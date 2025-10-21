Carbyne Achieves EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework Certification, Setting a New Standard for Secure Global Public Safety Communications

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbyne , a global leader in cloud-native public safety technology, today announced it has received certification under the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (EU-U.S. DPF). This milestone underscores Carbyne’s unwavering commitment to secure, compliant, and reliable emergency communications worldwide.

By achieving EU-U.S. DPF certification, Carbyne expands its capacity to lawfully handle personal data from the European Union and the U.K., assisting public safety agencies and organizations in Europe in seamlessly sharing critical, potentially life-saving information in real time—without compromising on GDPR-level data privacy standards.

“Public safety doesn’t stop at borders,” said Amir Elichai, Founder and CEO. "Our certification under the EU-U.S. DPF is more than just a checkmark; it’s a testament to our commitment that every call, every data transfer, and every piece of personal information is treated with the utmost security and integrity.”

Carbyne’s cloud-native platform empowers emergency service agencies with advanced features like video calls, precise device-based location data, digital patient records, and text-to-911 capabilities, all underpinned by robust encryption and AI-driven analytics. Now with the EU-U.S. DPF certification, Carbyne stands ready to extend this innovative technology to agencies seeking global compliance and confidence in data handling.

About Carbyne

Carbyne, headquartered in New York, NY, is a leading global provider of cloud-native, mission-critical contact center solutions. As one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, Carbyne delivers over 250 million data points per year within a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers and connected devices through highly secure communication channels—without requiring a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration, Carbyne bridges the gap between people, enterprises, and governments, providing live, actionable data to improve efficiency, transparency, and ultimately help save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at Carbyne.com .

