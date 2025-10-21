Colombia Data Center Colocation Market Analysis Report 2025-2030: Bogota Continues to Be a Leading Hub for Expansion, Marked by a Concentrated Growth in Advanced Facilities and Dedicated Cloud Regions

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Colombia data center colocation market is expected to reach a value of $363 million by 2030 from $81 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 28.40% from 2024 to 2030
Bogota continues to be Colombia's leading hub for data center expansion, marked by a concentrated growth in advanced facilities and dedicated cloud regions. There are 19 existing and 9 upcoming data centers in the city.
The Colombian data center colocation market has around 25 operational facilities, and this number will increase over a period, as several existing and new companies have planned investments in the country. Furthermore, the average occupancy of data center facilities in Colombia in 2024 was around 81.6% which is likely to increase to around 91% by 2030, owing to a rise in demand for cloud-based services and AI adoption across sectors.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- What factors are driving the Colombia data center colocation market?
- Who are the new entrants in the Colombian data center industry?
- What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Colombia?
- How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Colombia by 2030?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|58
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$81 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$363 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|28.4%
|Regions Covered
|Colombia
WHAT'S INCLUDED?
- Transparent research methodology and insights on the industry's colocation of demand and supply.
- Market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.
- Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.
- An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Colombia.
- The study of the existing industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Colombia by several industries.
- Impact of AI on the Data Center Industry in Colombia.
- Study on the sustainability status in the country
- Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.
- Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Colombia
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 25
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 09
- Coverage: 4 Locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data Center Colocation Market in Colombia
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends
- An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Colombia data center colocation market.
- Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.
- The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.
THE REPORT INCLUDES:
- Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)
- Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc.)
- Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)
- Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Existing Colocation Operators
- ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
- Kio Networks
- Equinix
- Claro
- Tecto Data Centers (V.tal)
- EdgeUno
- Tigo
- IPXON Networks
- Cirion Technologies
- GlobeNet Telecom
- HostDime
- Etix Everywhere
- Takoda Data Centers
- Grupo ZFB
- Grupo GTD
- IFX Networks
- Sencinet
New Operators
- Ascenty
- Scala Data Centers
- EdgeConneX
- DHAmericas
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Publisher
2. Data Center Capabilities
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Scope
5. Market Definitions
6. Market Snapshot
- Colocation Market Snapshot
7. Supply & Demand Analysis
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities
- Market by Utilized Area
- Market by Utilized Racks
- Market by It Power Capacity
- Colocation Demand by Industry
8. Market Growth Factors
- Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Colombia
- Impact of Ai on the Data Center Industry in Colombia
- Sustainability Status in Colombia
- Cloud Connectivity
- Cloud on Ramps & Investment in Colombia
- Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity
9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
- Colocation Market by Revenue
- Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation
- Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Key Pricing Trends
10. Market Dynamics
- Key Trends in the Market
- Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market
- Key Restraints in the Market
11. Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
- Market Share by Colocation Revenue
- Market Share by It Power Capacity
- Existing Colocation Operators
- New Operators
12. Quantitative Summary
