Elate Launches Strategy Advisor, an AI-Built System for Strategy Execution

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elate, the strategy platform built for Strategy and Operations leaders, today announced the public launch of Strategy Advisor, the first domain-specific AI designed to transform how organizations plan, align, and execute strategy in real time.

Strategy Advisor acts as the intelligence layer across the Elate platform, connecting past plans, current execution, and emerging risks into one unified, AI-powered view. The result is clarity leaders can trust, confidence in every decision, and foresight to act before problems spiral into missed results.

“For too long, strategy has been reactive, defined by static plans and manual reporting,” said Brooks Busch, Co-Founder and CEO of Elate. “With Strategy Advisor, we’re redefining how strategy gets done. It’s not about replacing human judgment. It’s about giving leaders the clarity, foresight, and conviction to make better decisions, faster.”

AI Built for Strategy, Not Just Productivity

While most AI tools focus on general productivity or analytics, Strategy Advisor was purpose-built for the complex, cross-functional work of strategic execution. Leveraging years of experience leading strategy and insights from thousands of operating cycles, the system understands the frameworks and rhythms of strategy work.

Core capabilities include:

Risk Navigator: Detects early signals of breakdown across teams, timelines, and outcomes—guiding leaders from root cause to resolution.

Each feature follows Elate’s human-in-the-loop principle where AI supports, but leaders decide. This approach ensures transparency, trust, and data security.

A New Era of Strategy

Founded in 2019 by former Strategy and Operations Leaders, Elate has helped hundreds of organizations move from disconnected tools to aligned execution. With Strategy Advisor, the company introduces a new category: AI for Strategy Execution, turning Elate from “where plans live” into “where decisions happen.”

“Strategy can no longer be a once-a-year exercise,” said Abby Parker, Co-Founder and COO. “With Strategy Advisor, leaders can adapt continuously, align instantly, and execute dynamically.”

About Elate

Elate is the platform built for Strategy and Operations leaders to align teams, automate reporting, and execute with clarity. Trusted by organizations such as DeepL, OneDigital, and KIPP Atlanta Metro Schools, Elate helps companies turn vision into results.

