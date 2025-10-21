Breakthrough Women in Science & Medicine episode addresses the obesity epidemic — Premiering on PBS, November 1st

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Breakthrough Women in Science & Medicine TV series is excited to announce the PBS premiere on November 1st of a timely episode featuring Fatima Cody Stanford, MD, MPH, MPA, MBA, MACP, FAAP, FAHA. FAMWA, FTOS for her groundbreaking work to address obesity as a chronic disease through education and advocacy. Dr. Stanford is a national and international expert in obesity medicine who bridges the intersection of medicine, public health, policy, and health disparities.

The PBS 30-second promotional video can be viewed here .

“I am honored to be featured in ‘Breakthrough Women in Science & Medicine’ and to share my journey in addressing weight bias and advancing obesity medicine. My own experiences have taught me the power of perseverance and the importance of providing hope to others. I hope viewers will be inspired by the stories of resilience and the commitment to compassionate, evidence-based care that drive this work forward. Overcoming obstacles has only strengthened my dedication to improving the lives of those affected by obesity. By tuning in, I hope to encourage others to pursue their goals and to foster greater understanding and empathy in medicine,” said Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford.

Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford is an Associate Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Harvard Medical School (HMS) , recognized as one of the pioneering fellowship-trained obesity medicine physicians globally. She is a leading figure in obesity medicine research, with over 250 peer-reviewed publications. Dr. Stanford earned her MPH from Emory University, her MD from the Medical College of Georgia, her MPA from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and an executive MBA from the Quantic School of Business and Technology. Her training includes an Obesity Medicine & Nutrition Fellowship at MGH/HMS and a residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of South Carolina.

Her accolades include the Gold Congressional Award, American Medical Association (AMA) Foundation Leadership Award, AMA Paul Ambrose Award, and AMA Inspirational Physician Award. The American College of Physicians (ACP) honored her with the Joseph E. Johnson and Young Leadership Award. She received the Harvard Medical School Amos Diversity Award, the Massachusetts Medical Society (MMS) Award for Women’s Health, and the Suffolk District Community Clinician of the Year Award. The Obesity Society named her Clinician of the Year in 2020. In 2021, she was awarded the MMS Grant Rodkey Award, the AMA Dr. Edmond and Rima Cabbabe Dedication to the Profession Award, and the Emory Rollins School of Public Health Distinguished Alumni Award. In 2022, the National Academy of Medicine selected her as a Scholar in Diagnostic Excellence and appointed her to the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee. She was recognized with the National Medical Association (NMA) Meritorious Award.

In this Breakthrough Women episode, we follow a patient’s lifelong journey with weight loss and obesity interventions. Dr. Stanford, along with other leading experts, addresses several important topics, including misconceptions related to obesity, the new classification of obesity as a chronic disease, weight bias and stigma, proven treatment options, and challenges related to accessing effective obesity treatments.

Don't miss this opportunity to watch this episode and be inspired. Mark your calendar this November and visit PBS.org, the PBS apps, your local PBS station, or the PBS streaming channel on Prime Video, AppleTV, DirecTV, Fire TV, Hulu+Live, Roku, Sling TV, or YouTubeTV.

In addition to public television, this educational series is distributed to 70,000 U.S. schools, including 400 universities and 26,000 public and academic libraries. Our total reach through these distribution channels is more than 40 million students and faculty members.

AMWA would like to thank the following sponsors for their partnership in making this episode possible. Major funding for this program was provided by Lilly, Novo Nordisk Inc., and Amgen Inc. Additional funding was provided by Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC, the Alliance for Women’s Health and Prevention, GoodRx Helps Inc., InBody USA, The Obesity Medicine Association, seca corporation, National Hispanic Health Foundation, Doximity Foundation, Society for Women’s Health Research, and Vida Health.

About Breakthrough Women in Science & Medicine

Breakthrough Women in Science & Medicine is a documentary-style series showcasing breakthrough women to spark interest, dialogue, and contribute to the advancement of women in STEAM (STEM + Arts). This series is distributed to public television stations nationwide through the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) as well as distributed through academic publishers. Contact AMWA if you are interested in publishing this episode. Learn more about the Breakthrough Women in Science & Medicine series .

About American Medical Women's Association (AMWA)

Founded in 1915, AMWA is the oldest national multispecialty organization of women physicians dedicated to advancing women in medicine and improving the health of women. The Breakthrough Women in Science & Medicine series is an AMWA educational initiative that showcases the vital contributions of women to medicine, science, and public health. Learn more at www.amwa-doc.org .

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61d501fa-4036-4885-afea-1b970280fafd