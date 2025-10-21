Buburuza Unveils AI-Native Payment Platform That Automates Global Money Movement

London, UK, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buburuza today announced the public waitlist for its AI-powered payment platform, following a six-month private beta that tested real-time, cross-currency transfers across multiple markets using AI infrastructure.





The newly launched platform applies artificial intelligence to handle payment routing between banking and blockchain systems. Buburuza describes this as part of a broader shift toward AI Money — finance that can interpret context and move value autonomously.

Unlike traditional banking interfaces, Buburuza’s system can be controlled by voice through an AI agent called B1. Users can simply say, “Send 500 dollars to [recipient] in USDC,” and the system analyzes the best available routing options across bank transfers, stablecoin networks, and other payment rails before executing the transaction through the fastest and most cost-efficient path.

"Cross-border payments represent a $156 trillion market that still operates on 1970s infrastructure," said Daniel Zakharov, founder and CEO of Buburuza. "We've built a system where payments move at the speed of conversation, not the speed of correspondent banking networks."

Customer Validation

Early testers ranged from independent creators to finance teams running international operations. Many said Buburuza made their payment workflows feel almost invisible — invoices cleared faster, balances synced automatically, and time spent managing transfers dropped dramatically. For users used to juggling accounts and managing settlements across time zones, this sense of continuity felt like a breakthrough.

Freelancers described it as “the first time money actually worked with me instead of against me.” Startups running payroll in multiple currencies used B1, Buburuza’s voice-based AI agent, to automate complex transfers that once took hours of coordination. Finance managers who joined the beta shared that what used to be a tangle of approvals, FX conversions, and routing delays became a single, predictable flow.

What united them wasn’t just speed — it was relief. Relief from the uncertainty that comes with moving money between systems that don’t speak the same language. For many, Buburuza’s automation felt less like a new tool and more like a shift in rhythm: financial operations that finally kept pace with the rest of digital life.

Technical Architecture: Multi-Wallet Routing

Traditional banking treats each account as an isolated system. You have euros in one place, dollars in another, crypto on a separate platform. Moving money between them requires manual transfers, currency conversions, and settlement waiting periods.

Buburuza's multi-wallet architecture eliminates these boundaries. The platform views all your accounts—fiat and crypto—as a single liquidity network.

How it works in practice:

You need to send $1,000. You have €300 in your European account and $750 equivalent in USDC. Instead of manually converting euros, transferring funds, and then initiating payment, Buburuza does it automatically:

Converts €300 to dollars at real-time market rates

Routes the remaining $750 from your USDC balance

Executes both simultaneously across their respective networks

Completes the full $1,000 payment in under 10 seconds

Generates one receipt showing exactly what happened

The system checks all your balances before any transaction, so "insufficient funds" errors become rare. Users see one consolidated balance, with routing handled invisibly in the background.

Voice Interface: Natural Language Processing for Finance

The platform's voice agent, B1, uses natural language processing to interpret complex financial instructions:

Example commands:

"Send my Berlin contractor their monthly payment in euros using my USDC balance"

"Pay the utility bill but hold it if I'm over budget this week"

"Show me all transactions over $500 from last month"

"I can't afford this right now" (triggers payment rescheduling)

B1 learns user patterns over time and can proactively intervene:

"You've already made two similar payments today. Want me to hold this one for review?"

"You're about to exceed your monthly dining budget. Should I flag similar charges?"

"This merchant charged you twice. Would you like me to initiate a dispute?"

"Most financial AI today just automates existing processes," said Oliver Kol, CTO at Buburuza. "B1 is different, it understands intent and context. You're having a conversation about what you want to accomplish, not entering commands into a system."

The Cross-Border Freelance Economy Meets Blockchain Infrastructure

The global freelance economy has grown to 60 million workers, expanding at an annual rate of 15% as remote work becomes the norm. An estimated 10 to 15 million of them earn across borders, facing constant friction from outdated international payment systems.

Simultaneously, cryptocurrency ownership has reached over 50 million people in developed markets, with younger demographics showing the fastest adoption. These two trends are converging: millions of international freelancers now hold crypto assets, and many crypto holders earn their income across borders.

Buburuza is designed for that intersection — people whose financial lives already span multiple currencies, accounts, and payment systems. In early testing, the platform attracted users who live globally but work digitally: freelancers, startup founders, and remote teams who need their money to move as fluidly as they do. Many described the experience as “banking without borders,” where fiat and crypto finally function as one system.

The Market Opportunity:

The cross-border consumer payments market represents $656 billion annually (World Bank), while cryptocurrency-to-fiat conversion volume exceeds $2 trillion. The addressable market consists of anyone who regularly transacts across both traditional and crypto rails—a segment growing as stablecoin infrastructure matures and remote work becomes normalized.

Buburuza's initial focus is OECD-market freelancers and crypto-comfortable users who need seamless fiat-crypto interoperability. This segment—estimated at 5-10 million people today—is underserved by traditional fintechs (which lack crypto integration) and crypto platforms (which lack fiat endpoints).

Why Now:

Two infrastructure shifts make this timing optimal:

Stablecoin Maturity: The stablecoin market has reached $200 billion with institutional-grade infrastructure from Circle and Tether, making crypto-fiat routing reliable at scale for the first time.

Remote Work Permanence: The pandemic-accelerated shift to distributed work has proven durable, with international freelancing and digital nomadism now standard career paths rather than edge cases.

Buburuza is positioned as infrastructure rather than application—the routing layer that other financial products will eventually need as fiat-crypto hybrid becomes default rather than exception.

Market Context and Competition

The cross-border payments market represents $156 trillion in annual transaction volume, with average fees of 6.3% according to World Bank data. Traditional international wire transfers take 3-5 business days and cost $30-80 per transaction.

While companies like Wise and Revolut have reduced costs through digital-first infrastructure, they still operate primarily on traditional banking rails with limited cryptocurrency integration. Crypto-native platforms like Coinbase offer fast blockchain transfers but lack seamless fiat integration.

Buburuza's hybrid approach—combining traditional and blockchain networks with AI routing—enables faster settlement while maintaining regulatory compliance and broad currency support.

Availability and Roadmap

Buburuza’s public waitlist is now open at Buburuza , inviting early users to experience what the company calls autonomous finance — where money can move, allocate, and reconcile itself across accounts.

Beyond individual access, Buburuza is in active discussions with several fintech and payroll platforms exploring partnerships to integrate its payment infrastructure as white-label technology.



“Payments are just the first layer,” said Zakharov. “Once money understands context — who it’s for, what it’s for, and when it needs to move — you can rebuild every other layer of finance on top of that.”

About Buburuza Bank

Buburuza Bank is an AI-powered financial platform that unifies fiat and cryptocurrency payments into one intelligent network. Founded in 2024 by Daniel Zakharov, Buburuza operates as a licensed money transmitter focused on making cross-border payments as fast and simple as sending a text message.



