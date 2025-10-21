Grayscale Investments Appoints Laurie Katz as Global Head of Distribution

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital asset-focused asset management platform*, today announced the appointment of Laurie Katz as Global Head of Distribution. In this role, Katz will lead institutional and wealth distribution, and advance education-driven initiatives that deepen digital asset adoption across all investor segments.

A seasoned digital asset and alternative asset management executive, Katz brings more than two decades of experience in client development, capital formation, and go-to-market leadership, with a track record of building and scaling businesses from the ground up.

Katz joins Grayscale from Figure, where she was one of the first employees and served as Chief Revenue Officer for Figure Markets, a platform built to disintermediate traditional financial markets. In this role, she helped launch the business alongside founder Mike Cagney, overseeing global revenue strategy, institutional relationships, and go-to-market execution.

Prior to Figure, Laurie Katz was a Partner within the Business Development Group at GoldenTree Asset Management. GoldenTree is a global alternative asset management firm with approximately $61 billion in assets under management.** As one of the firm’s earliest employees, Laurie was responsible for sourcing and overseeing a large client base in North American across pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices and fund of funds, and was an early institutional advocate for the digital asset class.

“Laurie has spent her career helping institutions navigate opportunity and innovation across market cycles,” said Peter Mintzberg, Chief Executive Officer of Grayscale Investments. “Her deep understanding of both institutional and retail investors comes at a defining moment for our asset class, one where Grayscale’s track record uniquely positions us to lead the next phase of digital asset evolution.”

“This is a dynamic moment for the evolution of digital asset investing,” said Katz. “Grayscale’s vision and commitment to accessibility set it apart, and I’m thrilled to contribute to the organization’s continued growth and to deepen connections across both institutional and wealth channels.”

Katz will report to CEO Peter Mintzberg and collaborate closely with leaders across product, marketing, and operations to support Grayscale's continued growth across institutional and wealth management channels.

*Largest digital asset-focused investment platform based on assets under management (AUM) of $31B as of 10/20/2025. For other companies, AUM is considered as of most recent public disclosure. 21Shares AUM per company website as of 9/23/2025; CoinShares AUM per company website as of 9/24/2025; Galaxy AUM per Q2 2025 financial results report as of 6/30/2025; Pantera AUM per company website as of 8/31/2025. Bitwise AUM reflects client assets held per press release as of 8/14/2025

** https://www.goldentree.com/firm

About Grayscale Investments

Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a decade-long track record and deep expertise as a digital asset-focused investment platform. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale for single asset, diversified, and thematic exposure. For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com.

Media Contact

press@grayscale.com

Client Contact

866-775-0313

info@grayscale.com