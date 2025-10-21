Dwolla to Showcase Instant Payments at Money20/20, Ushering in the Real-Time Era of Digital Finance

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dwolla, a leading provider of account-to-account (A2A) payment infrastructure trusted by fintechs and enterprises, today announced its participation at Money20/20 USA, where the company will spotlight its Instant Payments capabilities across the RTP® network and the FedNow® Service.

With Dwolla’s latest offering, platforms can use Dwolla’s technology to move money in seconds, reducing payment uncertainty, enabling real-time reconciliation and elevating digital experiences across lending, insurance, real estate, marketplaces and more. This aligns with the industry’s demand for speed, transparency and automation within modern treasury operations.

“Instant payments mark a turning point for enterprise finance. Our clients want to orchestrate payments intelligently, automate what used to take days and unlock real-time liquidity across their ecosystems. Dwolla makes that possible with the infrastructure and reliability they expect,” said Dave Glaser, CEO at Dwolla.

Dwolla’s platform provides a unified API that supports ACH, Same Day ACH, RTP and FedNow, consolidating multiple payment rails into one secure system. Enterprises can modernize treasury processes, improve cash-flow predictability and scale faster, without adding operational complexity.

Platform Highlights

Move money instantly with Dwolla’s technology, powered by RTP and FedNow Service

Improve reconciliation and reduce payment errors

Maintain secure bank connections with tokenized authentication

Embed payments directly into applications through a single API



See Dwolla in Action at Money20/20

FAQ

Q1: What is Dwolla bringing to Money20/20?

Dwolla is showcasing Instant Payments via the RTP network and FedNow Service, available through a single, unified API alongside ACH and Same Day ACH.

Q2: How do Instant Payments improve enterprise finance?

They enable real-time funds availability, faster reconciliation, and reduced exceptions. Teams gain cash-flow visibility and can automate payout and collection workflows that previously took days.

Q3: What industries benefit most?

Lending (disbursements and refunds), insurance (claims), real estate (earnest money, commissions), marketplaces (seller payouts), payroll (off-cycle or earned wage access) and B2B platforms (supplier payments) all benefit from instant settlement and status transparency.

Q4: How does Dwolla’s unified API reduce complexity?

It abstracts multiple rails—ACH, Same Day ACH, RTP, FedNow—into one integration, plus tokenized bank connectivity and monitoring. Developers embed payments once and select the optimal rail with policy-based routing.

Q5: Is it secure and compliant?

Dwolla employs tokenization, encryption in transit and at rest, role-based access controls and audit logging. The platform supports enterprise risk, compliance and monitoring workflows aligned with industry standards.

Q6: How does pricing work?

Pricing can reflect rail usage (ACH vs. real-time), volume and value-added features. Contact Dwolla for a tailored proposal aligned to your use case and volume projections.

Q7: Does this replace ACH?

No. ACH remains ideal for certain use cases (e.g., bulk, non-urgent). With Dwolla, enterprises can mix rails and automate decisions by cost, speed, amount and risk profile.

Q8: What’s required to go live?

A developer can integrate Dwolla’s API, complete bank connectivity and configure webhooks, idempotency and error handling. Most teams deploy to a pilot environment, then expand with traffic-shaping and observability.

Q9: Where can I learn more?

Please check: Dwolla Instant Payments , The Clearing House (RTP) and the Federal Reserve (FedNow) for authoritative education.

Q10: How can I see a live demo at Money20/20?

About Dwolla

Dwolla is a trusted leader in payment services, powering innovation with sophisticated A2A solutions. Dwolla’s easy-to-implement API simplifies the complexity of integrating with ACH and real-time payment networks to deliver a single end-to-end solution. Hundreds of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies rely on Dwolla’s technology to help move over $67B annually. For businesses seeking to streamline payment processes, reduce errors and scale operations, Dwolla provides the infrastructure to build what’s next in money movement.

