Invitation to Lassila & Tikanoja’s Capital Markets Day on 26 November 2025

L&T has the pleasure of inviting analysts and investors to its Capital Markets Day in Helsinki, Finland, on Wednesday, 26 November 2025. The event will focus on New L&T and Luotea as separate businesses, and their further value creation potential following L&T’s Board of Directors’ decision to propose to separate New L&T as a new standalone listed company on or about 31 December 2025*.

New L&T is positioned as a Circular Economy leader in the Nordics with multiple growth avenues identified for substantial value creation opportunities.

Luotea is an established Nordic facility services player with an improved operating model geared for growth.

The Capital Markets Day will take place at Flik Studios in Sanomatalo (Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki). The language of the event and all related materials will be English. Participants may also join via a live and recorded webcast on L&T’s Investors website, where it will also be possible to post questions during the webcast.

Preliminary programme for the Capital Markets Day 2025

8:30 AM Registration

9:00 AM New L&T presentations

Eero Hautaniemi – CEO, New L&T

Joni Sorsanen – CFO, New L&T

Antti Tervo – SVP, New L&T

11:30 AM New L&T presentation wrap-up and Q&A

Lunch break

12:30 PM Luotea presentations

Antti Niitynpää – CEO, Luotea

Mika Stirkkinen – CFO, Luotea

Erja Heiskanen – Business director, Luotea

Jani Lindström – Business director, Luotea

3:00 PM Wrap-up and Q&A

3:30 PM Event ends

L&T reserves the right to amend the event programme.

Registration and further information

To attend New L&T and Luotea’s Capital Markets Day 2025, please register via https://lassila-tikanoja.events.inderes.com/2025-cmd by no later than 17 November 2025. It is also possible to register at L&T’s Investors website at www.lt.fi/cmd2025/en.

Kindly note that L&T reserves the right to limit in-person attendance to institutional investors and analysts. Retail investors are welcome to participate via the webcast.

More information about the demerger plan is available on the company’s website at https://www.lt.fi/en/investors/lt-as-an-investment/demerger-2025.

*The Demerger is subject to approval by the Extraordinary General Meeting of L&T, expected to be held on 4 December 2025.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

For further information, please contact:

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, tel. +358 50 443 3045

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials, manufacturing sites and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs approximately 7,400 people. Net sales in 2024 amounted to EUR 770.7 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

