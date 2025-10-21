Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

 | Source: Capital City Bank Group Capital City Bank Group

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income attributable to common shareowners of $16.0 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $15.0 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, and $13.1 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (3rd Quarter 2025 versus 2nd Quarter 2025)

Income Statement

  • Tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $43.6 million compared to $43.2 million for the second quarter of 2025
    • Net interest margin increased four-basis points to 4.34% due to a four-basis point decline in cost of funds to 78 basis points
  • Provision for credit losses increased by $1.3 million to $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2025 - net loan charge-offs were 18-basis points (annualized) of average loans – allowance coverage ratio increased to 1.17% at September 30, 2025
  • Noninterest income increased by $2.3 million, or 11.6%, due to a $1.2 million increase in other income which included a $0.7 million gain from the sale of our insurance subsidiary, and higher mortgage banking revenues of $0.6 million and deposit fees of $0.6 million
  • Noninterest expense increased by $0.4 million, or 0.9%, due to an increase in other miscellaneous expenses

Balance Sheet

  • Loan balances decreased by $46.4 million, or 1.7% (average), and decreased by $49.5 million, or 1.9% (end of period)
  • Deposit balances decreased by $68.4 million, or 1.9% (average), and decreased by $89.9 million, or 2.4% (end of period) due to the seasonal decrease in our public fund balances
    • Noninterest bearing deposits averaged 36.4% of total deposits for the third quarter of 2025 and 36.3% for the year
  • Tangible book value per diluted share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased by $1.01, or 4.0%

“We are pleased to share another strong report for the third quarter of 2025, highlighted by an above-peer ROA of 1.47% and ROE of 11.67%,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Capital City Bank Group Chairman and CEO. “Revenue growth driven by continued net interest margin expansion and higher noninterest income drove the improvement and resulted in a 4% increase in tangible book value per share. We are in a position of strength and look forward to finishing the year strong and continued momentum in 2026.”

Discussion of Operating Results

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $43.6 million compared to $43.2 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $40.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, the increase was driven by a $0.5 million increase in investment securities income, a $0.4 million decrease in interest expense, and a $0.1 million increase in overnight funds income, partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in loan income. One additional calendar day in the third quarter of 2025 contributed to the improvement. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, the increase was primarily due to a $3.0 million increase in investment securities income, a $1.2 million decrease in interest expense, and a $0.5 million increase in overnight funds income, partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in loan income. New investment purchases at higher yields drove the increase in investment securities income for both prior period comparisons. Further, the decrease in deposit interest expense from both prior periods reflected the gradual decrease in our deposit rates. The decrease in loan income compared to both prior periods was due to lower loan balances that was partially offset by favorable rate repricing.

For the first nine months of 2025, tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $128.4 million compared to $118.0 million for the same period of 2024 with the increase primarily attributable to a $7.3 million increase in investment securities income, a $2.3 million increase in overnight funds income, and a $2.3 million decrease in deposit interest expense, partially offset by a $1.9 million decrease in loan income. New investment purchases at higher yields drove the increase in investment securities income. Higher average deposit balances contributed to the increase in overnight funds income. The decrease in deposit interest expense reflected the aforementioned decrease in our deposit rates. The decrease in loan income was due to lower loan balances that was partially offset by favorable rate repricing.

Our net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 4.34%, an increase of four basis points over the second quarter of 2025 and an increase of 22 basis points over the third quarter of 2024. For the month of September 2025, our net interest margin was 4.41%. For the first nine months of 2025, our net interest margin of 4.28% reflected a 23 basis point increase over the same period of 2024. The improvement in the net interest margin compared to all prior periods reflected a higher yield in the investment portfolio driven by new purchases at higher yields and lower deposit cost. For the third quarter of 2025, our cost of funds was 78 basis points, a decrease of four basis points from the second quarter of 2025 and a 15-basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2024. Our cost of deposits (including noninterest bearing accounts) was 80 basis points, 81 basis points, and 92 basis points, respectively, for the same periods.

Provision for Credit Losses 

We recorded a provision expense for credit losses of $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, we recorded a provision expense for credit losses of $3.3 million which was comparable to the same period of 2024. Activity within the components of the provision (loans held for investment (“HFI”) and unfunded loan commitments) for each reported period is provided in the table on page 14. We discuss the various factors that impacted our provision expense for Loans HFI in further detail below under the heading Allowance for Credit Losses.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $22.3 million compared to $20.0 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $19.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. The $2.3 million, or 11.6%, increase over the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $1.2 million increase in other income, a $0.6 million increase in mortgage banking revenues, and a $0.6 million increase in deposit fees. The increase in other income was primarily due to a $0.7 million gain from the sale of our insurance subsidiary (Capital City Strategic Wealth) in the third quarter of 2025, and to a lesser extent higher miscellaneous income. The increase in mortgage revenues was driven by an increase in the gain on sale margin for loan sales. Fee adjustments made late in the second quarter of 2025 contributed to the increase in deposit fees and miscellaneous income.

