Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC: MJLB) Engages Empire Media Worx to Spearhead Major Rebranding and Market Expansion for Better Pets Division

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC: MJLB) (“Ultrack” or the “Company”), a diversified technology and asset management company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Empire Media Worx Inc. (EMWX), a leading creative agency specializing in brand architecture, media strategy, and growth-driven digital engagement.

Under this new collaboration, Empire Media Worx will serve as the creative agency of record for the full-scale rebranding, creative direction, and marketing management of Better Pets, Ultrack’s fast-growing pet wellness brand.

A Major Strategic Move

The partnership represents a pivotal step in Ultrack’s broader growth strategy, which focuses on building and scaling high-value consumer brands with strong revenue potential. The Better Pets line—already gaining momentum through early retail traction and a Health Canada–approved product launch—will now undergo a transformative creative overhaul aimed at positioning it as a household name in the booming global pet wellness market, projected to exceed $400 billion by 2030 (Fortune Business Insights).

Empire Media Worx will oversee:

Brand identity and positioning

Media production and advertising strategy

Content creation across all digital and physical platforms

Campaign planning and performance analytics

This initiative is expected to increase brand visibility, accelerate online sales growth, and significantly enhance shareholder value as Ultrack expands into e-commerce, health, and lifestyle sectors.

Reno Calabrigo, Director of Ultrack Systems Inc., stated:

“The partnership with Empire Media Worx is more than a rebranding—it’s the beginning of a new chapter for Better Pets and Ultrack. By combining our operational infrastructure with EMWX’s creative expertise, we are building a powerful platform that will drive long-term shareholder value and position Ultrack as a diversified leader in consumer and digital innovation.”

Empire Media Worx Founder, Caz Derkowski, commented:

“Better Pets has incredible growth potential. We’re excited to help evolve it into a modern, emotionally resonant brand that connects with pet owners globally. This partnership is all about building legacy value through creativity, strategy, and meaningful storytelling.”

Why This Matters for Investors:

Positions Ultrack to capitalize on a rapidly growing pet wellness and consumer health market.

Aligns with the Company’s broader diversification into scalable, high-margin sectors.

Enhances brand equity and digital visibility through top-tier creative management.

Strengthens MJLB’s long-term revenue and valuation trajectory.

About Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC: MJLB)

Ultrack Systems Inc. is a diversified technology and asset management company dedicated to identifying, acquiring, and scaling high-potential businesses across key growth sectors, including smart logistics, digital health, and consumer wellness. Through strategic innovation, disciplined management, and shareholder-focused execution, Ultrack continues to build value-driven brands that make a measurable impact in today’s evolving marketplace.

Website: www.ultrack.ca

About Empire Media Worx Inc.

Empire Media Worx is a Toronto-based creative agency specializing in brand architecture, content production, and strategic marketing. With deep experience in entertainment, tech, and lifestyle brands, EMWX delivers high-impact creative that drives awareness, engagement, and business growth.

Website: www.empiremediaworx.com

About Better Pets

Better Pets is a Canadian-owned, premium pet wellness brand committed to helping pets live healthier, happier lives. Operating under the Better Health Sciences portfolio, Better Pets specializes in clean-label, science-backed formulations made with natural, organic ingredients. Its flagship products are rapidly gaining traction among discerning pet owners and leading distributors across North America.

Website: www.mybetterpets.com

