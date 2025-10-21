Amaze Welcomes Global Gaming Influencer Mystic7 with the Launch of His Official Store

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”) a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced that leading gaming influencer Mystic7 has launched his official merchandise storefront on the Amaze platform. With a fanbase of more than 3 million followers across YouTube, X, and TikTok, Mystic7’s new Amaze digital storefront brings exclusive designs and creator-branded products directly to his global community of Pokémon GO enthusiasts.

This launch marks another milestone for Amaze as it expands further into the gaming market, empowering creators across industries to design and distribute products that connect authentically with their audiences. Known for his popular Pokémon GO content and gameplay tutorials, Mystic7 is debuting a curated collection of apparel, mugs, and gaming accessories, all featuring original designs developed for his community. The collection includes limited-edition items available exclusively through the Amaze platform with products shipping worldwide.

“Creators like Mystic7 represent the next generation of entrepreneurs who are building communities, launching products, and shaping the future of e-commerce,” said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. “We’re thrilled to help Mystic7 bring his products to fans around the world through our full-service platform that allows creators to design, sell, and fulfill orders all in one place.”

The launch of Mystic7’s store underscores Amaze’s mission to make commerce more accessible for creators of all sizes by providing the tools, technology, and fulfillment capabilities they need to scale their businesses. Products in the Mystic7 collection range from $10.00 to $55.00, with select items available in limited quantities.

Fans can explore Mystic7’s new line of exclusive merchandise through his Amaze storefront today: MYSTIC7 .