Compared to the third quarter of 2024, the $2.8 million, or 14.4%, increase was primarily due to a $1.1 million increase in other income, a $0.8 million increase in mortgage banking revenues, a $0.4 million increase in wealth management fees, and a $0.4 million increase in deposit fees. The increase in other income reflected the aforementioned gain from the sale of our insurance subsidiary and higher miscellaneous income. Higher production volume and gain on sale margin drove the improvement in mortgage banking revenues. The increase in wealth management fees was primarily due to higher retail brokerage fees. The aforementioned fee adjustments drove the improvement in deposit fees.

For the first nine months of 2025, noninterest income totaled $62.3 million compared to $57.2 million for the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to a $2.2 million increase in wealth management fees, a $1.6 million increase in mortgage banking revenues, and a $1.1 million increase in other income. The increase in wealth management fees reflected increases in trust fees of $1.1 million and retail brokerage fees of $1.0 million attributable to a combination of new business and higher account valuations. A fee increase implemented in early 2025 also contributed to the increase in trust fees. Higher production volume and gain on sale margin drove the improvement in mortgage banking revenues. The increase in other income reflected the aforementioned gain from the sale of our insurance subsidiary and higher miscellaneous income.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $42.9 million compared to $42.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $42.9 million for the third quarter of 2024. The $0.4 million, or 0.9%, increase over the second quarter of 2025 reflected a $0.8 million increase in other expense that was partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in compensation expense. The increase in other expense was driven by higher miscellaneous expenses of $0.7 million and professional fees of $0.1 million. The decrease in compensation was primarily due to lower performance-based compensation (cash and stock incentives). Compared to the third quarter of 2024, a $0.3 million increase in compensation expense was offset by a $0.2 million decrease in other expense and a $0.1 million decline in occupancy expense.

For the first nine months of 2025, noninterest expense totaled $124.2 million compared to $123.5 million for the same period of 2024 with the $0.6 million, or 0.5%, increase primarily due to a $4.2 million increase in compensation expense that was partially offset by a $3.4 million decrease in other expense and a $0.2 million decrease in occupancy expense. The increase in compensation was due to a $2.6 million increase in salary expense and a $1.6 million increase in associate benefit expense. The increase in salary expense was primarily due to increases in incentive plan expense of $1.3 million, base salaries of $0.6 million (merit based), and commissions of $0.7 million (retail brokerage and mortgage). The increase in associate benefit expense was attributable to a higher cost for associate insurance. The decrease in other expense was primarily due to a $4.5 million decrease in other real estate expense due to higher gains from the sale of banking facilities, and a $1.4 million decrease in miscellaneous expense (non-service component of pension expense), partially offset by increases in processing expense of $1.4 million (outsource of core processing system), charitable contribution expense of $0.8 million, and professional fees of $0.3 million.

Income Taxes

We realized income tax expense of $5.1 million (effective rate of 24.4%) for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $5.0 million (effective rate of 24.9%) for the second quarter of 2025 and $3.0 million (effective rate of 19.1%) for the third quarter of 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, we realized income tax expense of $15.3 million (effective rate of 24.2%) compared to $9.7 million (effective rate of 20.1%) for the same period of 2024. A lower level of tax benefit accrued from a solar tax credit equity fund drove the increase in our effective tax rate compared to the prior year periods. Absent discrete items or new tax credit investments, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 24% for 2025.

Discussion of Financial Condition

Earning Assets

Average earning assets totaled $3.982 billion for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $50.5 million, or 1.3%, from the second quarter of 2025, and an increase of $59.6 million, or 1.5%, over the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, the change in the earning asset mix reflected a $46.4 million decrease in loans HFI and a $14.1 million decrease in investment securities, partially offset by a $7.4 million increase in overnight funds sold and a $2.6 million increase in loans held for sale (“HFS”). Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the change in earning asset mix reflected a $78.7 million increase in investment securities and a $57.9 million increase in overnight funds sold, partially offset by a $71.2 million decrease in loans HFI and a $5.8 million decrease in loans HFS.

