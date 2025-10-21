Chorus One, Morpho, and Steakhouse Collaborate to Launch Chorus One Earn

New York NY, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zug, Switzerland, October 21, 2025 – Chorus One, a leading institutional staking and DeFi infrastructure provider, has teamed up with Morpho and Steakhouse Financial to introduce Chorus One Earn, an upcoming stablecoin yield product that allows investors to earn competitive returns on idle USDC while maintaining full custody of their assets.

This collaboration brings together three ecosystem leaders with a shared vision: delivering yield opportunities that balance performance, transparency, and risk management. Chorus One Earn is designed to meet the treasury management needs of institutional investors, DAOs, and DeFi or fintech platforms seeking tailored exposure to stablecoin yields with varying risk profiles.

A New Standard for Risk-Managed Stablecoin Yield

Through collaborations with universal lending networks like Morpho and curated strategies from Steakhouse, Chorus One Earn introduces a streamlined, non-custodial earning experience for stablecoin holders.

The platform’s architecture enables users to:

Earn yield directly through the Chorus One Widget, dApp, or SDK;

Seamlessly deposit and withdraw USDC through the Chorus One interface;

Access curated vaults with active liquidity management and automated risk controls;

Retrieve real-time rewards data via the Chorus One Rewards platform.

This approach gives institutions and on-chain treasuries confidence in managing idle assets efficiently, while maintaining transparency into performance and risk parameters.

Curated Vaults: Tailored Risk and Return Profiles

At launch, Chorus One Earn will feature two curated vaults – Steakhouse Prime and High Yield USDC – each allocating deposited USDC into carefully underwritten Morpho markets. The vaults generate yield from borrower interest, net of fees, and are rebalanced periodically by their curators to maintain targeted risk/return characteristics.

Steakhouse Prime USDC: A conservative vault strategy focused on stability and predictability. Allocations are limited to blue-chip collateral, governed by extended timelocks for changes to enhance oversight and minimize volatility. Ideal for risk-averse investors prioritizing consistent performance and liquidity.

Steakhouse High Yield USDC: A higher-risk, higher-reward vault diversifying into emerging collateral types, including tokenized private credit and structured products. With shorter governance timelocks, the vault offers greater agility but comes with increased exposure to structural and liquidity risks – suited for investors seeking enhanced returns through more dynamic market participation.

“By teaming up with Morpho and Steakhouse, we’re bringing a new level of precision and transparency to stablecoin yield generation,” said Damien Scanlon, Chief Product Officer at Chorus One. “Our goal is to give investors tools to optimize returns responsibly – where they stay in control of their assets at all times.”

The announcement marks the beginning of a broader rollout, with the full Chorus One Earn product suite set to go live soon. A subsequent launch announcement will follow, introducing full access for users and partners.

About Chorus One

Chorus One is one of the largest institutional staking providers globally, operating infrastructure for over 40 Proof-of-Stake (PoS) networks, including Cosmos, Solana, Avalanche, and Near. Since 2018, the company has been at the forefront of the PoS industry, offering easy-to-use, enterprise-grade staking solutions, conducting industry-leading research, and investing in innovative protocols through Chorus One Ventures. Chorus One is an ISO27001 certified provider for institutional digital asset staking.

About Morpho

Morpho is the universal lending network with $12B+ in deposits. Businesses can connect to Morpho's open infrastructure to power any lending or borrowing use case at scale, including embedded crypto-backed loans and custom yield solutions.

About Steakhouse Financial

Steakhouse Financial is the leading curator of stablecoin vaults and strategies with over $3bn, focusing on institutional clients and DeFi protocols. The firm builds products for the stablecoin economy and delivers institutional‑grade DeFi tools to help organizations raise, manage, and distribute the capital they need to make a difference.

Rooted in clarity, excellence, and curiosity, Steakhouse Financial delivers transparent, risk‑managed solutions and decision‑ready insights so institutions can operate onchain with confidence and scale impact.

Founded in 2020, Steakhouse supports leading organizations including Coinbase, Sky (formerly MakerDAO), Lido, and Ethena. To learn more, visit steakhouse.financial, X, and LinkedIn.

Media contact:





Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com