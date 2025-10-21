XCHG Limited Publishes 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCHG Limited (“XCharge” or the “Company”), (Nasdaq: XCH), a global leader in integrated EV charging solutions, today published its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the “2024 ESG Report”). The Report highlights XCharge's achievements and transformative progress toward its commitment to innovate beyond charging by delivering smart and scalable solutions that optimize energy efficiency.

Key highlights from the 2024 ESG Report:

- ESG Achievements:

Audited 100% of suppliers on ESG criteria, with all maintaining ISO 14001 Environmental Management System certification.

Received "Great Place to Work®" certification with 100% positive employee responses in Great Place to Work’s Trust Index™ Survey.

- Climate Action:

Reduced transportation-related CO2 emissions by 30% and achieved 100% fully electrified sites across all global operations.

Awarded GoGreen Plus Certification for low-emission transportation services.

- Responsible Products:

Completed Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) for all major products with verified Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) and earned Eichrecht verification for its C7 and Net Zero Series chargers, ensuring secure and accurate energy billing.

Achieved a 58% average material recovery rate across its product portfolio, with the Net Zero Series reaching 67% recyclability, and maintained zero freshwater consumption throughout its entire product catalogue.

- Circular Economy:

Established a recycling partnership with Grensol Group and Worcester Polytechnic Institute to develop a circular economy solution for EV supply equipment.

Recycled 61% of operational waste at its R&D center and generated zero hazardous waste across operations.

- Green Manufacturing:

Obtained ISO 14001, ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 20000, and ISO 45001 certified operations.

Achieved a 61% recycling rate for solid waste with comprehensive waste management procedures.

- Technology Innovation:

Introduced the innovative Net Zero Series, one of the industry's first battery-integrated DC chargers supporting grid stability and V2G technology.

Developed the C7 Ultra Fast DC Charger, delivering up to 400kW charging power with high efficiency.

Launched XCharge Academy, a dedicated online learning platform, with 100% employee participation planned for 2025.





To view the full 2024 ESG Report, please visit the ESG section of XCharge’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.xcharge.com/corporate-information/esg .

About XCharge

XCharge (Nasdaq: XCH), founded in 2015, is a global leader in integrated EV charging solutions. The Company offers comprehensive EV charging solutions, which primarily include the DC fast chargers and the advanced battery-integrated DC fast chargers as well as its accompanying services. Through a combination of proprietary charging technology, energy storage system technology and accompanying services, XCharge enhances EV charging efficiency and unlocks the value of energy storage and management. Committed to providing innovative and efficient EV charging solutions, XCharge is actively working toward establishing a global green future critical to the Company’s long-term growth and development.

