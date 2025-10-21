White River Bancshares Co. Reports Net Income of $3.54 million, or $1.44 Per Diluted Share, in 3Q25; Results Highlighted by Pristine Credit Quality and Net Interest Margin Expansion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV) (the “Company”), the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income increased to $3.54 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.74 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024. The Company reported net income of $3.30 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, for the prior quarter. In the first nine months of 2025, net income increased to $9.47 million, or $3.85 per diluted share, compared to $5.10 million, or $2.28 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2024. All financial results are unaudited and all per share data has been adjusted to reflect the two-for-one stock split effected September 4, 2024.

“Our third-quarter earnings are a direct reflection of the strength of our bank’s culture,” said Gary Head, Chairman and CEO. “We’re demonstrating what’s possible when purpose-driven people come together to serve with integrity, build trust, and stay focused on long-term value — for both our customers and our shareholders. At the core of our culture is a deep commitment to building real relationships and a passion for truly serving our customers. Every day, we’re doing the work it takes to preserve the traditions of community banking. Our mission has always been to truly know our customers and anticipate their needs, because when our customers succeed, we succeed.”

“Our deposit base remains strong and continues to grow, and I am proud of how our team has embraced the challenge of building a low-cost deposit franchise,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “Deposit gathering isn’t just a strategic priority—it’s becoming embedded in our banking mindset. It’s a regular part of our conversations across the organization, and there’s a shared understanding of how essential a strong deposit base is to supporting loan growth and strengthening customer relationships. That focus is paying off, with total deposits increasing 2.9% during the third quarter and 24.1% year-over-year. In today’s community banking landscape, success depends on both relationships and deposits, and that’s exactly where we’re directing our efforts.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income for the third quarter of 2025 increased to $3.54 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, compared to $2.74 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest income increased 35.8% to $12.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 34 basis points to 3.66% in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.32% in the third quarter of 2024.
  • The Company recorded a $375,000 provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2025. This compared to a $250,000 release from the allowance for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Net loans increased 27.0% to $1.240 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $977.0 million at September 30, 2024.
  • Nonperforming loans represented 0.03% of total loans at September 30, 2025, compared to 0.00% a year ago.
  • Total deposits increased $249.6 million, or 24.1%, year-over-year, to $1.285 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $1.036 billion at September 30, 2024.
  • Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts, CDs under $250,000 and CDARs reciprocal deposits) represented 69.9% of total deposits at September 30, 2025.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $43.73 at September 30, 2025, compared to $39.15 a year ago.

Income Statement

The Company generated a return on average assets of 0.95% and a return on average equity of 13.07%, in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 0.94% and 12.62%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2025 and 0.91% and 11.33%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024.

“In the third quarter our net interest margin expanded by 10 basis points compared to the prior quarter and by 34 basis points year-over-year, reflecting continued strong loan growth and higher returns on our interest-earning assets,” said Brant Ward, President. NIM was 3.66% in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.56% in the second quarter of 2025, and 3.32% in the third quarter of 2024. In the first nine months of 2025, NIM expanded 36 basis points to 3.54%, compared to 3.18% in the first nine months of 2024.

Net interest income increased 35.8% to $12.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to year-over-year loan growth. Total interest income increased 27.6% to $22.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $17.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, primarily attributable to the increase in loans. Total interest expense increased to $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, from $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in deposit costs. In the first nine months of 2025, net interest income increased 33.3% to $35.3 million, compared to $26.5 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Noninterest income increased 10.6% to $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in wealth management fee income during the third quarter of 2025. In the first nine months of 2025, noninterest income increased 13.1% to $6.2 million, compared to $5.5 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Noninterest expense was $10.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. Higher salaries and benefits expense contributed to the increase compared to the year ago quarter. In the first nine months of the year, noninterest expense increased 11.1% to $27.4 million, compared to $24.6 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 22.5% to $1.489 billion at September 30, 2025, from $1.216 billion at September 30, 2024, and increased 3.9% compared to $1.434 billion at June 30, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $26.7 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $41.7 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $151.2 million at September 30, 2025, an increase from $127.6 million at September 30, 2024.

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 27.0% to $1.240 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $977.0 million at September 30, 2024, and increased 3.9% compared to $1.194 billion at June 30, 2025.

Total deposits increased 24.1% to $1.285 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $1.036 billion at September 30, 2024, and increased 2.9% compared to $1.249 billion at June 30, 2025. Demand and non-interest-bearing deposits increased 6.7% compared to September 30, 2024, while savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts increased 23.4% compared to September 30, 2024.

FHLB advances were $34.4 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $26.7 million at September 30, 2024, and $21.5 million at June 30, 2025. Total stockholders’ equity increased to $108.1 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $97.2 million at September 30, 2024, and $102.5 million at June 30, 2025. Tangible book value per common share was $43.73 at September 30, 2025, compared to $39.15 at September 30, 2024, and $41.17 at June 30, 2025.

