Zadara Partners with Micro Support Group (MSG) to Deliver Multi-Tenant AI Clouds Powered by NVIDIA GPUs, Sovereign Clouds, and a Superior Alternative to VMware

Irvine, CA and Beverly, MA, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zadara, the sovereign AI cloud leader and Micro Support Group (MSG), a leading technology provider based in the Northeast U.S. with over 40 years of experience delivering secure and effective IT strategies, today announced a strategic partnership. Through this collaboration, MSG will now offer Zadara-powered multi-tenant AI clouds, sovereign clouds and an exceptional VMware alternative, helping enterprises modernize their infrastructure with cost-effective, resilient, secure and future-ready platforms.

MSG has long been recognized for its outstanding service and commitment to client success. With a mission to partner closely with customers to strategize and execute effective and secure IT strategies, MSG is now extending its capabilities by integrating Zadara’s cloud platform into its portfolio. This will enable organizations across the Northeast to run a wide range of workloads, including enterprise AI requiring strict digital sovereignty, while benefiting from next-generation cloud infrastructure powered by NVIDIA GPUs.

“Our partnership with Zadara allows us to deliver new levels of performance, resilience, and sovereignty for our customers,” said Dayna Morton, CEO of Micro Support Group. “Enterprises today need more than just traditional IT; they need multi-tenant AI clouds that are secure, cost-effective and tailored to their businesses. Together with Zadara, we’re bringing exactly that to our customers. Moreover, Zadara provides a top-notch solution for enterprises looking for a VMware alternative.”

Zadara’s distributed edge cloud architecture is ideally suited for customers seeking an alternative to VMware, looking to scale AI workloads, or requiring sovereign cloud solutions that keep sensitive data under strict jurisdictional control. By leveraging Zadara’s fully managed, AWS-compatible clouds with consumption-based pricing and no egress fees, MSG customers gain flexibility, predictable costs and enterprise-grade reliability backed by 24/7 support.

“MSG has been a trusted technology leader for decades, and we’re proud to partner with them to expand access to Zadara-powered sovereign AI clouds,” said Yoram Novick, CEO of Zadara. “Together, we are enabling organizations to build scalable and secure IT foundations that unlock the power of AI while ensuring resilience and digital sovereignty.”

About Zadara

Zadara (https://www.zadara.com) is a leading provider of sovereign AI edge clouds offering a revolutionary distributed cloud platform that simplifies operational complexity and enables seamless multi-tenancy through automated end-to-end provisioning of compute, storage, and networking.

With over 500 edge cloud locations worldwide and with the ability to deploy a cloud in any location, Zadara’s clouds are uniquely positioned to meet the unique demands of various cloud-based use cases, including sovereign cloud and AI inference at the edge for service providers and the modern enterprise. Zadara clouds are AWS compatible and feature consumption-based pricing with zero data egress fees.

Zadara’s fully-managed clouds are designed to accommodate any workload, anywhere – whether on-premises, hybrid, multi-cloud or at the edge.

Zadara operates worldwide with a highly skilled team that provides 24/7 follow-the-sun support and services. Zadara is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Micro Support Group (MSG)

For more than 40 years, Micro Support Group (MSG) has specialized in a wide range of services both hosted and on premise for clients who require the reliability and security of their IT infrastructure. We are committed to providing each and every one of our clients with high quality service and support.

Our unique IT team of experts are not only knowledgeable but friendly and will help you every step of the way in growing your business. We expertly combine our services in order to provide you with customized help and support. MSG’s innovative approach starts with a thorough investigation of what a company needs to succeed to ensure a perfect fit.