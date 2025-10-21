ZenaTech to Expand Drone as a Service (DaaS) for Public Works and Wildfire Management by Signing Offer to Acquire Southern California-Based Land Survey and Engineering Firm

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces it has signed an offer to acquire a Southern California land survey engineering firm with a considerable list of long-term government and commercial builder customers and significant expertise in public works projects. The acquisition would expand ZenaTech’s DaaS presence in Southern California, providing opportunities to modernize and improve a range of surveying, inspection, and monitoring applications for government and commercial customers using drones.

“Southern California is one of the largest and most dynamic public works and infrastructure-driven regions in the country — from transportation expansion and utility modernization to environmental land planning,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. “This acquisition would establish our Drone as a Service presence in a region where advanced surveying and rapid data delivery is essential. We see tremendous opportunity to expand the public works portfolio, as well as grow drone-based services such as wildfire detection, terrain monitoring, and environmental recovery mapping — all critical to building safer, more resilient communities across the West.”

The acquisition would help accelerate ZenaTech’s continued expansion into the US public works and infrastructure market — one of the largest consumers of engineering and surveying services — and provide a platform to integrate drone-based aerial data, analytics, and automation across the acquired firm’s existing government projects. The proposed acquisition also presents opportunities to leverage ZenaTech’s drone technologies for wildfire surveillance, post-disaster assessments, and regional planning initiatives — critical needs in one of the nation’s most wildfire-prone regions.

Currently, ZenaTech has completed 11 acquisitions toward its goal of acquiring and establishing 25 Drone as a Service locations by mid-2026. The company’s DaaS model provides businesses and government customers with a flexible and convenient on-demand pay-per-use or subscription access to drone services for surveying, inspections, precision farming, or power washing services, while benefiting from the automation of old tech or manual processes. The model eliminates the need to invest in capital costs, pilots, maintenance, and compliance to benefit from drone innovation. The company is acquiring profitable land survey engineering and other businesses ripe for drone innovation, to advance its national vision for a scalable, tech-enabled multiservice drone business anchored by existing customers and recurring revenue.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology solutions company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, health, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its US DaaS business model and network of locations through acquisitions.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation, and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the IQ Square is an outdoor drone designed for land surveys and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.

