Edible Garden Brings Full Product Line to Associated Supermarket and Brooklyn Harvest Market in New York City

BELVIDERE, NJ, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced an expansion of its retail distribution network through new partnerships with Associated Supermarket in Queens, NY, and Brooklyn Harvest Market in Brooklyn, NY. Both retailers will offer the Company’s full line of products, including potted and cut herbs, hydroponic basil, and Pickle Party® products, reflecting growing consumer demand for locally grown, sustainably produced foods throughout the New York metropolitan area.

The Pickle Party® line, developed in partnership with the Hermann Pickle Company, features sustainably sourced, fermented Kosher, Non-GMO pickles and sauerkraut that deliver exceptional freshness and quality with every bite. The collection exemplifies Edible Garden’s commitment to clean-label, better-for-you foods made with locally grown ingredients and minimal processing.

Associated Supermarket, a longstanding fixture in New York’s neighborhood grocery landscape, is recognized for serving diverse communities with quality, value, and personal service. Brooklyn Harvest Market, part of the same family of independent grocers, has built a strong reputation for its emphasis on freshness, local sourcing, and community engagement. Both retailers belong to the Associated Supermarket Group (ASG), a cooperative network of independent supermarkets operating under various banners across the New York metropolitan area and the Northeast. This affiliation gives Edible Garden an efficient avenue to expand its reach through established, community-focused partners that share its commitment to freshness, sustainability, and local values.

“We are pleased to partner with Associated Supermarket and Brooklyn Harvest Market, two respected retailers that have become cornerstones of their local communities,” commented Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. “These partnerships are about more than expanding our footprint—they reflect a shared belief in sustainability, freshness, and serving customers with care. Both retailers have deep roots in New York neighborhoods, and we are honored to work alongside them to bring our full line of locally grown products to even more consumers.”

“As we continue expanding across the Northeast, Edible Garden remains dedicated to our Zero-Waste Inspired® approach, ensuring that every product we grow and deliver supports a healthier planet and a stronger local economy. Offering our full range, from potted and cut herbs to hydroponic greens and our Pickle Party® product line provides customers with access to high-quality, sustainable options they can feel good about. Together with Associated Supermarket and Brooklyn Harvest Market, we are proud to make fresh, responsibly produced food more accessible across the New York metro area.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

