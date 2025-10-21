QANplatform Joins Blockchain for Europe to Boost EU’s Quantum Security





TALLINN, Estonia, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QANplatform, the blockchain platform enabling developers to build quantum-resistant Web3 applications in any programming language, today announced its membership in Blockchain for Europe, the leading European trade association representing the global blockchain industry. Building on its success as the first to implement quantum-resistant blockchain technology within an EU country’s public sector – protecting critical cybersecurity infrastructure against the growing threat of quantum computing – and its integration into Signquantum’s quantum-resistant add-on for digitally signed documents. The involvement of QANplatform strengthens the association’s advocacy for a secure and innovative European blockchain ecosystem, bringing expertise crucial for navigating the evolving threat landscape and unlocking new opportunities for businesses and governments across the continent.

QANplatform joins over 30 other industry leaders within Blockchain for Europe, adding its expertise in quantum-resistant blockchain technology to the association’s collective advocacy. The membership underscores QANplatform’s commitment to accelerating the development of a robust blockchain ecosystem.

“QANplatform brings invaluable expertise in post-quantum security to Blockchain for Europe, supporting our efforts to promote the creation of a truly quantum-safe ecosystem for the European blockchain landscape,” stated Roeland Van der Stappen, Chair of Blockchain for Europe. “QAN's technology's versatility and expertise will not only help unlocking exciting new use cases for businesses and governments across Europe, but also drive policy initiatives to achieve future-proof policies at EU level.”

Blockchain for Europe is an active industry association that works closely with European Union policymakers to foster the adoption and regulation of blockchain technology. It centers its efforts on three main pillars: advocacy, education, and networking. The association enables members to engage in policy discussions, join working groups, and connect with key stakeholders across the European blockchain ecosystem. QANplatform’s unique ability to facilitate Web3 development in any programming language, coupled with its quantum-resistant security, positions it as a valuable asset to the association's ongoing initiatives.

"We are excited to begin a new chapter by collaborating with Blockchain for Europe and its members,” said Johann Polecsak, Co-Founder and CTO of QANplatform. “We see a huge opportunity to build a truly robust and quantum-safe European blockchain ecosystem through our accessible and adaptable technology. Our implementation within an EU country’s public sector showcases the practical benefits of being prepared for the quantum era. Enabling businesses and governments across Europe to leverage the power of blockchain, regardless of their existing infrastructure or blockchain domain specific knowledge, we hope to contribute to a bright and secure future for all of Europe."

About Blockchain for Europe

Blockchain for Europe is a Brussels-based trade association that represents leading companies in the blockchain industry. It works closely with European policymakers and regulators to develop a supportive regulatory environment for blockchain innovation, while ensuring consumer protection. The organization is guided by an experienced board and advisory council of experts from academia, industry, and public institutions, making it a key voice in shaping blockchain and Web3 policies across Europe. Visit https://www.blockchain4europe.eu for more information.

About QANplatform

QANplatform is a blockchain platform that provides unparalleled time to market for Web3 development. It serves startups, SMEs, enterprises, and large government infrastructure projects with quantum-resistant security. QAN’s flagship product is a revolutionary quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform with smart contract functionality. It is the first to introduce technology that allows developers to build use cases in any programming language on the blockchain. QANplatform is a member of the Linux Foundation and one of the first 20 members of the Linux Foundation’s Post-Quantum Cryptography Alliance (PQCA). The first EU country implemented QAN’s quantum-resistant technology in 2024. Visit https://www.qanplatform.com for more information.

