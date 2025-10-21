INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Former Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) Investors Who Received Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) Shares in Connection with Rocket’s Acquisition of Mr. Cooper in October 2025 to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp LLP, a national investment, securities, and consumer class action firm, is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of former investors of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (“Mr. Cooper”) who received shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (“Rocket” or the “Company”) in connection with Rocket’s acquisition of Mr. Cooper on October 1, 2025 (“Merger”).

Rocket is a Detroit-based financial technology company with a platform of mortgage, real estate, and personal finance businesses such as Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Close, Rocket Money and Rocket Loans. Rocket states that its “proprietary technology platform is designed to deliver a seamless, AI-driven homeownership experience, integrating home search, mortgage origination, title and closing, and personal financial management.” Rocket further claims to “demonstrate” a consistent ability to develop and scale technology-driven solutions that enhance client experiences, automate operations, and extend its capabilities to partners.”

The offering materials for the Merger (“Offering Materials”) state that the Merger will potentially “generate $100 million in additional pre-tax revenue from higher recapture rates and attaching Rocket’s title, closing and appraisal services to Mr. Cooper’s existing originations,” “provide the combined company with $500 million in run-rate pre-tax cost savings from streamlining operations, corporate expense and technology investments,” and help the combined Company to “drive significant incremental client acquisition and accelerate Rocket’s origination-servicing flywheel.” Moreover, the Offering Materials state that the Merger will be “accretive to Rocket’s earnings per share immediately after closing, and mid-teens accretive on a percentage basis to Rocket’s estimated 2026 earnings per share.”

On September 30, 2025, a day before the Merger closed, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) announced that it sued Zillow Group, Inc. and Zillow, Inc. (collectively, “Zillow”), and Redfin Corporation (“Redfin”), a subsidiary of Rocket, over an unlawful agreement that eliminates Redfin as a competitor in the market for placing advertising of rental housing on internet listing services. In connection with the lawsuit, the FTC alleges that for a $100 million payment and other compensation from Zillow, Redfin agreed to end its contracts with advertising customers and help Zillow take over that business, stop competing in the advertising market for multifamily properties for up to nine years, and to serve merely as an exclusive syndicator of Zillow listings, making Redfin sites effectively a copy of the listings that appear on Zillow’s sites.

Since October 1, 2025, the date upon which Rocket acquired Mr. Cooper, Rocket’s share price has declined by 14%. Girard Sharp’s investigation focuses on whether the Offering Materials may have included misrepresentations and omissions regarding Rocket’s and Mr. Cooper’s financial conditions and the Merger.

If you are a former Mr. Cooper investor with losses, please fill out this form, email apolk@girardsharp.com, or call (866) 981-4800 for a free consultation.

Why Girard Sharp?

Girard Sharp represents investors, consumers, and institutions in class actions and other complex litigation nationwide. We recently obtained a $36.5 million securities settlement against Maxar Technologies, a space imagery company, after its share price collapsed following its acquisition of DigitalGlobe. Our attorneys have obtained multimillion-dollar recoveries for victims of unfair and deceptive practices in antitrust, financial fraud, and consumer protection matters against some of the country’s largest corporations, including Raymond James, John Hancock, and Sears. Girard Sharp has earned top-tier rankings from U.S. News and World Report for Securities and Class Action Litigation and has been repeatedly selected as an Elite Trial Lawyers finalist by the National Law Journal.

Contact

Girard Sharp LLP

(866) 981-4800

contact@girardsharp.com

apolk@girardsharp.com

www.girardsharp.com