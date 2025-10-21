Lendmark Financial Services Continues Florida Expansion with Lakeland Branch Opening

LAKELAND, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) , a leading provider of household credit and consumer loan solutions, is continuing its growth in Florida with the opening of a new branch in Lakeland—marking another milestone in the company’s commitment to serving communities across the state.

The branch is located at 6595 S Florida Ave., Suite 7, and is expected to serve hundreds of customers in its first year. Ana Rojas, who serves as the branch manager, will be responsible for the administration of daily operations. These include building personal relationships with customers and integrating into the community to ensure area residents receive a superior level of individualized loan services that meet their unique financial needs.

“Florida has always been a key part of our growth strategy, and we’re excited to bring our services to Lakeland,” said Jerry Sharp, Vice President of Branch Operations at Lendmark. “Whether it’s a planned financial goal or an unexpected expense, our mission remains the same: to meet customers where they are and provide personable and reliable, customized loan solutions.”

In addition to serving consumers directly, Lendmark provides financing solutions for thousands of retailers and independent auto dealerships, allowing these businesses’ customers to obtain Lendmark financing. Local businesses that are interested in partnering with Lendmark to provide financing solutions for their customers should visit the branch or call 863-510-7890.

Lendmark’s signature cause-related initiative, ‘Climb to Cure’ recently surpassed its $10 million fundraising goal in partnership with CURE Childhood Cancer, marking a decade of collaboration. This milestone reflects Lendmark’s deep commitment to making a lasting impact beyond financial services. Funds raised support targeted pediatric cancer research utilized nationwide, through CURE, an Atlanta-based nonprofit.

Lendmark customers can participate by donating $1 when closing their loan. Lendmark matches the donation.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal credit and loan solutions to consumers in 23 states, including sales financial services for 11,000+ retailers and independent auto dealerships. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by offering stability and helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Lendmark employs 2,300 people and operates more than 525 branches coast to coast, delivering personalized service to customers with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit www.lendmarkfinancial.com.

