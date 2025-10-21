Mutuum Finance (MUTM) to Enable ETH Lending and Borrowing in Upcoming V1 Protocol Launch

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has announced new details regarding its upcoming Version 1 (V1) protocol launch, confirming that ETH lending and borrowing will be among the first core features available on deployment. The V1 release marks an important milestone for the Ethereum-based DeFi project as it moves closer to realizing its goal of creating a transparent, efficient, and scalable on-chain lending ecosystem.





Advancing Toward the V1 Protocol

According to the project’s roadmap, the V1 protocol is scheduled to launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This initial release will introduce Mutuum Finance’s core lending infrastructure, providing users with the ability to supply and borrow assets using smart contracts. ETH and USDT will serve as the first supported tokens for both lending and collateral, establishing a solid foundation for liquidity as the protocol prepares for broader deployment.

Mutuum Finance’s platform is designed to improve the efficiency of decentralized lending by using two complementary systems: Peer-to-Contract (P2C) markets for major assets and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) markets for customized lending between users. This hybrid structure allows flexibility in how liquidity is provided and borrowed while maintaining transparency and security through blockchain automation.

ETH Lending to Anchor Early Market Activity

The decision to include ETH lending at launch reflects the protocol’s focus on integrating established, high-liquidity assets from the outset. ETH, as the base asset of the Ethereum network, offers consistent demand and deep market depth, helping Mutuum Finance achieve smoother lending dynamics during its testing and rollout phases.

Depositors who supply ETH to Mutuum’s liquidity pools will receive mtTokens, digital receipts that represent their deposits and automatically accumulate yield as borrowers use the pool. These mtTokens can later be redeemed for the original asset plus earned interest, providing a transparent way to track performance.

In parallel, borrowers will be able to post assets such as ETH or USDT as collateral to access liquidity directly on-chain, without needing to sell their holdings. This structure allows users to retain their long-term exposure while unlocking short-term capital — a concept that remains central to the DeFi model.

Progress in Development and Security

The upcoming V1 release follows a series of completed milestones in Mutuum Finance’s roadmap. Phase 1, finalized earlier this year, included the initiation of its presale, the rollout of educational resources, and a comprehensive smart contract audit conducted by CertiK, where the project received a 90/100 Token Scan score.

The presale has also seen strong participation. Since its launch, Mutuum Finance has raised more than $17.7 million and attracted over 17,300 holders. The token, MUTM, is currently priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, up 250% from its Phase 1 price of $0.01. Around 70% of Phase 6 tokens have already been sold, with the next pricing stage expected to rise to $0.04.

Ecosystem Design and Long-Term Vision

Mutuum Finance’s architecture connects its lending mechanics with token incentives through a buy-and-distribute model. A portion of the platform’s revenue will be used to purchase MUTM tokens from the open market and redistribute them to users who stake their mtTokens. This system aligns the protocol’s growth with demand for the token, supporting its long-term value as activity on the platform increases.

Beyond its initial launch, the project’s roadmap outlines several upcoming developments, including Layer-2 integration, multi-chain expansion, and the creation of a USD-pegged stablecoin. The planned stablecoin will serve as a key component of Mutuum Finance’s ecosystem, helping to stabilize borrowing and lending markets while adding further liquidity options for users.

As the V1 launch approaches, Mutuum Finance continues to strengthen its position within the growing DeFi world. By focusing on transparency, on-chain efficiency, and practical lending functionality starting with ETH, the project is laying the foundation for what could become one of the next major Ethereum-based financial protocols.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