Credit Quality

Due to strong credit quality, the Company recorded a $375,000 provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2025. This is compared to a $800,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025, and a $250,000 release from the allowance for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024.

There were $365,000 in nonperforming loans at September 30, 2025, and at June 30, 2025. This compared to no nonperforming loans at September 30, 2024. Nonperforming loans represented 0.03% of total loans on September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, and 0.00% of total loans a year ago.

“We take a cautious approach to managing credit loss reserves, regularly analyzing our loan portfolio, monitoring growth patterns, and considering economic developments at both the regional and national level to keep our reserve levels aligned with potential risks,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer. The allowance for credit losses was $14.5 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at September 30, 2025, compared to $14.0 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, and $12.2 million, or 1.23% of total loans, at September 30, 2024.

Net loan charge-offs were $143,000 in the third quarter of 2025. This compared to net loan recoveries of $11,000 in the second quarter of 2025, and net loan recoveries of $19,000 in the third quarter of 2024.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 11.72%, a Tier 1 ratio of 10.47%, and a Leverage ratio of 8.94% for the Bank at September 30, 2025.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas, and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions. In May 2024, Walmart issued a relocation mandate requiring most of its remote employees, as well as most of its office workers in Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto to move to, in most cases, Bentonville by November 1, 2024. While the company did not disclose a number, Bloomberg reported that the number of Walmart employees who would be moving to Bentonville would be in the thousands. Walmart is making a major investment in its hometown facilities, building a new, 350-acre headquarters campus, including walking and biking trails, a hotel, fitness facilities and a large childcare center.

The Company has expanded eastward, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates out of ten locations; three in Washington County; three in Benton County; two in Monroe County; one in Boone County; and one in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $441,000 in August 2025, with an average of 47 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $485,000, with an average of 40 days on the market.

Source:

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

  
Contact:Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer
 479-684-3754
  


 
WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
        
  For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30, June 30, September 30, 
   2025  2025  2024  
        
INTEREST INCOME       
Loans, including fees $21,184,478 $19,611,698 $16,329,569  
Investment securities  1,381,205  1,431,773  1,079,376  
Federal funds sold and other  119,881  175,917  365,012  
Total interest income  22,685,564  21,219,388  17,773,957  
        
INTEREST EXPENSE       
Deposits  9,091,239  8,538,199  7,580,319  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  282,419  296,860  354,480  
Notes payable  479,094  477,735  396,900  
Federal funds purchased and other  22,998  7,113  12,152  
Total interest expense  9,875,750  9,319,907  8,343,851  
NET INTEREST INCOME  12,809,814  11,899,481  9,430,106  
Provision for credit losses  375,000  800,000  (250,000) 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 12,434,814  11,099,481  9,680,106  
        
NON-INTEREST INCOME       
Service charges and fees on deposits  177,602  162,185  164,982  
Wealth management fee income  1,081,538  994,100  995,784  
Secondary market fee income  241,847  223,956  244,063  
Bank owned-life insurance income  83,967  82,190  82,285  
Gain on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets  -  15,475  70  
Other  609,055  616,667  497,002  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME  2,194,009  2,094,573  1,984,186  
        
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE       
Salaries and benefits  5,923,998  5,185,716  4,950,030  
Occupancy and equipment  1,277,189  1,189,886  1,005,927  
Data processing  931,121  857,198  718,976  
Marketing and business development  492,582  609,549  445,286  
Professional services  861,874  699,968  687,679  
Amortization of other intangible assets  53,036  53,037  53,036  
Other  469,692  326,224  400,942  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE  10,009,492  8,921,578  8,261,876  
        
Income before income taxes  4,619,331  4,272,476  3,402,416  
Income tax provision  1,081,452  974,775  662,467  
NET INCOME $3,537,879 $3,297,701 $2,739,949  
        
EARNINGS PER SHARE       
Basic $1.45 $1.35 $1.12  
Diluted $1.44 $1.34 $1.12  
        



  
WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
(Unaudited) 
       
   Nine Months Ended 
   September 30, 
    2025  2024 
       
INTEREST INCOME      
Loans, including fees  $59,111,182 $47,087,943 
Investment securities   4,071,549  3,091,831 
Federal funds sold and other   528,776  623,416 
Total Interest Income   63,711,507  50,803,190 
       
INTEREST EXPENSE      
Deposits   25,941,893  21,671,624 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   972,336  1,323,062 
Notes payable   1,432,254  1,192,934 
Federal funds purchased and other   43,133  112,199 
Total interest expense   28,389,616  24,299,819 
NET INTEREST INCOME   35,321,891  26,503,371 
Provision for credit losses   1,845,000  830,000 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   33,476,891  25,673,371 
       
