Schulich School of Business and Esade Business School launch New Dual BBA Degree

Students will earn two business degrees in four years while studying in Toronto and Barcelona, strengthening academic cooperation between North America and Europe



TORONTO and BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schulich School of Business at York University and Esade Business School have launched a new Dual Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree. The collaboration between the two institutions enables students to earn two business degrees in four years — one from Schulich and one from Esade — while studying in both Toronto and Barcelona.

The Esade - Schulich BBA Dual Degree offers students an international business education that combines two academic systems and learning environments. Participants will develop the knowledge and skills needed to understand global business challenges, work effectively in multicultural settings, and operate successfully in an interconnected economy.

“This dual degree marks an important step in expanding international opportunities for our undergraduate students,” said Detlev Zwick, Dean of the Schulich School of Business. “It will provide globally minded students with the chance to study across two continents, gaining perspectives that will prepare them to lead in a diverse and complex global environment.”

“Through this collaboration with Schulich, we reinforce our commitment to internationalization and to building connections with leading universities around the world,” added Joan Rodon, Dean of Esade Business School. “Students will share an academic experience that broadens their personal and professional horizons, enhances their employability, and helps them develop the competencies needed to contribute to organizations and society.”

Students admitted to the program will spend their first two years at their home institution and complete their final two years at the partner school. The program is open to both direct-entry candidates from high school and students already enrolled in either BBA program.

This academic initiative builds on a long-standing partnership between Schulich and Esade, which have maintained academic exchange agreements since 1993 at the graduate level and since 2002 at the undergraduate level. Both institutions are recognized for their strong international orientation and academic excellence. The new Dual BBA Degree reflects their shared mission to provide high-quality international learning experiences and to foster collaboration among leading business education institutions across continents.

About Schulich

Known as Canada’s Global Business School™, the Schulich School of Business in Toronto is ranked among the leading business schools in Canada and the world by a number of global MBA surveys, including the Financial Times, LinkedIn and QS. Global, innovative, and diverse, Schulich offers business programs year-round at its state-of-the-art complex at York University. The School also has strategic and academic partnerships with a number of the world’s leading business schools in North America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America. Schulich offers undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate business degrees that lead to rewarding careers in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, and has more than 36,000 alumni working in over 90 countries. The School pioneered North America’s first ever cross-border Executive MBA degree, the Kellogg-Schulich Executive MBA. The School has one of the largest portfolios of one-year, specialized Masters programs of any business school in North America. Schulich’s Executive Education Centre provides executive development programs annually to more than 5,000 executives in Canada and abroad.

About Esade & Esade Alumni

Founded in 1958, Esade is a global academic institution with campuses in Barcelona and Madrid and a worldwide presence through international alliances and collaboration agreements with 185 universities and business schools around the world. Each year, more than 12,000 students from over 100 nationalities participate in programs offered by its three academic units: Esade Business School, Esade Law School, and Executive Education. Esade Alumni, recognized as a public-interest association, is a global and diverse community of more than 80,000 professionals committed to promoting progress in organizations and contributing to a positive impact on society. Esade holds leading positions in major international rankings, including those published by the Financial Times, The Economist, QS, and AméricaEconomía, reflecting the quality of its academic model, faculty, and research. Esade is a member of Ramon Llull University. www.esade.edu

