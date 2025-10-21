Global Mofy Leads “AI + 3D” Discussion at the Central University of Finance and Economics 2025 Smart Cultural Management Forum

BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets for use in the broader digital content industry, today announced that its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Nan Zhang, has attended the “2025 Smart Cultural Management Forum: Digital Transformation in the Cultural Industry”, hosted by the School of Culture and Communication of the Central University of Finance and Economics on September 26, 2025. During the event, Nan Zhang delivered a comprehensive presentation and participated in a roundtable discussion centered on the theme “AI + 3D,” showcasing the Company’s latest progress in 3D digital asset development, virtual content production, and AI-generated content (“AIGC”) workflow implementation.

The forum focused on key topics including AI-powered content creation, the integration of art and technology, digital operations of cultural IPs, reconstruction of intangible cultural heritage through digital technologies, and talent cultivation for smart cultural management. Hosted by the School of Culture and Communication of the Central University of Finance and Economics and co-hosted by the Contemporary Beijing History Research Association, the event featured keynote speeches and roundtable sessions attended by industry leaders, technology experts, investors, and academic scholars to jointly explore pathways for innovation and high-quality development in the digital cultural sector.

During the “AI + 3D” roundtable discussion, Nan Zhang emphasized Global Mofy’s “digital asset-driven” approach, highlighting the continuous expansion of its large-scale, high-precision 3D digital asset library and the Company’s research and development progress in generative AI technologies, including text-to-video and text-to-3D model generation. The Company also introduced the latest developments and conceptual applications of its in-progress generative AI platform, Gausspeed, and called for open collaboration among industry partners, universities, and research institutions to jointly advance standard-setting, solution development, and scenario-based implementation in digital cultural production.

“With the continuous advancement of generative AI technology, the cultural and creative industries are entering a new era driven by artificial intelligence and 3D digital assets,” said Nan Zhang, CMO of Global Mofy. “Global Mofy is committed to building an open and standardized ecosystem centered on high-quality 3D digital assets, empowering creators and enterprises to transform creativity into scalable productivity. Moving forward, we will deepen cooperation with universities, research institutions, and industry partners in areas such as cultural heritage digitization, tourism innovation, and urban-level content creation, bringing high-quality cultural content with Chinese identity and aesthetics to a global audience.”

About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary “Mofy Lab” technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 100,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.ai or ir.globalmofy.cn.

ir@mof-vfx.com