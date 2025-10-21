Prometheus Materials Completes Landmark Collaboration with SOM, Skanska USA and D’Annunzio Group to Bring Its ProZERO™ Carbon Negative Cement and Concrete to the New York Climate Exchange’s Climate Campus

LONGMONT, Colorado , Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prometheus Materials, the leader in sustainable construction materials, today announced a landmark collaboration with Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), Skanska USA, D’Annunzio Group Inc. and Brothers II Concrete to bring its innovative ProZERO™ carbon negative cement and concrete to the New York Climate Exchange’s (“The Exchange”) climate campus on Governors Island.





Since summer 2024, ProZERO™ has been part of an Exchange exhibition – highlighting its role as a groundbreaking building material that drastically reduces the carbon footprint of the built environment – but this September marked the start of its installation on the grounds of what will be a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to climate action and sustainability.

This collaboration brings together Prometheus Materials’ innovative ProZERO™ technology with the global design expertise of SOM, the construction leadership of Skanska USA and the specialty contracting experience of D’Annunzio Group and Brothers II Concrete. Together, the partners set a benchmark for low-carbon construction within one of the nation’s most visible climate innovation hubs.

Loren Burnett – President, CEO and Co-founder of Prometheus Materials – said, “ProZERO™ represents a once-in-a-generation breakthrough: the ability to replace one of the world’s most carbon-intensive materials with a carbon-negative alternative that’s proven, scalable, cost-effective and available now.”

Leo Atencio – Director of Business Development at Prometheus Materials – added, “Our mission has always been to deliver sustainable solutions without compromise – solutions that work across every sector and application. This collaboration is yet another example of how ProZERO™ integrates seamlessly into today’s construction projects while delivering unmatched sustainability outcomes.”

Architect Chas Peppers, who is leading this collaboration for SOM, said, “The Exchange is envisioned as a living laboratory – one where sustainability is embedded in every design and material choice. Incorporating ProZERO™ carbon negative cement and concrete into their climate campus and our other SOM projects demonstrates the power of innovation when design, engineering and material science come together to confront the climate crisis head-on.”

The ProZERO™ line includes supplemental blends for ready mix and manufactured products as well as licensed material solutions for existing concrete manufacturers – all in a range of options to suit any sustainability objectives and project budgets. ProZERO™ solutions:

Are carbon negative cement replacements

Represent the most material-efficient, cost-effective way to reduce carbon in construction

Are in full-scale production with global availability

Serve as drop-in replacements within existing manufacturing and construction processes

Comply with building standards and specifications

Offer properties that meet or exceed those of traditional cement and concrete – including superior bond strength, advanced rheology and finishability, enhanced pumpability and more

As demand for ProZERO™ grows across global markets, Prometheus Materials is actively seeking investors, partners and customers to expand their reach and decarbonize the world’s built environment.

“By combining breakthrough science with practical application, we’re leading the industry transition from carbon-intensive practices to carbon-negative outcomes,” Burnett said. “This is only the beginning.”

About Prometheus Materials

Prometheus Materials provides sustainable building materials that accelerate the world’s future to net zero carbon. Inspired by nature, the company’s process combines microalgae with natural binders in their ProZERO™ line – which includes supplemental blends for ready mix, manufactured products and licensed material solutions for existing concrete manufacturers – all in a range of options to suit any sustainability objectives and project budgets. Learn more about how the company enables the decarbonization of the construction industry at prometheusmaterials.com.

About SOM

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) is a global practice of architects, designers, engineers and planners, responsible for some of the world’s most technically and environmentally advanced buildings and significant public spaces. From several of the world's tallest structures to innovations in new materials, SOM's designs anticipate change in the way we live and work. The firm’s commitment to sustainability is evident not only in its industry-leading carbon neutral operations, but also in its portfolio – from the first net zero mass timber government building in the United States, completed for San Mateo County, to the New York Climate Exchange campus on Governors Island. Last year, Fast Company named SOM one of the world’s most innovative companies. Read our Climate Action Report to learn more.

About The New York Climate Exchange

The Exchange is a nonprofit designed to accelerate climate solutions. By leveraging the perspectives of a cross-sector network of diverse partners and New York City’s global influence, The Exchange engages in cutting-edge research, delivers impactful education and training, hosts world-class convenings and scales climate technology solutions. The Exchange is developing a state-of-the-art climate campus on Governors Island that will bring climate scientists, educators, entrepreneurs and changemakers under one roof – sparking the collaborations and breakthrough ideas we need to build a sustainable future. Learn more at nyclimateexchange.org.