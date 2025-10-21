Planet Fitness Announces Partnership with Hockey Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced a powerful multi-year partnership with Hockey Canada, diving into the Canadian culture of hockey and showcasing the importance of fitness and movement ahead of the most-loved season. The Company will partner with Hockey Canada for a three-year term, which will include Planet Fitness being named the official fitness partner of Hockey Canada. The partnership brings together two organizations with a shared mission of creating safe and welcoming communities through fitness and movement. As the leader in the fitness industry, Planet Fitness offers an affordable, high value fitness experience in a unique Judgement Free Zone® where anyone can get a good workout, whether a Hockey Canada athlete or just getting started.

Planet Fitness has also teamed up with National Women’s Team players Natalie Spooner, Emily Clark and Emma Maltais, who will be highlighted on Planet Fitness’s social media accounts, at in-club activations and attending community events over the next year. To honour the new athlete partnerships, each of the players’ hometown clubs in London, Saskatoon and Burlington, respectively, are paying tribute to them. The athletes’ names and signature workout routines will be proudly featured in the clubs for local members to be inspired by and try their go-to exercises.

“We’re proud to support Hockey Canada and work with athletes who understand the importance of fitness in everyday life,” said Brian Povinelli, Chief Marketing Officer, Planet Fitness. “We believe in working with like-minded Canadian organizations and individuals who exemplify the same values we offer at Planet Fitness – strength, ambition and community. Hockey Canada’s athletes are incredible role models for people at any stage of their fitness journey, and we look forward to welcoming in Hockey Canada fans and Planet Fitness members for the years to come.”

“We are excited to welcome Planet Fitness as our official fitness partner and work together to enhance health and wellness in communities across Canada,” said Katherine Henderson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hockey Canada. “As our National Winter Sport continues to grow, we are committed to building a healthier hockey for all Canadians and look forward to collaborating with Planet Fitness to achieve this throughout our partnership.”

“Fitness has always been a vital part of my life and my career, and I’m passionate about affordable access to health and wellness,” said Natalie Spooner, National Women’s Team forward. “I’m excited to work with Planet Fitness – a brand that truly supports people at all fitness levels and has created a space where everyone can thrive.”

As part of this exciting collaboration, Natalie will be leading a hockey-themed workout at “Spooner’s Planet Fitness,” located at 1280 Fanshawe Park Rd. W., London, Ont., on October 22 at 3 pm. Londoners will have the chance to work out with their favourite hometown hero, at their own pace.

Every Planet Fitness membership includes free fitness training with a certified fitness trainer and access to strength and name-brand cardio equipment, and the free Planet Fitness App featuring hundreds of on-demand digital workouts. The balanced mix of cardio and strength equipment ensures members of all fitness levels have everything they need to meet their fitness goals. Many clubs are open 24 hours for added convenience.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.8 million members and 2,762 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About Hockey Canada

As the national governing body for amateur hockey in Canada, Hockey Canada is entrusted with growing and advancing the game from coast to coast to coast. Working in close partnership with our 13 Members, key stakeholders and community partners, we enable a positive hockey ecosystem that supports the delivery of hockey at every level. For more information on Hockey Canada, please visit HockeyCanada.ca , or follow along on Facebook , X , Instagram and TikTok.