Average loans HFI decreased by $46.4 million, or 1.8%, from the second quarter of 2025 and decreased by $71.2 million, or 2.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, the decline reflected decreases in construction loans of $22.4 million, consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $10.4 million, commercial real estate loans of $8.7 million, residential real estate loans of $2.9 million, and commercial loans of $2.7 million, partially offset by a $2.0 million increase in home equity loans. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the decline was primarily attributable to decreases in construction loans of $55.6 million, consumer loans (primarily auto indirect loans) of $14.4 million, commercial loans of $11.9 million and commercial real estate loans of $6.8 million, partially offset by increases in home equity loans of $12.8 million and residential real estate loans of $7.0 million.

Loans HFI at September 30, 2025, decreased by $49.5 million, or 1.9%, from June 30, 2025, and decreased by $69.5 million, or 2.6%, from December 31, 2024. Compared to June 30, 2025, the decline was primarily due to decreases in construction loans of $17.4 million, commercial real estate loans of $17.2 million, consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $11.6 million, and residential real estate loans of $9.0 million, partially offset by a $5.9 million increase in home equity loans. Compared to December 31, 2024, the decrease was primarily attributable to decreases in construction loans of $63.2 million, consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $13.6 million, and commercial loans of $10.2 million, partially offset by increases in home equity loans of $14.0 million, residential real estate loans of $8.8 million, and commercial real estate loans of $6.2 million.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At September 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses for loans HFI totaled $30.2 million compared to $29.9 million at June 30, 2025 and $29.3 million at December 31, 2024. Activity within the allowance is provided on Page 14. The slight increase in the allowance over June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to qualitative factor adjustments that were partially offset by lower loan balances. Net loan charge-offs were 18 basis points of average loans for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 9 basis points for the second quarter of 2025. Net loan charge-offs for the nine-months ended September 30, 2025 were 12 basis points compared to 20 basis points for the same period of 2024. At September 30, 2025, the allowance represented 1.17% of loans HFI compared to 1.13% at June 30, 2025, and 1.10% at December 31, 2024.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and other real estate) totaled $10.0 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $6.6 million at June 30, 2025, and $6.7 million at December 31, 2024. At September 30, 2025, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.23%, compared to 0.15% at June 30, 2025 and 0.15% at December 31, 2024. Nonaccrual loans totaled $8.2 million at September 30, 2025, a $1.7 million increase over June 30, 2025 and a $1.9 million increase over December 31, 2024 with the increase over both periods primarily attributable to two home equity loans totaling $1.8 million. Classified loans totaled $26.5 million at September 30, 2025, a $2.1 million decrease from June 30, 2025, and a $6.6 million increase over December 31, 2024.

Deposits

Average total deposits were $3.612 billion for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $68.4 million, or 1.86%, from the second quarter of 2025 and an increase of $11.9 million, or 0.33%, over the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, the decrease was attributable to lower public funds balances (primarily NOW accounts) due to the seasonal reduction in those balances, partially offset by higher core deposit balances (primarily noninterest bearing checking, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit). The increase over the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected strong growth in core deposit balances, partially offset by the seasonal decline in public fund balances.

At September 30, 2025, total deposits were $3.615 billion, a decrease of $89.9 million, or 2.4%, from June 30 2025, and a decrease of $57.1 million, or 1.6%, from December 31, 2024. The decrease compared to both prior periods was due to a decline in public fund deposits, partially offset by growth in our core deposits. Public funds totaled $497.9 million at September 30, 2025, $596.6 million at June 30, 2025, and $660.9 million at December 31, 2024.

Liquidity

We maintained an average net overnight funds (i.e., deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $356.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $348.8 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $298.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, the slight increase reflected lower average loan and investment security balances partially offset by lower average deposit balances. The increase over the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to lower average loan balances.

At September 30, 2025, we had the ability to generate approximately $1.625 billion (excludes overnight funds position of $398 million) in additional liquidity through various sources including various federal funds purchased lines, Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, the Federal Reserve Discount Window, and brokered deposits.

We also view our investment portfolio as a liquidity source, as we have the option to pledge securities in our portfolio as collateral for borrowings or deposits and/or to sell selected securities in our portfolio. Our portfolio consists of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury, U.S. governmental agencies, municipal governments, and corporate entities. At September 30, 2025, the weighted-average maturity and duration of our portfolio were 2.66 years and 2.15 years, respectively, and the available-for-sale portfolio had a net unrealized after-tax loss of $11.2 million.

