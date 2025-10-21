Colombia Data Center Colocation Market Analysis Report 2025-2030: Bogota Continues to Be a Leading Hub for Expansion, Marked by a Concentrated Growth in Advanced Facilities and Dedicated Cloud Regions

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Colombia data center colocation market is expected to reach a value of $363 million by 2030 from $81 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 28.40% from 2024 to 2030



Bogota continues to be Colombia's leading hub for data center expansion, marked by a concentrated growth in advanced facilities and dedicated cloud regions. There are 19 existing and 9 upcoming data centers in the city.





The Colombian data center colocation market has around 25 operational facilities, and this number will increase over a period, as several existing and new companies have planned investments in the country. Furthermore, the average occupancy of data center facilities in Colombia in 2024 was around 81.6% which is likely to increase to around 91% by 2030, owing to a rise in demand for cloud-based services and AI adoption across sectors.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What factors are driving the Colombia data center colocation market?

Who are the new entrants in the Colombian data center industry?

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Colombia?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Colombia by 2030?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 58 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $81 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $363 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.4% Regions Covered Colombia



WHAT'S INCLUDED?

Transparent research methodology and insights on the industry's colocation of demand and supply.

Market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Colombia.

The study of the existing industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Colombia by several industries.

Impact of AI on the Data Center Industry in Colombia.

Study on the sustainability status in the country

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Colombia

Facilities Covered (Existing): 25

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 09

Coverage: 4 Locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Colombia

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Colombia data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc.)

Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)

Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

Kio Networks

Equinix

Claro

Tecto Data Centers (V.tal)

EdgeUno

Tigo

IPXON Networks

Cirion Technologies

GlobeNet Telecom

HostDime

Etix Everywhere

Takoda Data Centers

Grupo ZFB

Grupo GTD

IFX Networks

Sencinet

New Operators

Ascenty

Scala Data Centers

EdgeConneX

DHAmericas

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Publisher



2. Data Center Capabilities



3. Research Methodology



4. Market Scope



5. Market Definitions



6. Market Snapshot

Colocation Market Snapshot

7. Supply & Demand Analysis

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Market by Utilized Area

Market by Utilized Racks

Market by It Power Capacity

Colocation Demand by Industry

8. Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Colombia

Impact of Ai on the Data Center Industry in Colombia

Sustainability Status in Colombia

Cloud Connectivity

Cloud on Ramps & Investment in Colombia

Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Key Pricing Trends

10. Market Dynamics

Key Trends in the Market

Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

Key Restraints in the Market

11. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by It Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators

New Operators

12. Quantitative Summary

