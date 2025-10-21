Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of LifeMD, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises LifeMD, Inc., (“LifeMD” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LFMD) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between May 7, 2025 and August 5, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). LifeMD investors have until October 27, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On August 5, 2025, LifeMD announced its second quarter 2025 results. Among other items, the Company revealed that higher customer acquisition costs pressured its business during the June quarter. Specifically, LifeMD spent 5% to 25% more to drive new customers to its RexMD platform— a telehealth platform focusing on men’s health—in the second quarter compared to the first. In reacting to this announcement, a KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst stated that LifeMD “took its eye off the ball” in managing customer acquisition costs for RexMD amid its “enormous transition” in the quarter into the weight management space. On this news, Fluor’s stock price fell $5.31 per share, or 44.84%, to close at $6.53 per share on August 6, 2025.