Capital

Shareowners’ equity was $540.6 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $526.4 million at June 30, 2025, and $495.3 million at December 31, 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income attributable to shareowners of $47.9 million, a net $7.7 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss, the issuance of common stock of $2.9 million, and stock compensation accretion of $1.4 million. The net favorable change in accumulated other comprehensive loss reflected a $8.8 million decrease in the investment securities loss that was partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in the fair value of the interest rate swap related to subordinated debt. Shareowners’ equity was reduced by common stock dividends of $12.6 million ($0.74 per share) and net adjustments totaling $2.0 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans.

At September 30, 2025, our total risk-based capital ratio was 20.59% compared to 19.60% at June 30, 2025, and 18.64% at December 31, 2024. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 17.73%, 16.81%, and 15.54%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 11.64%, 11.14%, and 11.05%, respectively, on these dates. At September 30, 2025, all our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the thresholds to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP financial measure) was 10.66% at September 30, 2025, compared to 10.09% and 9.51% at June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.3 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and has 62 banking offices and 108 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit https://www.ccbg.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “vision,” “goal,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our clients and our assessment of that impact; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the outcomes of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as other accounting standard setters; the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs; changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; changes in our liquidity position; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; technological changes; the costs and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers; dispositions (including the impact from the sale of our insurance subsidiary) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets; changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems, or information systems; our ability to increase market share and control expenses; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; changes in our organization, compensation, and benefit plans; the soundness of other financial institutions; volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets; changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; action or inaction by the federal government, including as a result of any prolonged government shutdown or government intervention in the U.S. financial system; the effects of natural disasters (including hurricanes), widespread health emergencies (including pandemics), military conflict, terrorism, civil unrest, climate change or other geopolitical events; our ability to declare and pay dividends; structural changes in the markets for origination, sale and servicing of residential mortgages; any inability to implement and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and/or disclosure control; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; and the limited trading activity and concentration of ownership of our common stock. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (https://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ, except as may be required by law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Unaudited

We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill and other intangibles resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because they allow investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently.

The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)Sep 30, 2025Jun 30, 2025Mar 31, 2025Dec 31, 2024Sep 30, 2024
Shareowners' Equity (GAAP) $540,635 $526,423 $512,575 $495,317 $476,499 
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)  89,095  92,693  92,733  92,773  92,813 
Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP)A 451,540  433,730  419,842  402,544  383,686 
Total Assets (GAAP)  4,323,774  4,391,753  4,461,233  4,324,932  4,225,316 
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)  89,095  92,693  92,733  92,773  92,813 
Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)B$4,234,679 $4,299,060 $4,368,500 $4,232,159 $4,132,503 
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)A/B 10.66% 10.09% 9.61% 9.51% 9.28%
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP)C 17,115,336  17,097,986  17,072,330  17,018,122  16,980,686 
Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP)A/C$26.38 $25.37 $24.59 $23.65 $22.60 


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
 
EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS
 
Unaudited
 
            
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 
EARNINGS           
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners$15,950$15,044$13,118$47,852$39,825 
Diluted Net Income Per Share$0.93$0.88$0.77$2.80$2.35 
PERFORMANCE           
Return on Average Assets (annualized) 1.47%1.38%1.24%1.47%1.26%
Return on Average Equity (annualized) 11.67 11.44 10.87 12.12 11.39 
Net Interest Margin 4.34 4.30 4.12 4.28 4.05 
Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue 33.89 31.67 32.67 32.67 32.69 
Efficiency Ratio 65.09%67.26%71.81%65.11%70.49%
CAPITAL ADEQUACY           
Tier 1 Capital 19.33%18.38%16.77%19.33%16.77%
Total Capital 20.59 19.60 17.97 20.59 17.97 
Leverage 11.64 11.14 10.89 11.64 10.89 
Common Equity Tier 1 17.73 16.81 14.88 17.73 14.88 
Tangible Common Equity(1) 10.66 10.09 9.28 10.66 9.28 
Equity to Assets 12.50%11.99%11.28%12.50%11.28%
ASSET QUALITY           
Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans 368.54%463.01%452.64%368.54%452.64%
Allowance as a % of Loans HFI 1.17 1.13 1.11 1.17 1.11 
Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI 0.18 0.09 0.19 0.12 0.20 
Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO 0.39 0.25 0.27 0.39 0.27 
Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets 0.23%0.15%0.17%0.23%0.17%
STOCK PERFORMANCE           
High$44.69$39.82$36.67$44.69$36.67 
Low 38.00 32.38 26.72 32.38 25.45 
Close$41.79$39.35$35.29$41.79$35.29 
Average Daily Trading Volume 42,187 27,397 37,151 31,559 32,720 
            
(1)Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 10.    
            


