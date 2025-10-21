Lifeist Relaunches Mikra Products on Amazon.com Expanding Access to Its Performance-Focused Portfolio

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: LFST; OTCQB: LFSWF; FRANKFURT: M5B0) announces the return of its Mikra brand to Amazon.com in the United States with a lineup featuring new performance-based products, refreshed formulations and attractive packaging designed to elevate customer engagement. The new Mikra storefront can be found here.

“We’re making it easier for U.S. consumers to discover and shop Mikra’s growing portfolio of performance-enhancing products,” said Andrea Judge, CEO of Lifeist. “Our revitalized brand and expanded portfolio of innovative formulations are shaped by consumer insights and market learnings. We’re also offering lower price entry options to encourage trial and repeat purchasing, which aligns with Amazon’s consumer shopping behavior.”

Judge added, “Relaunching our Amazon storefront is about more than elevating the customer experience—it’s a critical step in demonstrating proof of demand to support potential wholesale partnerships and expansion into additional retail channels.”

Mikra’s complete lineup of performance-focused products will be rolled out on Amazon.com as inventory becomes available.

About Mikra

Mikra is a performance-focused supplement brand built around a simple idea: the mind leads, and the body follows. Through targeted, science-backed formulations, Mikra is creating a new standard for what it means to support total human performance—starting with cognitive and emotional resilience.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist acquires, integrates, and builds top wellness brands that enhance global well-being. Lifeist’s key asset is its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”), a biosciences and consumer wellness company focused on developing and selling innovative wellness products. For more information, visit: www.lifeist.com.

