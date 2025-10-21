Syncron Secures Renewal with Major OEM

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncron, a global leader in intelligent aftermarket Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) solutions, today announced a contract renewal with Ford Motor Company. The contract extends Syncron’s support of Ford’s retail inventory management (RIM) program, driving higher parts availability, optimized dealer inventories, and improved service through Syncron’s Dealer Parts Planning (DPP) solution.

With this renewal, Ford dealers around the world will benefit from enhanced inventory optimization, stronger service performance, and reduced operational complexity.

“This renewal is an important milestone for Syncron,” said Claire Rychlewski, Chief Revenue Officer at Syncron. “It validates not only the strength of our dealer parts planning solution, but also our ability to scale and expand with one of the world’s most iconic manufacturers. We’re proud to deepen our partnership and continue enabling superior aftermarket performance that drives long-term customer loyalty.”

The contract renewal highlights Syncron’s momentum as a trusted partner to global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). By combining advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and automation, Syncron empowers manufacturers and their dealer networks to ensure parts availability, optimize inventories, and unlock aftermarket growth opportunities worldwide.

About Syncron

Syncron helps manufacturers and distributors capitalize on the new service economy by increasing customer loyalty and optimizing aftermarket profitability. Syncron’s integrated, scalable, state-of-the-art Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) cloud platform puts data at the heart of aftermarket operations to unlock service synergies, significant revenue opportunities, and help companies differentiate themselves with exceptional aftermarket customer experiences. The world’s top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent SLM SaaS solutions. For more, visit syncron.com