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
      
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
  
Unaudited          
           
 2025
 2024
(Dollars in thousands)Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter
ASSETS          
Cash and Due From Banks$68,397 $78,485 $78,521 $70,543 $83,431 
Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 397,502  394,917  446,042  321,311  261,779 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 465,899  473,402  524,563  391,854  345,210 
           
Investment Securities Available for Sale 577,333  533,457  461,224  403,345  336,187 
Investment Securities Held to Maturity 404,659  462,599  517,176  567,155  561,480 
Other Equity Securities 2,145  3,242  2,315  2,399  6,976 
Total Investment Securities 984,137  999,298  980,715  972,899  904,643 
           
Loans Held for Sale ("HFS"): 24,204  19,181  21,441  28,672  31,251 
           
Loans Held for Investment ("HFI"):          
Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural 179,018  180,008  184,393  189,208  194,625 
Real Estate - Construction 156,756  174,115  192,282  219,994  218,899 
Real Estate - Commercial 785,290  802,504  806,942  779,095  819,955 
Real Estate - Residential 1,037,324  1,046,368  1,040,594  1,028,498  1,023,485 
Real Estate - Home Equity 234,111  228,201  225,987  220,064  210,988 
Consumer 185,847  197,483  206,191  199,479  213,305 
Other Loans 2,283  1,552  3,227  14,006  461 
Overdrafts 1,378  1,259  1,154  1,206  1,378 
Total Loans Held for Investment 2,582,007  2,631,490  2,660,770  2,651,550  2,683,096 
Allowance for Credit Losses (30,202) (29,862) (29,734) (29,251) (29,836)
Loans Held for Investment, Net 2,551,805  2,601,628  2,631,036  2,622,299  2,653,260 
           
Premises and Equipment, Net 79,748  79,906  80,043  81,952  81,876 
Goodwill and Other Intangibles 89,095  92,693  92,733  92,773  92,813 
Other Real Estate Owned 1,831  132  132  367  650 
Other Assets 127,055  125,513  130,570  134,116  115,613 
Total Other Assets 297,729  298,244  303,478  309,208  290,952 
Total Assets$4,323,774 $4,391,753 $4,461,233 $4,324,932 $4,225,316 
LIABILITIES          
Deposits:          
Noninterest Bearing Deposits$1,303,786 $1,332,080 $1,363,739 $1,306,254 $1,330,715 
NOW Accounts 1,222,861  1,284,137  1,292,654  1,285,281  1,174,585 
Money Market Accounts 405,846  408,666  445,999  404,396  401,272 
Savings Accounts 500,323  504,331  511,265  506,766  507,604 
Certificates of Deposit 182,096  175,639  170,233  169,280  164,901 
Total Deposits 3,614,912  3,704,853  3,783,890  3,671,977  3,579,077 
           
Repurchase Agreements 25,629  21,800  22,799  26,240  29,339 
Other Short-Term Borrowings 14,615  12,741  14,401  2,064  7,929 
Subordinated Notes Payable 42,582  42,582  52,887  52,887  52,887 
Other Long-Term Borrowings 680  680  794  794  794 
Other Liabilities 84,721  82,674  73,887  75,653  71,974 
Total Liabilities 3,783,139  3,865,330  3,948,658  3,829,615  3,742,000 
           
Temporary Equity -  -  -  -  6,817 
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY          
Common Stock 171  171  171  170  169 
Additional Paid-In Capital 40,067  39,527  38,576  37,684  36,070 
Retained Earnings 499,176  487,665  476,715  463,949  454,342 
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax 1,221  (940) (2,887) (6,486) (14,082)
Total Shareowners' Equity 540,635  526,423  512,575  495,317  476,499 
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity$4,323,774 $4,391,753 $4,461,233 $4,324,932 $4,225,316 
OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA          
Earning Assets$3,987,850 $4,044,886 $4,108,969 $3,974,431 $3,880,769 
Interest Bearing Liabilities 2,394,632  2,450,576  2,511,032  2,447,708  2,339,311 
Book Value Per Diluted Share$31.59 $30.79 $30.02 $29.11 $28.06 
Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1) 26.38  25.37  24.59  23.65  22.60 
Actual Basic Shares Outstanding 17,069  17,066  17,055  16,975  16,944 
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding 17,115  17,098  17,072  17,018  16,981 
(1)Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 10.


