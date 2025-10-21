FP Block and Eternity.io Partner to Reinvent Sweepstakes with Blockchain Transparency

FP Block partners with Eternity.io to power the next generation of Web3 sweepstakes and gaming, bringing on-chain transparency, near-zero fees, and global accessibility.

Through FP Block’s KOLME framework, Eternity.io can now run raffles and games on high-performance blockchains that are fully interoperable across all major chains.

The partnership showcases how blockchain can solve real-world challenges, eliminating fraud, cutting costs, and making large-scale digital competitions seamless for players worldwide.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA,, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – FP Block, a blockchain engineering firm known for its enterprise-grade solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Eternity.io, a next-generation sweepstakes and Web3 gaming platform, to power the next generation of secure, transparent, and globally accessible competitions.

Eternity.io was created to solve long-standing issues of trust in the global sweepstakes industry, where fraud, manipulation, and lack of transparency have undermined consumer confidence. By integrating FP Block’s proprietary KOLME framework, a modular, multichain development system, Eternity.io can now run raffles, sweepstakes, and games on dedicated high-performance blockchains while also remaining fully interoperable across all major ecosystems such as Ethereum, Polygon, and Cosmos. This ensures instant settlement, near-zero transaction costs, and verifiable fairness.

“Raffles and sweepstakes have existed for centuries, but they’ve often suffered from fraud and a lack of trust,” said Armen Kardashian , CEO of Eternity.io. “With FP Block’s KOLME framework, we are removing these barriers. We can now deliver competitions with on-chain transparency, negligible costs, and a seamless user experience.

Eternity.io’s flagship product, The Eternity Game, is a Web3 collect-and-win experience centered on a 52-card deck. Blending collectible and competitive elements, the game appeals to players who value both strategy and community. It offers a VIP Membership that unlocks exclusive perks, including NFT drops, raffles, and in-game discounts.

Previously, Eternity.io faced limitations on existing networks, where gas fees of three cents per transaction made large-scale raffles economically unfeasible. With KOLME, transaction fees are reduced to zero, throughput is improved, and users no longer need to acquire tokens before participating. This lowers entry barriers and expands access to global audiences.

Wesley Crook , CEO of FP Block, added: “Eternity.io is a perfect example of how blockchain can solve real-world problems at scale. KOLME was designed to give applications their own high-performance chain while still enabling cross-chain connectivity. By powering Eternity.io, we are showing how blockchain can move beyond pilots into platforms that redefine trust, gaming, and user engagement for millions.”

The partnership addresses some of the industry’s most pressing challenges:

Cost-efficiency: Zero transaction fees make microtransactions viable, even at scale.





Scalability: Each application operates on its own chain, ensuring performance and sovereignty, while maintaining interoperability with the broader blockchain landscape.





: Each application operates on its own chain, ensuring performance and sovereignty, while maintaining interoperability with the broader blockchain landscape. Ease of use: Participants can engage without needing to understand blockchain or purchase additional tokens.

This collaboration represents a key milestone: Eternity.io gains the infrastructure to scale globally, while FP Block demonstrates KOLME’s real-world utility in powering high-throughput, consumer-facing platforms.

About FP Block

FP Block is a leading software engineering firm specializing in high-performance blockchain solutions, managed by industry veterans with deep expertise in software engineering, platform engineering, consulting, services, and IT infrastructure. The company is the creator of KOLME , a secure, standards-driven framework that makes cross-chain development practical by allowing enterprises and developers to build once and deploy everywhere. With a track record of delivering more than 100 blockchain projects, FP Blocks helps enterprises, Web2 developers, and institutions lower barriers to adoption, expand across ecosystems, and unlock new opportunities in DeFi, tokenized assets, and financial inclusion.





About Eternity.io

Eternity is a next-generation decentralized platform for raffles and sweepstakes, built to deliver ultimate security, transparency, and fairness through blockchain technology. Partnered with FP Block and powered by the Kolme network, Eternity ensures every game outcome is verifiable and tamper-proof. The platform supports both crypto and traditional players with wallet or social logins, integrates the EFT token and stablecoins for flexible collections, and empowers businesses to launch branded, token-backed games. Eternity’s goal is to transform digital raffles into a trustless, globally accessible entertainment ecosystem.













