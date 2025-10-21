Ardelyx Announces Four Abstracts Accepted for Poster Presentations at the American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced upcoming data presentations supporting XPHOZAH® (tenapanor) at the American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week, to be held November 5-9, 2025, in Houston.

XPHOZAH, the first and only phosphate absorption inhibitor (PAI), is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to reduce serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis as add-on therapy in patients who have an inadequate response to phosphate binders or who are intolerant of any dose of phosphate binder therapy. XPHOZAH offers a different mechanism of action that blocks phosphate absorption at the primary pathway and is administered as a single tablet taken twice daily.

Information regarding ASN's Kidney Week, including copies of presentation abstracts, can be found here.

Ardelyx Poster Presentations:

Title: Real-World Effectiveness of Tenapanor (XPHOZAH) for Treatment of Hyperphosphatemia in United States Patients on Dialysis

Authors: Alan J. Fossa, Dhajanae Sylvertooth, Angelo Karaboyas, Brian Bieber, Roberto Pecoits-Filho, David Rosenbaum, Laura Williams, Luisa Scott

Poster Number: TH-PO0221

Date/Time: November 6, 2025, from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM CST

Title: Treatment Satisfaction with Tenapanor (XPHOZAH): Real-World Survey of Patients with End-Stage Renal Disease and Hyperphosphatemia

Authors: Jessica Kendrick, Luisa Scott, Belinda Gist, Laura Williams

Poster Number: TH-PO0224

Date/Time: November 6, 2025, from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM CST

Title: Tenapanor Improves Bowel Movements in Patients with End-Stage Kidney Disease and Mild to Severe Constipation

Authors: Steven Fishbane, Suling Zhao, Yang Yang, Susan Edelstein, David M. Spiegel

Poster Number: TH-PO0223

Date/Time: November 6, 2025, from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM CST

Title: Etelcalcetide Utilization Rates Decreased and Parathyroidectomy Rates Increased Following the Incorporation of Calcimimetics into the End-Stage Kidney Disease Bundle

Authors: Brian Bieber, Angelo Karaboyas, Roberto Pecoits-Filho, Kevin Martin, Stuart Sprague

Poster Number: FR-PO0254

Date/Time: November 7, 2025, from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM CST

In addition to the poster presentations during ASN’s Kidney Week, Ardelyx is sponsoring an Exhibitor Spotlight: “Expanding Perspectives in Hyperphosphatemia Treatment; A Different Approach” on November 7, 2025, from 11:00 – 11:45 AM CST, where José A Morfin, MD, FASN, will discuss the first and only phosphate absorption inhibitor with a different non-binder mechanism. Participants can learn about its clinical data, safety, practical considerations, patient cases, and more.

About XPHOZAH® (tenapanor)

XPHOZAH, discovered and developed by Ardelyx, is a first-in-class, phosphate absorption inhibitor with a differentiated mechanism of action that acts locally in the gut to inhibit the sodium hydrogen exchanger 3 (NHE3), thereby reducing phosphate absorption through the paracellular pathway, the primary pathway of phosphate absorption. XPHOZAH is a single tablet, taken twice daily. Diarrhea was the most common side effect experienced by patients taking XPHOZAH in clinical trials. Please see additional full Prescribing Information.

About Hyperphosphatemia

Hyperphosphatemia is a serious condition, defined as elevated levels of phosphate in the blood, which affects the vast majority of the 550,000 patients in the United States with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on maintenance dialysis. The kidneys are responsible for eliminating excess phosphate and as kidney function declines, phosphate is not adequately eliminated from the body. As a result, hyperphosphatemia is a nearly universal condition among people with CKD on maintenance dialysis, with internationally recognized KDIGO treatment guidelines that recommend lowering elevated phosphate levels toward the normal range (2.5-4.5mg/dL).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

XPHOZAH is contraindicated in:

Pediatric patients under 6 years of age

Patients with known or suspected mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Diarrhea

Patients may experience severe diarrhea. Treatment with XPHOZAH should be discontinued in patients who develop severe diarrhea.

MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTIONS

Diarrhea, which occurred in 43-53% of patients, was the only adverse reaction reported in at least 5% of XPHOZAH-treated patients with CKD on dialysis across trials. The majority of diarrhea events in the XPHOZAH-treated patients were reported to be mild-to-moderate in severity and resolved over time, or with dose reduction. Diarrhea was typically reported soon after initiation but could occur at any time during treatment with XPHOZAH. Severe diarrhea was reported in 5% of XPHOZAH-treated patients in these trials.

INDICATION

XPHOZAH (tenapanor), 30 mg BID, is indicated to reduce serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis as add-on therapy in patients who have an inadequate response to phosphate binders or who are intolerant of any dose of phosphate binder therapy.

For additional safety information, please see full Prescribing Information.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been approved in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

