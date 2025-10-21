Krystal Biotech to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 3, 2025

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, November 3, 2025, prior to the open of U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will also host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on Monday, November 3, 2025, to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Investors and the general public can access the live webcast at: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3018/53113.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for at least 30 days on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.krystalbio.com.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK®, the Company’s first commercial product, is the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the first genetic medicine approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com, and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

