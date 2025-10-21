Orion Announces Three-Year Renewal of LED Lighting Preventative Maintenance Contract Valued at $42M-$45M For Approximately 2,050 Retail Locations

MANITOWOC, Wis., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and maintenance services solutions, today announced the three-year renewal of a major LED lighting preventative maintenance contract with one of the nation’s largest retailers. The value of the contract is estimated to be between $42 million and $45 million. The partnership involves the maintenance of LED lighting systems at approximately 2,050 locations nationwide.

The three-year renewal of Orion as the maintenance provider by this Fortune 100 enterprise customer was earned by Orion’s multi-year success in organizing, managing and communicating large-scale projects involving multiple vendors across all 50 states. The customer said that its partnership with Orion served to achieve substantial reductions in overhead dedicated to maintaining its lighting systems. Orion’s proactive maintenance program and prompt response to maintenance requests has ensured minimal disruptions to store operations and provides a seamless lighting experience for this major retailer’s customers.

The three-year renewal takes effect in March of 2026, upon expiration of Orion’s existing three-year engagement with this retail giant.

“This significant multi-year renewal with one of America’s most prominent retailers is an illustration of how well Orion scales to serve the most extensive needs of a global leader spread across hundreds of locations,” said Orion Chief Executive Officer Sally Washlow. “Whether they are nationwide retailers, global automakers or other Fortune 500 leaders, some of the world’s largest enterprises continue to make long-term commitments to Orion as their go-to provider. All of us at Orion take great pride that the biggest extended enterprises count on us.”

“Enterprises this extended have extraordinary needs in any number of locations on a continuous basis,” said Neil Green, Orion’s Vice President, Services. “We greatly appreciate that one of the most respected retailers in the world has again chosen Orion to meet its lighting requirements.”

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our sustainability and governance priorities, goals and progress here, or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals, including business relationships with government customers, are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://investor.oriones.com/ in the Investor Relations section of our Website. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