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
        
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
        
Unaudited              
               
  2025 2024 Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter 2025 2024
INTEREST INCOME              
Loans, including Fees$40,279$40,872$40,478$41,453 $41,659$121,629$123,480
Investment Securities 7,188 6,678 5,808 4,694  4,155 19,674 12,403
Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 3,964 3,909 3,496 3,596  3,514 11,369 9,031
Total Interest Income 51,431 51,459 49,782 49,743  49,328 152,672 144,914
INTEREST EXPENSE              
Deposits 7,265 7,405 7,383 7,766  8,223 22,053 24,396
Repurchase Agreements 158 156 164 199  221 478 639
Other Short-Term Borrowings 58 179 117 83  52 354 159
Subordinated Notes Payable 383 530 560 581  610 1,473 1,868
Other Long-Term Borrowings 10 5 11 11  11 26 17
Total Interest Expense 7,874 8,275 8,235 8,640  9,117 24,384 27,079
Net Interest Income 43,557 43,184 41,547 41,103  40,211 128,288 117,835
Provision for Credit Losses 1,881 620 768 701  1,206 3,269 3,330
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 41,676 42,564 40,779 40,402  39,005 125,019 114,505
NONINTEREST INCOME              
Deposit Fees 5,877 5,320 5,061 5,207  5,512 16,258 16,139
Bank Card Fees 3,733 3,774 3,514 3,697  3,624 11,021 11,010
Wealth Management Fees 5,173 5,206 5,763 5,222  4,770 16,142 13,891
Mortgage Banking Revenues 4,794 4,190 3,820 3,118  3,966 12,804 11,225
Other 2,754 1,524 1,749 1,516  1,641 6,027 4,951
Total Noninterest Income 22,331 20,014 19,907 18,760  19,513 62,252 57,216
NONINTEREST EXPENSE              
Compensation 26,056 26,490 26,248 26,108  25,800 78,794 74,613
Occupancy, Net 7,037 7,071 6,793 6,893  7,098 20,901 21,089
Other 9,823 8,977 5,660 8,781  10,023 24,460 27,831
Total Noninterest Expense 42,916 42,538 38,701 41,782  42,921 124,155 123,533
OPERATING PROFIT 21,091 20,040 21,985 17,380  15,597 63,116 48,188
Income Tax Expense 5,141 4,996 5,127 4,219  2,980 15,264 9,705
Net Income 15,950 15,044 16,858 13,161  12,617 47,852 38,483
Pre-Tax (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest - - - (71) 501 - 1,342
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
COMMON SHAREOWNERS		$15,950$15,044$16,858$13,090 $13,118$47,852$39,825
PER COMMON SHARE              
Basic Net Income$0.93$0.88$0.99$0.77 $0.77$2.81$2.35
Diluted Net Income 0.93 0.88 0.99 0.77  0.77 2.80 2.35
Cash Dividend$0.26$0.24$0.24$0.23 $0.23$0.74$0.65
AVERAGE SHARES              
Basic 17,068 17,056 17,027 16,946  16,943 17,050 16,942
Diluted 17,114 17,088 17,044 16,990  16,979 17,083 16,966


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
      
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")
      
