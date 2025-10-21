VERSES® Recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Spatial AI

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (“VERSES” or the “Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation agentic software systems, is pleased to announce that the Company has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Spatial AI as a sample vendor for the World Models and Spatial Computing use cases.

This report states that “Spatial AI is turbocharging AI’s value by fusing 3D context with physics—powered by breakthrough solutions across physical AI, reality capture, and spatial development frameworks” and that:

“By 2035, every autonomous system, from industrial to drones to wearables, will incorporate a standardized Spatial AI layer, up from less than 1% in 2025.”

“By 2028, five of the top 10 AI companies will strategically pivot to specialized physical AI solutions, leaving digital-only competitors out of the AI race.”





Among the 11 topics examined in the report related to Spatial AI are Spatial Web Systems and Spatial Web Protocols. Gartner describes the Spatial Web as “a fundamental shift that will monetize physical reality by creating a World Wide Web for the real world, transforming interactions with assets, people, and places,” but notes that, “without the proper tools (spatial development frameworks), it will be impossible to reap the business benefits of a cohesive spatial AI ecosystem.”

As Gartner explains, “The IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) approved the first standards for Spatial Web protocol, architecture, and governance in May 2025. Future Spatial Web systems will be based on these and subsequent standards...These build upon and extend the foundations of the current World Wide Web.”

VERSES participated in the IEEE Spatial Web Working Group alongside the Spatial Web Foundation and intends to implement Spatial AI by supporting the HSML and HSTP standards in its product, Genius TM.

Among Gartner’s recommendations are:

“Accelerate leadership in spatial AI via spatial computing and the Spatial Web by actively engaging with standardization efforts for spatial computing/web, focusing on high-value, ‘phygital’ use cases leveraging interconnected systems.”

“Establish leadership in Spatial Web design and implementation by refining user interface design for high-value, proof-of-concept use cases that benefit from phygital interactions (such as product marketing, wayfinding, and physical commerce).”

“Shape future efforts and stay ahead of competitors by actively engaging with and tracking standardization efforts for Spatial Web protocols.”





VERSES is named as a sample vendor in two areas key to Spatial AI: Spatial Computing and World Models:

Spatial computing combines physical and digital objects in a shared frame of reference. It involves spatial mapping and identification of people, places, and things within the physical world as a foundation for anchoring digital content that intersects with the physical world’s indexed and organized content. World models are computational representations of real-world environments that can be used to anticipate future states and make predictions based on historical and live data.





VERSES CEO Gabriel René said, “In our opinion, this Spatial AI report aligns with our belief that the Spatial Web, where digital and physical systems converge, is the infrastructure needed to enable the next frontier in AI. We fully endorse Gartner’s analysis of the necessity of a shared understanding of space as a prerequisite for reliable real world intelligence.”

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Reference: Gartner, Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Spatial AI, Tuong Nguyen, Kanishka Chauhan, 14 October 2025 The Spatial Web Foundation IEEE 2874 Spatial Web Protocol, Architecture and Governance





