Recording of LHV Group's 21 October investor webinar

To give an overview of the 2025 Q3 financial results, LHV Group organised an investor meeting webinar on 21 October. An overview of the company's progress was given by Mihkel Torim, Chairman of the Management Board of LHV Group and Meelis Paakspuu, CFO of LHV Group.

Recording of the investor meeting (in Estonian) is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zOOlf5NV9oQ

Presentation (in English) at: www.lhv.ee/assets/files/investor/LHV_Group_Investoresitlus_2025-Q3_EN.pdf

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As at the end of September, the services of LHV Pank are being used by 483,000 customers, the pension funds managed by LHV have 107,000 active customers, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 227,000 customers. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.



