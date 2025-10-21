Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors of Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Tronox Holdings plc (TROX), Fly-E Group, Inc. (FLYE), and Savara Inc. (SVRA)

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Tronox Holdings plc (“Tronox” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TROX) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts concerning Tronox’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth between February 12, 2025 and July 30, 2025. If you purchased Tronox shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/tronox/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 3, 2025.

Fly-E Group, Inc. (FLYE)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Fly-E Group, Inc. (“Fly-E” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLYE) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding Fly-E’s lithium battery, supply chain changes and the regulatory environment, and possible demand fluctuations for its E-Bikes and E-Scooters between July 15, 2025 and August 14, 2025. If you purchased Fly-E shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/fly-e-group/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 10, 2025.

Savara Inc. (SVRA)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Savara Inc. (“Savara” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SVRA) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding Savara’s biologics license application for MOLBREEVI between March 7, 2024 and May 23, 2025. If you purchased Savara shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/savara/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 7, 2025.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, https://holzerlaw.com/, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com