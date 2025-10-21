BitMEX Reduces Spot Fees by 50% and Introduces Maker Rebates, Paying Traders to Provide Liquidity

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMEX , one of the safest crypto exchanges, announced today a major upgrade to its Spot trading fee structure, featuring a 50% reduction in fees and up to 0.015% in rebates. The new model is designed to aggressively reward traders and provide community support following the recent market crash, establishing one of the most competitive fee structures in the industry.

Trading fees are a critical component of a trader's profitability, directly impacting returns on every transaction. By fundamentally lowering the cost to trade, BitMEX aims to maximise efficiency and profitability for its users, from beginners to high-volume institutional clients.

The new fee structure, effective immediately, introduces several transformative changes:

Spot Fees Reduced by 50% for All : Standard Maker and Taker fees have been reduced from 0.1000% to 0.0500%. This change grants all regular users the highly competitive rates previously reserved for top-tier VIPs.

: All VIP traders will receive maker rebates for providing liquidity. The programme offers rebates of up to -0.0150%, meaning BitMEX now pays its highest-volume market makers to trade on the platform. Immediate Support for the Trading Community: Launched in response to recent historic market volatility, this initiative is designed to provide immediate relief and support, helping traders accelerate their recovery and maximise future opportunities.



All changes to the BitMEX Spot trading fee structure can be viewed here .

"In the wake of unprecedented market events, our priority is to provide tangible support to our trading community," said Stephan Lutz, CEO of BitMEX. "This new fee structure is a fundamental shift to reward every trader on our platform. By offering some of the lowest fees and highest rebates in the industry, we are reaffirming our commitment to making BitMEX the most efficient and profitable exchange for spot trading."

More details about the new fee structure can be found here .

