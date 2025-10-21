White River Bancshares Co. Reports Net Income of $3.54 million, or $1.44 Per Diluted Share, in 3Q25; Results Highlighted by Pristine Credit Quality and Net Interest Margin Expansion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV) (the “Company”), the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income increased to $3.54 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.74 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024. The Company reported net income of $3.30 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, for the prior quarter. In the first nine months of 2025, net income increased to $9.47 million, or $3.85 per diluted share, compared to $5.10 million, or $2.28 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2024. All financial results are unaudited and all per share data has been adjusted to reflect the two-for-one stock split effected September 4, 2024.

“Our third-quarter earnings are a direct reflection of the strength of our bank’s culture,” said Gary Head, Chairman and CEO. “We’re demonstrating what’s possible when purpose-driven people come together to serve with integrity, build trust, and stay focused on long-term value — for both our customers and our shareholders. At the core of our culture is a deep commitment to building real relationships and a passion for truly serving our customers. Every day, we’re doing the work it takes to preserve the traditions of community banking. Our mission has always been to truly know our customers and anticipate their needs, because when our customers succeed, we succeed.”

“Our deposit base remains strong and continues to grow, and I am proud of how our team has embraced the challenge of building a low-cost deposit franchise,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “Deposit gathering isn’t just a strategic priority—it’s becoming embedded in our banking mindset. It’s a regular part of our conversations across the organization, and there’s a shared understanding of how essential a strong deposit base is to supporting loan growth and strengthening customer relationships. That focus is paying off, with total deposits increasing 2.9% during the third quarter and 24.1% year-over-year. In today’s community banking landscape, success depends on both relationships and deposits, and that’s exactly where we’re directing our efforts.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 increased to $3.54 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, compared to $2.74 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024.

Net interest income increased 35.8% to $12.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 34 basis points to 3.66% in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.32% in the third quarter of 2024.

The Company recorded a $375,000 provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2025. This compared to a $250,000 release from the allowance for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024.

Net loans increased 27.0% to $1.240 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $977.0 million at September 30, 2024.

Nonperforming loans represented 0.03% of total loans at September 30, 2025, compared to 0.00% a year ago.

Total deposits increased $249.6 million, or 24.1%, year-over-year, to $1.285 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $1.036 billion at September 30, 2024.

Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts, CDs under $250,000 and CDARs reciprocal deposits) represented 69.9% of total deposits at September 30, 2025.

Tangible book value per common share was $43.73 at September 30, 2025, compared to $39.15 a year ago.



Income Statement

The Company generated a return on average assets of 0.95% and a return on average equity of 13.07%, in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 0.94% and 12.62%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2025 and 0.91% and 11.33%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024.

“In the third quarter our net interest margin expanded by 10 basis points compared to the prior quarter and by 34 basis points year-over-year, reflecting continued strong loan growth and higher returns on our interest-earning assets,” said Brant Ward, President. NIM was 3.66% in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.56% in the second quarter of 2025, and 3.32% in the third quarter of 2024. In the first nine months of 2025, NIM expanded 36 basis points to 3.54%, compared to 3.18% in the first nine months of 2024.

Net interest income increased 35.8% to $12.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to year-over-year loan growth. Total interest income increased 27.6% to $22.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $17.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, primarily attributable to the increase in loans. Total interest expense increased to $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, from $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in deposit costs. In the first nine months of 2025, net interest income increased 33.3% to $35.3 million, compared to $26.5 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Noninterest income increased 10.6% to $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in wealth management fee income during the third quarter of 2025. In the first nine months of 2025, noninterest income increased 13.1% to $6.2 million, compared to $5.5 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Noninterest expense was $10.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. Higher salaries and benefits expense contributed to the increase compared to the year ago quarter. In the first nine months of the year, noninterest expense increased 11.1% to $27.4 million, compared to $24.6 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 22.5% to $1.489 billion at September 30, 2025, from $1.216 billion at September 30, 2024, and increased 3.9% compared to $1.434 billion at June 30, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $26.7 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $41.7 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $151.2 million at September 30, 2025, an increase from $127.6 million at September 30, 2024.

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 27.0% to $1.240 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $977.0 million at September 30, 2024, and increased 3.9% compared to $1.194 billion at June 30, 2025.

Total deposits increased 24.1% to $1.285 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $1.036 billion at September 30, 2024, and increased 2.9% compared to $1.249 billion at June 30, 2025. Demand and non-interest-bearing deposits increased 6.7% compared to September 30, 2024, while savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts increased 23.4% compared to September 30, 2024.

