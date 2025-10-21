ONAR Reports Strong Momentum Following Recent Acquisitions and Leadership Expansion

Miami, FL, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONAR Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR), a growing collective of specialist marketing agencies enhanced by AI and technology, today provided a company update highlighting a series of developments that reflect strong post-acquisition performance and integration progress across its portfolio.

Highlights from the Last Few Weeks

Additional Annual Revenue: Since being acquired, JUICE has added approximately $250,000 in new recurring revenue through three new client contracts, each with potential for further expansion. One of JUICE’s largest clients also increased its existing agreement by 50% through the end of the year.

Brand Integration: JUICE and Storia are now operating together as one unified performance marketing brand under the JUICE brand, combining their teams and capabilities to deliver stronger results for clients.

New Leadership Addition: ONAR appointed marketing leader Troy Osinoff as Chief Growth Officer to lead company-wide growth initiatives and integration across the agency network.

Accretive M&A continues: The company recently signed a binding letter of intent to acquire a New York-based performance marketing agency expected to add more than seven figures of recurring annual revenue once the transaction closes. The target name will remain confidential until the deal is finalized.

AI technology expansion: Following the completed acquisition of Retina AI, ONAR has begun aligning Retina’s data and AI technology with JUICE’s performance marketing platform to create additional value and cross-sell opportunities across the portfolio.

“These past few weeks have shown clear progress,” said Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR. “JUICE is already winning new business, expanding existing accounts, and integrating effectively with Storia. We’re also seeing early benefits from bringing Retina AI’s capabilities into our network and are excited about the next acquisition in our pipeline.”

“Our focus is simple—help our agencies grow faster together than they could on their own,” said Chris Becker, President of ONAR. “We’re aligning sales, delivery, and technology so clients can access more of what ONAR offers without complexity. That’s where the long-term value is and why we’re seeing strong early results across the business.”

Looking Ahead

ONAR expects to continue integrating its recent acquisitions and advancing its next transaction toward closing in the coming weeks. The company anticipates additional client expansions and new business wins before the end of the year.

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network. The Company’s mission is to power unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR's agency network offers a range of digital marketing services, including performance marketing & healthcare marketing. ONAR’s agencies focus on serving middle-market and growth companies, and the Company is actively seeking agencies and marketing technologies to acquire and integrate into its network. Additionally, the Company’s technology incubator, ONAR Labs, is focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions. For more information, visit www.onar.com.

About JUICE



Founded in 2017, JUICE is an integrated digital marketing agency helmed by entrepreneurs with a strict focus on maximizing ROI. With offices in New York and Miami, the company has quickly become an industry leader in results-driven growth strategy development, social advertising, search engine marketing, organic search ranking, and lead generation. JUICE now unites the combined teams of Storia and ONAR’s performance marketing acquisitions under one brand.

To learn more, please visit www.thinkjuice.com or follow the agency on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

