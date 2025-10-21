IQST - IQSTEL and Cycurion Enter a New Era of AI-Cybersecurity, Completing Phase One of Their Next-Generation Cyber Defense Rollout

NEW YORK and MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) today announced that Reality Border, IQSTEL’s AI subsidiary, has completed Phase One of its joint program with Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU) (“Cycurion”) to deliver a new generation of AI-enhanced cybersecurity. The milestone introduces a secure Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration for Airweb.ai (web AI agent) and IQ2Call.ai (voice AI agent), now fronted and protected by Cycurion’s ARx multi-layer cybersecurity platform.

“Our customers can now deploy AI agents with confidence,” said Leandro Iglesias, President of IQSTEL. “By pairing an MCP layer with Cycurion’s advanced platform ARx’s deception-driven, multi-layer inspection, we’re moving from reactive defense to proactive threat hunting at the edge of our AI experiences.”

“ARx was designed for mission-critical environments,” added L. Kevin Kelly, Chairman & CEO of Cycurion. “Integrating with Reality Border’s MCP-enabled agents means threats are intercepted, analyzed, and acted upon before they can touch core assets.”

What Phase One Delivers (now live)

MCP Interface for Airweb & IQ2Call – standardized, secure context/tooling layer for AI-agent workflows operating in detect/protect modes.

– standardized, secure context/tooling layer for AI-agent workflows operating in detect/protect modes. ARx Reverse-Proxy Shielding – obscures true server IPs and diverts adversaries to hardened defenses and decoys.

– obscures true server IPs and diverts adversaries to hardened defenses and decoys. Four-Layer ARx Defense (current config)

Geo-Gating (region-based blocking) WAF & API Security (request inspection & filtering) Proprietary Bot Hunter (malicious automation detection while allowing legit bots) AI-Powered Behavioral Analysis (real-time anomaly detection & response)

Dynamic Threat Intelligence – real-time 13M+ malicious IP blocklist with continuous updates and automated blocking.

– real-time malicious IP blocklist with continuous updates and automated blocking. Operational Visibility – dashboards/SIEM integration, packet-level drill-downs, and adaptive rules for rapid action.





Model Context Protocol (MCP), in practice

MCP standardizes how AI agents securely discover, request, and use tools/data from external systems, enforcing auditable permissions and least-privilege policies.

In Phase One, Reality Border uses MCP to:

Normalize AI-Agent Tooling — Airweb.ai and IQ2Call.ai expose capabilities as MCP tools behind ARx (e.g., Knowledge Ops; secure webhooks/email/SMS; IQ2Call call control: initiate/end calls, warm transfers, Dual-Tone Multi-Frequency (DTMF), post-call notes; scheduling/CRM handoffs). All are schema-described to eliminate ad-hoc integrations.

— Airweb.ai and IQ2Call.ai expose capabilities as behind ARx (e.g., Knowledge Ops; secure webhooks/email/SMS; call control: initiate/end calls, warm transfers, Dual-Tone Multi-Frequency (DTMF), post-call notes; scheduling/CRM handoffs). All are to eliminate ad-hoc integrations. Enforce Policy at the Edge — Every MCP request/response is fronted by ARx (reverse proxy + four-layer defense); malicious sessions are challenged or blocked in real time .

— Every MCP request/response is (reverse proxy + four-layer defense); malicious sessions are . Auditability & Least-Privilege — MCP scopes and per-tool policies restrict actions (e.g., read-only KB); ARx dashboards/SIEM deliver end-to-end observability (who/what invoked which tool, parameters, security verdicts).





Why it matters

Static defenses struggle against fast-moving, automated adversaries. ARx’s preemptive, deception-driven approach halts threats before impact, while MCP turns Airweb and IQ2Call into well-governed, least-privilege clients of enterprise systems—reducing risk without sacrificing speed.

This is only the beginning. IQSTEL and Cycurion are building a powerful AI-enhanced cybersecurity ecosystem. With IQSTEL’s AI services now protected by Cycurion’s advanced ARx platform, the next phase will go beyond defense — delivering solutions where AI takes the lead in cyber protection, predicting, adapting, and neutralizing threats before they emerge.

About IQSTEL Inc.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a Global Connectivity, AI, and Digital Corporation providing advanced solutions across Telecom, High-Tech Telecom Services, Fintech, AI-Powered Telecom Platforms, and Cybersecurity. With operations in 21 countries and a team of 100 employees, IQSTEL serves a broad global customer base with high-value, high-margin services. Backed by a strong and scalable business platform, the company is forecasting $340 million in revenue for FY-2025, reinforcing its trajectory toward becoming a $1 billion tech-driven enterprise by 2027.

About Cycurion Inc.

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies, Cloudburst Security, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients committed to securing the digital future.

More info: www.cycurion.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the operations and prospective growth of Cycurion’s and IQSTEL’s business. Many factors could cause Cycurion’s and IQSTEL’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements described in this press release.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express each company’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other information relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend", "could" and similar expressions, as they relate to each company or its respective management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about each company’s business based partly on assumptions made by management. Important factors that could cause actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: each company’s ability to successfully market its products and services; each company’s continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for its products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; each company’s ability to successfully develop new products and services; each company’s ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit each company; each company’s success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements with its industry partners, including the equity exchange and the contemplated alliance between each company; each company’s ability to comply with applicable regulations; each company’s ability to secure capital when needed; and the other risks and uncertainties described in each company’s prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and IQSTEL and Cycurion undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Cycurion Investor Relations:

(888) 341-6680

investors@cycurion.com

Cycurion Media Relations:

(888) 341-6680

media@cycurion.com