current and longer-term strategic priorities, market opportunities and innovation roadmap.

In-person attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with management, participate in product demonstrations and experience RadNet’s latest technologies shaping the future of diagnostic imaging. In-person attendance is by invitation only, and registration is required.

A replay of the webcast and the related slide presentations will be available following the event on the Investor Relations section of RadNet’s website.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 405 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 11,000 team members. For more information, visit www.radnet.com.

Contact:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper,

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2928

Or

Jane Mazur

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

Jane.Mazur@RADNET.COM

Investor Relations:

Addo IR

rdnt@addo.com