NON-INTEREST INCOME      
Service charges and fees on deposits   510,973  470,147 
Wealth management fee income   3,093,467  2,906,843 
Secondary market fee income   594,627  415,053 
Bank owned life insurance income   246,760  242,644 
Gain on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets   15,475  1,446 
Other   1,769,863  1,473,321 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   6,231,165  5,509,454 
       
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE      
Salaries and benefits   16,041,406  14,734,119 
Occupancy and equipment   3,612,176  2,870,869 
Data processing   2,646,434  2,213,625 
Marketing and business development   1,499,268  1,382,601 
Professional services   2,212,550  1,975,436 
Amortization of intangible asset   159,109  159,109 
Other   1,189,414  1,298,981 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   27,360,357  24,634,740 
       
Income before income taxes   12,347,699  6,548,085 
Income tax provision   2,882,312  1,449,871 
NET INCOME  $9,465,387 $5,098,214 
       
EARNINGS PER SHARE      
Basic  $3.87 $2.28 
Diluted  $3.85 $2.28 
       



 
WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
       
  September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
       
ASSETS  
Cash and cash equivalents $26,693,919  $25,604,276  $41,716,400 
Investment securities  151,214,197   140,544,711   127,611,833 
Loans held for sale  2,353,071   2,442,642   1,840,634 
Loans  1,254,892,691   1,208,102,220   989,199,456 
Allowance for credit losses  (14,516,828)  (14,033,740)  (12,203,483)
Net loans  1,240,375,863   1,194,068,480   976,995,973 
Premises and equipment, net  37,028,441   37,411,490   35,808,779 
Foreclosed assets held for sale  -   -   807,497 
Accrued interest receivable  5,694,363   7,024,823   5,273,311 
Bank owned life insurance  10,026,067   9,942,100   9,697,136 
Deferred income taxes  3,938,119   4,522,795   3,678,102 
Other investments  7,403,123   7,925,019   8,442,859 
Intangible assets, net  1,644,131   1,697,167   1,856,277 
Other assets  2,844,258   2,783,012   2,025,863 
TOTAL ASSETS $1,489,215,552  $1,433,966,515  $1,215,754,664 
       
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  
Deposits:      
Demand and non-interest-bearing $234,374,901  $233,078,431  $219,590,080 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  481,036,318   479,532,136   389,760,755 
Time deposits  569,904,230   536,591,123   426,391,052 
Total deposits  1,285,315,449   1,249,201,690   1,035,741,887 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  34,442,377   21,518,084   26,741,342 
Notes payable  25,911,204   26,159,110   26,107,279 
Operating lease liability  21,664,387   21,918,414   20,980,470 
Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments  1,478,000   1,603,000   1,433,000 
Accrued interest payable  2,487,967   2,636,403   2,676,428 
Other liabilities  9,857,347   8,433,777   4,855,916 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  1,381,156,731   1,331,470,478   1,118,536,322 
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Common stock (1)  24,726   24,876   24,698 
Surplus (1)  102,795,195   102,893,483   102,557,371 
Retained earnings  10,325,833   6,787,654   255,449 
Treasury stock, at cost  (1,284,359)  (1,284,359)  (1,138,736)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (3,802,574)  (5,925,617)  (4,480,440)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  108,058,821   102,496,037   97,218,342 
       
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,489,215,552  $1,433,966,515  $1,215,754,664 
       
  (1)Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected
  in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024.
       



 
WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
        
  (Unaudited) 
  Three Months Ended 
  September 30, June 30, September 30, 
   2025   2025   2024  
        
FOR THE PERIOD       
Net income $3,537,879  $3,297,701  $2,739,949  
Net income before taxes  4,619,331   4,272,476   3,402,416  
Dividends declared per share  -   0.50   -  
        
        
PERIOD END BALANCE       
Total assets $1,489,215,552  $1,433,966,515  $1,215,754,664  
Total investments  151,214,197   140,544,711   127,611,833  
Total loans, net  1,240,375,863   1,194,068,480   976,995,973  
Allowance for credit losses  (14,516,828)   (14,033,740)   (12,203,483)  
Total deposits  1,285,315,449   1,249,201,690   1,035,741,887  
Stockholders' equity  108,058,821   102,496,037   97,218,342  
        
        
RATIO ANALYSIS       
Return on average assets (annualized)  0.95%  0.94%  0.91% 
Return on average equity (annualized)  13.07%  12.62%  11.33% 
Net loans/Deposits  96.50%  95.59%  94.33% 
Total Stockholders' Equity/Total assets  7.26%  7.15%  8.00% 
Net loan losses/Total loans  0.01%  0.00%  0.00% 
Uninsured & unpledged deposits  27.71%  32.37%  29.71% 
        
