GoldHaven Resources Advances Drilling with Second Hole Completed on Copeçal Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH | OTCQB: GHVNF | Frankfurt: 4QS) (“GoldHaven” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its second diamond drill hole (COP-002) at the East Target of its 100%-owned Copeçal Project, located in Mato Grosso State, Brazil.

Highlights:

Second diamond drill hole ( COP-002 ) completed to a depth of 121 metres .

) completed to a depth of . Enhanced alteration and veining intensity observed relative to COP-001.

observed relative to COP-001. Intersections include zones of silicification , biotite , quartz veining , sericite-chlorite , and weak carbonate alteration — features commonly associated with hydrothermal gold systems .

, , , , and — features commonly associated with . Geological and structural logging underway; sampling in progress for gold and multi-element analysis.

underway; for gold and multi-element analysis. Drill rig mobilized to third pad, 100 metres west along strike from COP-001 and COP-002.



Drill hole CP-24-002 was advanced to a total downhole depth of 121 metres, intersecting lithologies consistent with those observed in the nearby first hole (COP-001). Importantly, the second hole displayed notable enhancements in alteration and veining intensity, including broader zones of silicification, localized biotite alteration, and quartz veining accompanied by sericite-chlorite and weak carbonate alteration. These alteration assemblages are often indicative of hydrothermal fluid activity associated with gold mineralizing systems.

Detailed geological and structural logging of both COP-001 and COP-002 is currently underway. Sampling for gold and multi-element geochemical analysis will follow immediately after the logging process. All samples will be prepared at ALS Laboratories’ facility in Cuiabá, Mato Grosso, and subsequently analyzed at the ALS analytical laboratory in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais.





Figure 1: GoldHaven team completes 2nd diamond drill hole on Copeçal Gold project

The drill rig has now been mobilized to the third drill pad, positioned approximately 100 metres west along strike from the collar locations of the first two holes. This next hole will continue to test the continuity of the East Target’s mineralized corridor and further evaluate the geological controls on alteration and veining observed to date.





Figure 2: GoldHaven core being readied for transport in Brazil to ALS Global Labs

“We’re encouraged by the geological consistency and strengthening alteration we’re seeing in our first two drill holes at Copeçal,” stated Rob Birmingham, President and CEO of GoldHaven Resources. “These early results support our interpretation of a large, structurally controlled system with the potential to host gold mineralization. With the drill now turning on our third hole, we look forward to expanding our understanding of the East Target and delivering steady news flow as we advance this exciting project.”

GoldHaven will continue to provide regular updates as drilling progresses and as assay results become available.

About the Copeçal Gold Project: A Brief History

The Copeçal Gold Project is strategically situated within the Alta Floresta Gold Province, a historically productive region that has yielded substantial gold discoveries since the late 1970s. GoldHaven’s tenements cover a total of 3,681 hectares in a geologically favourable setting within the Juruena Gold Province of Brazil.

The Juruena Gold Province, also known as the Juruena Magmatic Arc, is an orogenic belt highly prospective for mesothermal shear-related and intrusion-related gold deposits, such as G-Mining’s Tocantinzinho deposit. Additionally, the region hosts recently identified porphyry-style deposits (e.g., Serabi, Jaca) and epithermal-style deposits (e.g., X1, Aura). The presence of multiple deposit styles, along with the confirmation of large-scale gold deposits in the Juruena Province of Brazil, underscores the significant potential of the Copeçal Gold Project.

Recent exploration programs, including geochemical soil sampling, drone-mounted magnetometry surveys, and historical drilling data, indicate the presence of multiple gold-bearing structures. Notably, AngloGold Ashanti previously conducted systematic exploration on the property from 2010 to 2016, including auger and air-core drilling, geophysical surveys, and rock geochemistry, identifying multiple zones of anomalous gold mineralization.

The Copeçal Gold Project benefits from extensive historical work, with AngloGold Ashanti’s exploration confirming gold and arsenic anomalies, indicative of significant mineralization potential. Soil sampling grids and follow-up auger drilling in key areas revealed consistent gold values over wide zones, further supporting the presence of a substantial mineralized system.





Figure 3: Location of the Copeçal Gold Project within the prolific Juruena Gold Belt

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company’s projects include (i) the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; (ii) the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; (iii) the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and (iv) three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Igautu projects located in Brazil.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, an independent Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101 and Country Manager of GoldHaven.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

