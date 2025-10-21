MPDV positioned as a Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™: Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)- Discrete by QKS Group

Pune, India, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)-Discrete vendors.

MPDV, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced that it has named MPDV a 2025 Technology Leader in the analysis of the global SPARK Matrix™: Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)-Discrete, 2025.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Nithin AK, Analyst at QKS Group, “MPDV delivers its manufacturing execution system through the HYDRA X platform, which is built on the Manufacturing Integration Platform (MIP). The architecture combines a digital twin, semantic data model, and modular mApp framework, enabling manufacturers to configure MES capabilities incrementally and adapt deployments to specific operational requirements. The platform integrates natively with the FEDRA planning and scheduling tool, supporting efficiency and responsiveness in discrete manufacturing environments.

HYDRA X incorporates a broad set of MES functions alongside AI-assisted modules for planning, quality, and workforce optimization. The open ecosystem supported by MIP allows integration with third-party applications, while deployment and licensing options provide flexibility for customers of different sizes. Recent developments, including the FELTEN acquisition to extend process industry support, and investments in generative AI-based support tools, highlight MPDV’s efforts to expand its portfolio and address evolving customer needs. FELTEN’s former MES for Process solution has, in the meantime, been fully integrated into HYDRA X (and is therefore natively compatible to MIP), making HYDRA X a unique solution that is compatible with process, discrete, and hybrid manufacturing environments all at the same time, while the core focus remains on discrete manufacturing.” Nithin added.

QKS Group defines discrete manufacturing execution systems (MES) as software solutions designed to manage, monitor, report, and control complex production workflows in real time, ensuring optimal use of manufacturing resources. These softwares work in coordination with enterprise resource planning (ERP) and process control systems to deliver real-time visibility into shop floor operations. This allows manufacturers to optimize scheduling, track material movement, monitor equipment effectiveness, and maintain regulatory compliance. Beyond operations, MES also plays a key role in unifying departmental functions, streamlining real-time production data, and supporting informed, data-driven decisions across the organization.

We are delighted that QKS Group has ranked us as the market leader for Manufacturing Execution Systems in SPARK MatrixTM. This emphasizes our global market position and highlights the benefits of our products for discrete manufacturing and the process industry. As an independent provider of manufacturing IT and in our role as technological pioneer, we are not only driving digitalization but also taking the expertise of manufacturing companies to the next level," explains Peter Hofmann, Innovation Manager at MPDV.

About MPDV

MPDV Mikrolab GmbH, headquartered in Mosbach/Germany, is the market leader for IT solutions in the manufacturing sector. The software developed by MPDV integrates the entire value chain in the Smart Factory and industry. MPDV's manufacturing IT includes the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) HYDRA, the Advanced Planning and Scheduling System (APS) FEDRA, and the Manufacturing Integration Platform (MIP). MPDV uses the MIP to operate an ecosystem consisting of manufacturing applications (mApps) by diverse providers. These mApps enable manufacturing companies to design their production processes in an effective, efficient, and resource-saving manner. Extensive services such as consulting and training courses add to this offer. More than 1.4 million people worldwide use MPDV's software solutions every day. The MPDV Group currently employs around 530 people worldwide at different locations in Germany, China, USA, Singapore, Luxembourg, and Switzerland. The global locations ensure that MPDV is always close to their customers and industrial hot spots.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven–driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