        
PER SHARE DATA       
Shares oustanding  2,433,245   2,448,246   2,435,597  
Weighted average shares outstanding  2,448,082   2,448,734   2,435,637  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  2,461,334   2,454,485   2,435,637  
Basic earnings $1.45  $1.35  $1.12  
Diluted earnings  1.44   1.34   1.12  
Book value  44.41   41.87   39.92  
Tangible book value  43.73   41.17   39.15  
        
        
ASSET QUALITY       
Net (recoveries) charge-offs $142,996  $(10,889)  $(19,353)  
Classified assets  399,978   402,406   1,048,301  
Nonperforming loans  364,583   364,853   -  
Nonperforming assets  364,583   364,853   807,497  
Total nonperforming loans/Total loans  0.03%  0.03%  0.00% 
Total nonperforming loans/Total assets  0.02%  0.03%  0.00% 
Total nonperforming assets/Total assets  0.02%  0.03%  0.07% 
Allowance for credit losses/Total loans  1.16%  1.16%  1.23% 
        
        



  
WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY 
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE 
(Unaudited) 
                    
  Three Months Ended 
  September 30, June 30, September 30, 
   2025   2025   2024  
  Average   Average Average   Average Average   Average 
  Balance Interest Yield/RateBalance Interest Yield/RateBalance Interest Yield/Rate
                    
Interest-earning assets:                   
Federal funds sold and other $10,868,303 $119,881 4.38% $15,102,485 $175,917 4.67% $27,017,413 $365,012 5.37% 
Investment securities available-for-sale (1)  143,417,819  1,349,932 3.73%  138,229,178  1,289,470 3.74%  121,374,599  1,023,136 3.35% 
Loans receivable  1,232,089,067  21,184,478 6.82%  1,169,591,045  19,611,698 6.73%  974,934,024  16,329,569 6.66% 
Total interest-earning assets  1,386,375,189 $22,654,291 6.48%  1,322,922,708 $21,077,085 6.39%  1,123,326,036 $17,717,717 6.27% 
Noninterest-earning assets  84,509,736      81,927,528      75,357,245     
Total assets $1,470,884,925     $1,404,850,236    $1,198,683,281    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                   
Interest-bearing deposits $1,042,365,371 $9,091,239 3.46% $985,435,006 $8,538,199 3.48% $800,328,274 $7,580,319 3.77% 
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased  26,963,863  305,417 4.49%  26,552,308  303,973 4.59%  32,559,233  366,632 4.48% 
Notes payable  25,902,754  479,094 7.34%  26,150,819  477,735 7.33%  26,101,145  396,900 6.05% 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,095,231,988 $9,875,750 3.58%  1,038,138,133 $9,319,907 3.60%  858,988,652 $8,343,851 3.86% 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  268,274,441      261,876,451      243,528,526     
Total liabilities  1,363,506,429      1,300,014,584      1,102,517,178     
Stockholders' equity  107,378,496      104,835,652      96,166,103     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,470,884,925     $1,404,850,236     $1,198,683,281     
Net interest-earning assets $291,143,201     $284,784,575     $264,337,384     
Net interest spread   $12,778,541 2.91%   $11,757,178 2.79%   $9,373,866 2.41% 
Net interest margin     3.66%     3.56%     3.32% 
                    
  (1)Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares).   
                    



  
WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY 
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE 
(Unaudited) 
              
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
   2025   2024  
  Average   Average Average   Average 
  Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate 
              
Interest-earning assets:             
Federal funds sold and other $16,374,100 $528,776 4.32% $15,761,077 $623,416 5.28% 
Investment securities available-for-sale (1)  138,387,499  3,848,225 3.72%  116,764,427  2,865,922 3.28% 
Loans receivable  1,169,902,372  59,111,182 6.76%  969,732,106  47,087,943 6.49% 
Total interest-earning assets  1,324,663,971 $63,488,183 6.41%  1,102,257,610 $50,577,281 6.13% 
Noninterest-earning assets  82,762,667      73,533,851     
Total assets $1,407,426,638     $1,175,791,461     
Interest-bearing liabilities:             
Interest-bearing deposits $988,873,615 $25,941,893 3.51% $777,925,899 $21,671,624 3.72% 
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased  30,021,535  1,015,469 4.52%  41,217,976  1,435,261 4.65% 
Notes payable  26,060,939  1,432,254 7.35%  26,257,231  1,192,934 6.07% 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,044,956,089 $28,389,616 3.63%  845,401,106 $24,299,819 3.84% 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  258,282,905      241,236,752     
Total liabilities  1,303,238,994      1,086,637,858     
Stockholders' equity  104,187,644      89,153,603     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,407,426,638     $1,175,791,461     
Net interest-earning assets $279,707,882     $256,856,504     
Net interest spread   $35,098,567 2.78%   $26,277,462 2.29% 
Net interest margin     3.54%     3.18% 
              
  (1)Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares).
              