FHLB advances were $34.4 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $26.7 million at September 30, 2024, and $21.5 million at June 30, 2025. Total stockholders’ equity increased to $108.1 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $97.2 million at September 30, 2024, and $102.5 million at June 30, 2025. Tangible book value per common share was $43.73 at September 30, 2025, compared to $39.15 at September 30, 2024, and $41.17 at June 30, 2025.

Credit Quality

Due to strong credit quality, the Company recorded a $375,000 provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2025. This is compared to a $800,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025, and a $250,000 release from the allowance for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024.

There were $365,000 in nonperforming loans at September 30, 2025, and at June 30, 2025. This compared to no nonperforming loans at September 30, 2024. Nonperforming loans represented 0.03% of total loans on September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, and 0.00% of total loans a year ago.

“We take a cautious approach to managing credit loss reserves, regularly analyzing our loan portfolio, monitoring growth patterns, and considering economic developments at both the regional and national level to keep our reserve levels aligned with potential risks,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer. The allowance for credit losses was $14.5 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at September 30, 2025, compared to $14.0 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, and $12.2 million, or 1.23% of total loans, at September 30, 2024.

Net loan charge-offs were $143,000 in the third quarter of 2025. This compared to net loan recoveries of $11,000 in the second quarter of 2025, and net loan recoveries of $19,000 in the third quarter of 2024.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 11.72%, a Tier 1 ratio of 10.47%, and a Leverage ratio of 8.94% for the Bank at September 30, 2025.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas, and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions. In May 2024, Walmart issued a relocation mandate requiring most of its remote employees, as well as most of its office workers in Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto to move to, in most cases, Bentonville by November 1, 2024. While the company did not disclose a number, Bloomberg reported that the number of Walmart employees who would be moving to Bentonville would be in the thousands. Walmart is making a major investment in its hometown facilities, building a new, 350-acre headquarters campus, including walking and biking trails, a hotel, fitness facilities and a large childcare center.

The Company has expanded eastward, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates out of ten locations; three in Washington County; three in Benton County; two in Monroe County; one in Boone County; and one in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $441,000 in August 2025, with an average of 47 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $485,000, with an average of 40 days on the market.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact: Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer 479-684-3754





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 21,184,478 $ 19,611,698 $ 16,329,569 Investment securities 1,381,205 1,431,773 1,079,376 Federal funds sold and other 119,881 175,917 365,012 Total interest income 22,685,564 21,219,388 17,773,957 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 9,091,239 8,538,199 7,580,319 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 282,419 296,860 354,480 Notes payable 479,094 477,735 396,900 Federal funds purchased and other 22,998 7,113 12,152 Total interest expense 9,875,750 9,319,907 8,343,851 NET INTEREST INCOME 12,809,814 11,899,481 9,430,106 Provision for credit losses 375,000 800,000 (250,000 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 12,434,814 11,099,481 9,680,106 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees on deposits 177,602 162,185 164,982 Wealth management fee income 1,081,538 994,100 995,784 Secondary market fee income 241,847 223,956 244,063 Bank owned-life insurance income 83,967 82,190 82,285 Gain on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets - 15,475 70 Other 609,055 616,667 497,002 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,194,009 2,094,573 1,984,186 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 5,923,998 5,185,716 4,950,030 Occupancy and equipment 1,277,189 1,189,886 1,005,927 Data processing 931,121 857,198 718,976 Marketing and business development 492,582 609,549 445,286 Professional services 861,874 699,968 687,679 Amortization of other intangible assets 53,036 53,037 53,036 Other 469,692 326,224 400,942 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 10,009,492 8,921,578 8,261,876 Income before income taxes 4,619,331 4,272,476 3,402,416 Income tax provision 1,081,452 974,775 662,467 NET INCOME $ 3,537,879 $ 3,297,701 $ 2,739,949 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 1.45 $ 1.35 $ 1.12 Diluted $ 1.44 $ 1.34 $ 1.12







WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 59,111,182 $ 47,087,943 Investment securities 4,071,549 3,091,831 Federal funds sold and other 528,776 623,416 Total Interest Income 63,711,507 50,803,190 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 25,941,893 21,671,624 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 972,336 1,323,062 Notes payable 1,432,254 1,192,934 Federal funds purchased and other 43,133 112,199 Total interest expense 28,389,616 24,299,819 NET INTEREST INCOME 35,321,891 26,503,371 Provision for credit losses 1,845,000 830,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 33,476,891 25,673,371 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees on deposits 510,973 470,147 Wealth management fee income 3,093,467 2,906,843 Secondary market fee income 594,627 415,053 Bank owned life insurance income 246,760 242,644 Gain on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets 15,475 1,446 Other 1,769,863 1,473,321 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 6,231,165 5,509,454 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 16,041,406 14,734,119 Occupancy and equipment 3,612,176 2,870,869 Data processing 2,646,434 2,213,625 Marketing and business development 1,499,268 1,382,601 Professional services 2,212,550 1,975,436 Amortization of intangible asset 159,109 159,109 Other 1,189,414 1,298,981 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 27,360,357 24,634,740 Income before income taxes 12,347,699 6,548,085 Income tax provision 2,882,312 1,449,871 NET INCOME $ 9,465,387 $ 5,098,214 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 3.87 $ 2.28 Diluted $ 3.85 $ 2.28







WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,693,919 $ 25,604,276 $ 41,716,400 Investment securities 151,214,197 140,544,711 127,611,833 Loans held for sale 2,353,071 2,442,642 1,840,634 Loans 1,254,892,691 1,208,102,220 989,199,456 Allowance for credit losses (14,516,828 ) (14,033,740 ) (12,203,483 ) Net loans 1,240,375,863 1,194,068,480 976,995,973 Premises and equipment, net 37,028,441 37,411,490 35,808,779 Foreclosed assets held for sale - - 807,497 Accrued interest receivable 5,694,363 7,024,823 5,273,311 Bank owned life insurance 10,026,067 9,942,100 9,697,136 Deferred income taxes 3,938,119 4,522,795 3,678,102 Other investments 7,403,123 7,925,019 8,442,859 Intangible assets, net 1,644,131 1,697,167 1,856,277 Other assets 2,844,258 2,783,012 2,025,863 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,489,215,552 $ 1,433,966,515 $ 1,215,754,664 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand and non-interest-bearing $ 234,374,901 $ 233,078,431 $ 219,590,080 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 481,036,318 479,532,136 389,760,755 Time deposits 569,904,230 536,591,123 426,391,052 Total deposits 1,285,315,449 1,249,201,690 1,035,741,887 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 34,442,377 21,518,084 26,741,342 Notes payable 25,911,204 26,159,110 26,107,279 Operating lease liability 21,664,387 21,918,414 20,980,470 Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments 1,478,000 1,603,000 1,433,000 Accrued interest payable 2,487,967 2,636,403 2,676,428 Other liabilities 9,857,347 8,433,777 4,855,916 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,381,156,731 1,331,470,478 1,118,536,322 Stockholders' equity: Common stock (1) 24,726 24,876 24,698 Surplus (1) 102,795,195 102,893,483 102,557,371 Retained earnings 10,325,833 6,787,654 255,449 Treasury stock, at cost (1,284,359 ) (1,284,359 ) (1,138,736 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,802,574 ) (5,925,617 ) (4,480,440 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 108,058,821 102,496,037 97,218,342 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,489,215,552 $ 1,433,966,515 $ 1,215,754,664 (1) Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024.







WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 FOR THE PERIOD Net income $ 3,537,879 $ 3,297,701 $ 2,739,949 Net income before taxes 4,619,331 4,272,476 3,402,416 Dividends declared per share - 0.50 - PERIOD END BALANCE Total assets $ 1,489,215,552 $ 1,433,966,515 $ 1,215,754,664 Total investments 151,214,197 140,544,711 127,611,833 Total loans, net 1,240,375,863 1,194,068,480 976,995,973 Allowance for credit losses (14,516,828) (14,033,740) (12,203,483) Total deposits 1,285,315,449 1,249,201,690 1,035,741,887 Stockholders' equity 108,058,821 102,496,037 97,218,342 RATIO ANALYSIS Return on average assets (annualized) 0.95 % 0.94 % 0.91 % Return on average equity (annualized) 13.07 % 12.62 % 11.33 % Net loans/Deposits 96.50 % 95.59 % 94.33 % Total Stockholders' Equity/Total assets 7.26 % 7.15 % 8.00 % Net loan losses/Total loans 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Uninsured & unpledged deposits 27.71 % 32.37 % 29.71 % PER SHARE DATA Shares oustanding 2,433,245 2,448,246 2,435,597 Weighted average shares outstanding 2,448,082 2,448,734 2,435,637 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,461,334 2,454,485 2,435,637 Basic earnings $ 1.45 $ 1.35 $ 1.12 Diluted earnings 1.44 1.34 1.12 Book value 44.41 41.87 39.92 Tangible book value 43.73 41.17 39.15 ASSET QUALITY Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ 142,996 $ (10,889) $ (19,353) Classified assets 399,978 402,406 1,048,301 Nonperforming loans 364,583 364,853 - Nonperforming assets 364,583 364,853 807,497 Total nonperforming loans/Total loans 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.00 % Total nonperforming loans/Total assets 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.00 % Total nonperforming assets/Total assets 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.07 % Allowance for credit losses/Total loans 1.16 % 1.16 % 1.23 %







WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 Average Average Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold and other $ 10,868,303 $ 119,881 4.38 % $ 15,102,485 $ 175,917 4.67 % $ 27,017,413 $ 365,012 5.37 % Investment securities available-for-sale (1) 143,417,819 1,349,932 3.73 % 138,229,178 1,289,470 3.74 % 121,374,599 1,023,136 3.35 % Loans receivable 1,232,089,067 21,184,478 6.82 % 1,169,591,045 19,611,698 6.73 % 974,934,024 16,329,569 6.66 % Total interest-earning assets 1,386,375,189 $ 22,654,291 6.48 % 1,322,922,708 $ 21,077,085 6.39 % 1,123,326,036 $ 17,717,717 6.27 % Noninterest-earning assets 84,509,736 81,927,528 75,357,245 Total assets $ 1,470,884,925 $ 1,404,850,236 $ 1,198,683,281 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,042,365,371 $ 9,091,239 3.46 % $ 985,435,006 $ 8,538,199 3.48 % $ 800,328,274 $ 7,580,319 3.77 % FHLB advances and federal funds purchased 26,963,863 305,417 4.49 % 26,552,308 303,973 4.59 % 32,559,233 366,632 4.48 % Notes payable 25,902,754 479,094 7.34 % 26,150,819 477,735 7.33 % 26,101,145 396,900 6.05 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,095,231,988 $ 9,875,750 3.58 % 1,038,138,133 $ 9,319,907 3.60 % 858,988,652 $ 8,343,851 3.86 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 268,274,441 261,876,451 243,528,526 Total liabilities 1,363,506,429 1,300,014,584 1,102,517,178 Stockholders' equity 107,378,496 104,835,652 96,166,103 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,470,884,925 $ 1,404,850,236 $ 1,198,683,281 Net interest-earning assets $ 291,143,201 $ 284,784,575 $ 264,337,384 Net interest spread $ 12,778,541 2.91 % $ 11,757,178 2.79 % $ 9,373,866 2.41 % Net interest margin 3.66 % 3.56 % 3.32 % (1) Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares).







WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold and other $ 16,374,100 $ 528,776 4.32 % $ 15,761,077 $ 623,416 5.28 % Investment securities available-for-sale (1) 138,387,499 3,848,225 3.72 % 116,764,427 2,865,922 3.28 % Loans receivable 1,169,902,372 59,111,182 6.76 % 969,732,106 47,087,943 6.49 % Total interest-earning assets 1,324,663,971 $ 63,488,183 6.41 % 1,102,257,610 $ 50,577,281 6.13 % Noninterest-earning assets 82,762,667 73,533,851 Total assets $ 1,407,426,638 $ 1,175,791,461 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 988,873,615 $ 25,941,893 3.51 % $ 777,925,899 $ 21,671,624 3.72 % FHLB advances and federal funds purchased 30,021,535 1,015,469 4.52 % 41,217,976 1,435,261 4.65 % Notes payable 26,060,939 1,432,254 7.35 % 26,257,231 1,192,934 6.07 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,044,956,089 $ 28,389,616 3.63 % 845,401,106 $ 24,299,819 3.84 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 258,282,905 241,236,752 Total liabilities 1,303,238,994 1,086,637,858 Stockholders' equity 104,187,644 89,153,603 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,407,426,638 $ 1,175,791,461 Net interest-earning assets $ 279,707,882 $ 256,856,504 Net interest spread $ 35,098,567 2.78 % $ 26,277,462 2.29 % Net interest margin 3.54 % 3.18 % (1) Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares).