AND CREDIT QUALITY
      
Unaudited              
               
  2025
 2024
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter 2025
 2024
ACL - HELD FOR INVESTMENT LOANS              
Balance at Beginning of Period$29,862 $29,734 $29,251 $29,836 $29,219 $29,251 $29,941 
Transfer from Other (Assets) Liabilities -  -  -  -  -  -  (50)
Provision for Credit Losses 1,550  718  1,083  1,085  1,879  3,351  3,940 
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) 1,210  590  600  1,670  1,262  2,400  3,995 
Balance at End of Period$30,202 $29,862 $29,734 $29,251 $29,836 $30,202 $29,836 
As a % of Loans HFI 1.17% 1.13% 1.12% 1.10% 1.11% 1.17% 1.11%
As a % of Nonperforming Loans 368.54% 463.01% 692.10% 464.14% 452.64% 368.54% 452.64%
ACL - UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS              
Balance at Beginning of Period 1,738 $1,832 $2,155 $2,522 $3,139 $2,155 $3,191 
Provision for Credit Losses 357  (94) (323) (367) (617) (60) (669)
Balance at End of Period(1) 2,095  1,738  1,832  2,155  2,522  2,095  2,522 
ACL - DEBT SECURITIES              
Provision for Credit Losses$(26)$(4)$8 $(17)$(56)$(22)$59 
CHARGE-OFFS              
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural$373 $74 $168 $499 $331 $615 $1,013 
Real Estate - Construction -  -  -  47  -  -  - 
Real Estate - Commercial -  -  -  -  3  -  3 
Real Estate - Residential 12  49  8  44  -  69  17 
Real Estate - Home Equity 10  24  -  33  23  34  99 
Consumer 954  914  865  1,307  1,315  2,733  3,926 
Overdrafts 619  437  570  574  611  1,626  1,820 
Total Charge-Offs$1,968 $1,498 $1,611 $2,504 $2,283 $5,077 $6,878 
RECOVERIES              
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural$95 $117 $75 $103 $176 $287 $276 
Real Estate - Construction -  -  -  3  -  -  - 
Real Estate - Commercial 8  6  3  33  5  17  228 
Real Estate - Residential 13  65  119  28  88  197  148 
Real Estate - Home Equity 10  42  9  17  59  61  120 
Consumer 369  456  481  352  405  1,306  1,128 
Overdrafts 263  222  324  298  288  809  983 
Total Recoveries$758 $908 $1,011 $834 $1,021 $2,677 $2,883 
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)$1,210 $590 $600 $1,670 $1,262 $2,400 $3,995 
Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI(2) 0.18% 0.09% 0.09% 0.25% 0.19% 0.12% 0.20%
CREDIT QUALITY              
Nonaccruing Loans$8,195 $6,449 $4,296 $6,302 $6,592     
Other Real Estate Owned 1,831  132  132  367  650     
Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs")$10,026 $6,581 $4,428 $6,669 $7,242     
               
Past Due Loans 30-89 Days$5,468 $4,523 $3,735 $4,311 $9,388     
Classified Loans 26,512  28,623  19,194  19,896  25,501     
               
Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI 0.32% 0.25% 0.16% 0.24% 0.25%    
NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate 0.39% 0.25% 0.17% 0.25% 0.27%    
NPAs as a % of Total Assets 0.23% 0.15% 0.10% 0.15% 0.17%    
               
(1)Recorded in other liabilities              
(2)Annualized              


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
                                
AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES
                                
Unaudited
                                            
                                                   
  Third Quarter 2025  Second Quarter 2025  First Quarter 2025  Fourth Quarter 2024  Third Quarter 2024   September 2025 YTD  September 2024 YTD 
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		   Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		 
ASSETS:                                                  
Loans Held for Sale$25,276 $425 6.68%$22,668 $475 8.40%$24,726 $490 8.04%$31,047  976 7.89%$24,570 $720 7.49% $24,226 $1,390 7.67%$26,050 $1,800 6.22%
Loans Held for Investment(1) 2,606,213  39,894 6.07  2,652,572  40,436 6.11  2,665,910  40,029 6.09  2,677,396  40,521 6.07  2,693,533  40,985 6.09   2,641,346  120,359 6.09  2,716,220  121,864 6.02 
                                                   
Investment Securities                                                  
Taxable Investment Securities 992,260  7,175 2.88  1,006,514  6,666 2.65  981,485  5,802 2.38  914,353  4,688 2.04  907,610  4,148 1.82   993,460  19,643 2.64  926,241  12,385 1.78 
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities(1) 1,620  18 4.44  1,467  17 4.50  845  9 4.32  849  9 4.31  846  10 4.33   1,313  44 4.43  848  28 4.34 
                                                   
Total Investment Securities 993,880  7,193 2.88  1,007,981  6,683 2.65  982,330  5,811 2.38  915,202  4,697 2.04  908,456  4,158 1.82   994,773  19,687 2.64  927,089  12,413 1.78 
                                                   
Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 356,161  3,964 4.42  348,787  3,909 4.49  320,948  3,496 4.42  298,255  3,596 4.80  256,855  3,514 5.44   342,094  11,369 4.44  220,056  9,031 5.48 
                                                   
Total Earning Assets 3,981,530 $51,476 5.12% 4,032,008 $51,503 5.12% 3,993,914 $49,826 5.06% 3,921,900 $49,790 5.05% 3,883,414 $49,377 5.06%  4,002,439 $152,805 5.10% 3,889,415 $145,108 4.98%
                                                   
Cash and Due From Banks 65,085       65,761       73,467       73,992       70,994        68,074       73,843      
Allowance for Credit Losses (30,342)      (30,492)      (30,008)      (30,107)      (29,905)       (30,282)      (29,833)     
Other Assets 301,678       302,984       297,660       293,884       291,359        300,788       292,762      
                                                   
