iBio to Present New Preclinical Data on Its Activin E Antibody at Two Upcoming Scientific Conferences, ObesityWeek® and PEGS Europe 2025

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBIO), an AI-driven innovator of precision antibody therapies, today announced that Cory Schwartz, Ph.D., Director of Research and Early Development at iBio, will deliver an oral presentation at ObesityWeek 2025 November 4-7 in Atlanta. In addition, Martin Brenner, DVM, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of iBio, will deliver an oral presentation at PEGS Europe 2025 November 11–13 in Lisbon.

“We are excited to share additional data from the non-human primates study of our Activin E antibody, IBIO-610, which continues to support its potential as a differentiated approach to the treatment of obesity,” said Dr. Brenner. “These findings add to a growing body of research that inhibiting Activin E signaling could deliver fat-selective weight loss, support long-term weight maintenance, and enhance the benefits of GLP-1 therapies. These data suggest IBIO-610 could help overcome key limitations of current therapies and advance the next generation of cardiometabolic therapies.”

Obesity Week Presentation Details:

Title: Discovery and Testing of a First-in-Class Activin E Antagonist Antibody for the Treatment of Obesity

Date: November 4, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. EST

Presenter: Cory Schwartz, Director of Research and Early Development, iBio

Location: A411-A412

Dr. Schwartz will also present a poster titled “Preclinical Evaluation of a Long-Acting Anti-Myostatin Therapy for Obesity” on November 5 at 2:30 p.m. EST

To view the full agenda please visit https://obesityweek.org/attend/program/

PEGS Europe Presentation Details:

Title: A First-in-Class Anti-Activin E Antibody Induces Fat-Selective Weight-Loss in Diet-Induced Obese Mice

Date: November 12, 2025

Time: 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. WET

Presenter: Martin Brenner, CEO and CSO, iBio

Location: Podium Presentation

To view the full agenda please visit https://www.pegsummiteurope.com/

About iBio, Inc.

iBio (Nasdaq: IBIO) is a cutting-edge biotech company leveraging AI and advanced computational biology to develop next-generation biopharmaceuticals for cardiometabolic diseases, obesity, cancer and other hard-to-treat diseases. By combining proprietary 3D modeling with innovative drug discovery platforms, iBio is creating a pipeline of breakthrough antibody treatments to address significant unmet medical needs. Our mission is to transform drug discovery, accelerate development timelines, and unlock new possibilities in precision medicine. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the data supporting IBIO-610’s potential as a differentiated approach to the treatment of obesity, inhibiting Activin E signaling delivering fat-selective weight loss, supporting long-term weight maintenance, and enhancing the benefits of GLP-1 therapies and IBIO-610 helping to overcome key limitations of current therapies and advancing the next generation of cardiometabolic therapies, and the antibody having the potential to deliver meaningful benefits to patients. While iBio believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the ability of Activin E to be a successful target for cardiometabolic disorders and obesity, iBIO-610 having the ability to be a differentiated approach to the treatment of obesity, the ability of Activin E signaling inhibition to deliver fat-selective weight loss, support long-term weight maintenance, and enhance the benefits of GLP-1 therapies, the ability of IBIO-610 to overcome key limitations of current therapies and advance the next generation of cardiometabolic therapies; iBio’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of its product candidates, or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements; regulatory limitations relating to iBio’s ability to promote or commercialize its product candidates for specific indications; acceptance of iBio’s product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of products; and whether iBio will incur unforeseen expenses or liabilities or other market factors; and the other factors discussed in iBio’s filings with the SEC including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2025 and its subsequent filings with the SEC on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and iBio undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

