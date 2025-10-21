Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF) Positioning to Move from Expansion to Execution as Exchange-Ready Entity

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Nightfood Holdings inc. (NGTF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, “Robotics and AI Drive a New Era of Growth and Uplisting Activity,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/1Ikof



The integration of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming industries worldwide, from manufacturing and logistics to hospitality and food service. As these sectors expand, small-cap companies are increasingly using acquisitions to scale operations, generate measurable revenue and strengthen their technological capabilities. This strategic growth not only positions these companies to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving market but also sets the stage for uplisting from over-the-counter (OTC) markets to national exchanges. Uplisting offers broader visibility, institutional investment opportunities and the resources necessary to accelerate the deployment of AI and robotics innovations.

Nightfood Holdings Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, exemplifies this approach. By completing targeted acquisitions, the company has built a platform that integrates revenue-generating assets with AI-enabled robotics technology. Nightfood Holdings now reports more than $10 million in annualized revenue and a combined acquisition value estimated at approximately $100 million, positioning it to move from expansion to execution as an exchange-ready entity.

About Nightfood Holdings inc.

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is revolutionizing the hospitality industry by combining AI-powered robotics with strategic hotel acquisitions. The Company’s innovative approach uses advanced automation technology to significantly improve hotel efficiency, reduce operating costs, and address labor challenges. As automation rapidly becomes the standard rather than a trend in hospitality, Nightfood is committed to setting that standard — delivering intelligent solutions that enhance guest experiences and streamline operations.



With its dual focus on owning hotel properties and offering Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), NGTF is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global service robotics market, which is expected to surpass $170 billion by 2030. This integrated business model provides scalable revenue streams and positions NGTF as a leader in technology-driven hospitality solutions.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company’s newsroom at http://ibn.fm/NGTF

For more information, visit the company’s website at Nightfood Holdings Profile.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets; (3) press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or republished: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

New York, NY

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN