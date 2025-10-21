TAJIKISTAN EMERGES AS CENTRAL ASIA’S NEW AI HUB WITH AI CONF 2025

AI Conf 2025, taking place October 25 in Dushanbe, will gather over 100 global leaders from 20+ countries to showcase Tajikistan’s growing role in the global AI ecosystem

Backed by the President of the Republic of Tajikistan H.E Emomali Rahmon and organized by the AI Council in collaboration with zypl.ai, and Area AI, the conference will unveil major national projects

Tajikistan’s AI industry is forming partnerships with global leaders - including Perplexity AI, Google Deepmind and Presight (G42) - advancing its position as Central Asia’s AI hub





Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- :Tajikistan is stepping onto the global technology stage with AI Conf 2025 , an international gathering that will bring together more than 100 leaders in artificial intelligence, government, and investment from over 20 countries.

Organized by the Artificial Intelligence Council under the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, in collaboration with zypl.ai (Central Asia’s champion in synthetic data generation for risk decisioning) and Area AI (The First AI Free Zone), the event reflects the country’s growing commitment to technology-driven development and its ambition to become a regional hub for innovation and sustainable compute infrastructure.

Under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, Tajikistan has passed the first national AI strategy in Central Asia and an ecosystem designed to encourage responsible innovation. The country is already working with global technology companies, including Perplexity AI (United States), Google DeepMind, Yotta, and Presight (G42, UAE), on initiatives ranging from localized language models to infrastructure and data collaboration.

AI Conf 2025 will showcase several national projects that form the backbone of Tajikistan’s technology ecosystem. Among them are Area AI, a dedicated ‘AI Free Zone’; SoroLLM, a 27-billion-parameter large language model trained on localized data and designed to serve Central Asian languages; and darya.ai , the country’s first green compute cluster powered by renewable hydropower, with capacity to scale to one gigawatt by 2030. A national education initiative will also be presented, integrating AI studies into school curricula across 4,000 schools and reaching more than 2 million students by 2028.

The conference will feature keynote presentations, live demonstrations, startup showcases, and meetings between government, business, and research leaders. Confirmed participants include H.E. Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda; H.E. Sherali Kabir, Minister of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan; zypl.ai Founder and CEO Azizjon Azimi; Sunil Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Yotta Data Services; Sara Hooker, co-founder of Adaption Labs; Janneta Tabakov, Enterprise Lead at Perplexity AI; Dan Weirich, General Partner at Carbide Ventures; Youssef Salem, Chief Financial Officer of ADNOC Drilling;; Mohamed Ali Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Anton Dzhoraev, CIS Regional Director at NVIDIA) among others.

“AI Conf 2025 marks an important milestone for Tajikistan and for how emerging economies can contribute to global innovation,” said Azizjon Azimi, Founder and CEO of zypl.ai and Chair of the AI Council. “By combining sustainable infrastructure, localized research, and practical governance, we are building a growth model that is inclusive, scalable, and globally connected.”

Tajikistan’s efforts signal the rise of new centers of innovation beyond traditional technology hubs. For investors and developers, the country offers access to cost-efficient green infrastructure, a pro-innovation regulatory framework, strategic diplomatic alignment with Gulf partners, and a pivotal position linking Central Asia with the Gulf and Europe.

AI Conf 2025 highlights Tajikistan’s role in shaping the next phase of responsible and collaborative AI development, inviting international partners to engage with the region’s growing technology community.

For more information and registration, visit aiconf2025.com.

About AI Conf 2025:

AI Conf 2025 is a global gathering of visionaries and innovators shaping the future of artificial intelligence, taking place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. The conference convenes leading thinkers, developers, researchers, and entrepreneurs to explore how AI is redefining industries, creativity, and the future of work.

The one-day program features inspiring keynotes, immersive workshops, a curated startup showcase, and live demonstrations led by global leaders in technology, policy, and research.