Total Assets$4,317,951      $4,370,261      $4,335,033      $4,259,669      $4,215,862       $4,341,019      $4,226,187      
                                                   
LIABILITIES:                                                  
Noninterest Bearing Deposits$1,314,560      $1,342,304      $1,317,425      $1,323,556      $1,332,305       $1,324,753      $1,340,981      
NOW Accounts 1,198,124 $3,782 1.25% 1,225,697 $3,750 1.23% 1,249,955 $3,854 1.25% 1,182,073 $3,826 1.29% 1,145,544 $4,087 1.42%  1,224,402 $11,386 1.24% 1,184,596 $13,009 1.47%
Money Market Accounts 416,656  2,090 1.99  431,774  2,340 2.17  420,059  2,187 2.11  422,615  2,526 2.38  418,625  2,694 2.56   422,817  6,617 2.09  393,294  7,431 2.52 
Savings Accounts 503,189  159 0.13  507,950  174 0.14  507,676  176 0.14  504,859  179 0.14  512,098  180 0.14   506,255  509 0.13  523,573  544 0.14 
Time Deposits 179,802  1,234 2.72  172,982  1,141 2.65  170,367  1,166 2.78  167,321  1,235 2.94  163,462  1,262 3.07   174,418  3,541 2.71  153,991  3,412 2.96 
Total Interest Bearing Deposits 2,297,771  7,265 1.25  2,338,403  7,405 1.27  2,348,057  7,383 1.28  2,276,868  7,766 1.36  2,239,729  8,223 1.46   2,327,892  22,053 1.27  2,255,454  24,396 1.44 
Total Deposits 3,612,331  7,265 0.80  3,680,707  7,405 0.81  3,665,482  7,383 0.82  3,600,424  7,766 0.86  3,572,034  8,223 0.92   3,652,645  22,053 0.81  3,596,435  24,396 0.91 
Repurchase Agreements 21,966  158 2.86  22,557  156 2.78  29,821  164 2.23  28,018  199 2.82  27,126  221 3.24   24,752  478 2.58  26,619  639 3.21 
Other Short-Term Borrowings 12,753  58 1.82  10,503  179 6.82  7,437  117 6.39  6,510  83 5.06  2,673  52 7.63   10,251  354 4.62  4,334  159 4.88 
Subordinated Notes Payable 42,582  383 3.52  51,981  530 4.03  52,887  560 4.23  52,887  581 4.30  52,887  610 4.52   49,113  1,473 3.95  52,887  1,868 4.64 
Other Long-Term Borrowings 681  10 5.55  792  5 2.41  794  11 5.68  794  11 5.57  795  11 5.55   755  26 4.50  447  17 5.16 
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 2,375,753 $7,874 1.32% 2,424,236 $8,275 1.37% 2,438,996 $8,235 1.37% 2,365,077 $8,640 1.45% 2,323,210 $9,117 1.56%  2,412,763 $24,384 1.35% 2,339,741 $27,079 1.55%
                                                   
Other Liabilities 85,422       76,138       65,211       73,130       73,767        75,664       71,574      
                                                   
Total Liabilities 3,775,735       3,842,678       3,821,632       3,761,763       3,729,282        3,813,180       3,752,296      
Temporary Equity -       -       -       6,763       6,443        -       6,694      
                                                   
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY: 542,216       527,583       513,401       491,143       480,137        527,839       467,197      
                                                   
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity$4,317,951      $4,370,261      $4,335,033      $4,259,669      $4,215,862       $4,341,019      $4,226,187      
                                                   
Interest Rate Spread  $43,602 3.81%  $43,228 3.75%  $41,591 3.69%  $41,150 3.59%  $40,260 3.49%   $128,421 3.75%  $118,029 3.43%
                                                   
Interest Income and Rate Earned(1)   51,476 5.12    51,503 5.12    49,826 5.06    49,790 5.05    49,377 5.06     152,805 5.10    145,108 4.98 
Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2)   7,874 0.78    8,275 0.82    8,235 0.84    8,640 0.88    9,117 0.93     24,384 0.81    27,079 0.93 
                                                   
Net Interest Margin  $43,602 4.34%  $43,228 4.30%  $41,591 4.22%  $41,150 4.17%  $40,260 4.12%   $128,421 4.28%  $118,029 4.05%
                                                   
(1)Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate.                                 
(2)Ratecalculated based on average earning assets.                                              


For Information Contact:
Jep Larkin
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
850.402. 8450


Tags

CCBG EARNINGS

Related Links

Recommended Reading