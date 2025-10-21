Nexalin’s DIFS™ Neurostimulation Shows Cognitive and Brain Network Improvements in Alzheimer’s and Dementia Across Three Peer-Reviewed Studies

HOUSTON, TX, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL) (the “Company” or “Nexalin”), the leader in Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) of the brain, today announced that three independently published, peer-reviewed clinical studies, coupled with a growing body of internal data, collectively demonstrate the ability of its proprietary 15 milliamp (mA) Gen-2 Nexalin DIFS™ technology—to improve cognition, restore brain activity, and enhance neuron connectivity in patients with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

Each study was announced separately upon publication. Taken together, the results provide a convergent body of evidence validating Nexalin’s differentiated, non-invasive approach to treating Alzheimer’s disease.

1. TRANSFORM-AD – Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy

This randomized, double-blind clinical trial (46 patients) evaluated 30 one-hour DIFS sessions over 15 days. Patients receiving active stimulation demonstrated immediate improvements in MMSE and MoCA scores, alongside enhanced hippocampal theta-gamma coupling and increased low-frequency fluctuations on fMRI. The study provided the first rigorous evidence of hippocampal activation and short-term cognitive benefit from DIFS in Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

2. Altered Neuronal Activity – Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease

A subsequent publication used resting-state fMRI to analyze brain network changes. Results demonstrated significant increases in fALFF and regional homogeneity (ReHo) in key prefrontal and memory-related regions, including the left middle frontal gyrus and right parahippocampal gyrus. These findings underscored DIFS’ ability to restore regional neuronal synchronization and blood flow in disrupted networks.

3. Modulation of Cortical and Hippocampal Connectivity – Radiology

The most recent publication, appearing in Radiology (June 2025), showed that DIFS significantly improved cognition while enhancing connectivity between the hippocampus and cortical regions, including the middle cingulate and middle frontal gyri. Network-level gains were also observed across the default mode and frontoparietal networks—systems critical to memory and executive function. Notably, cognitive improvements correlated with imaging findings, directly linking brain network modulation to functional outcomes.

With the global Alzheimer’s market projected to exceed $20 billion annually, current treatments remain dominated by pharmacologic therapies targeting amyloid or tau proteins. These drugs, while representing some progress, often deliver modest clinical benefits, and carry significant safety risks and high costs.

Nexalin’s DIFS technology is fundamentally different:

Drug-free and non-invasive , with no reported serious side effects.

, with no reported serious side effects. Targeted to network dysfunction , addressing disrupted brain connectivity rather than protein accumulation.

, addressing disrupted brain connectivity rather than protein accumulation. Safe and scalable, with demonstrated tolerability in elderly patients.

The Company believes this will position Nexalin as a potential paradigm-shifting solution for patients seeking accessible, safe, effective alternatives to drug regimens, at considerably less cost than pharmaceuticals.

“The strength of these three publications lies in their convergence,” said Mark White, CEO of Nexalin Technology. “Each study explores a different dimension of the disease—cognition, regional activity, and functional connectivity—and all point to the same conclusion: Nexalin’s DIFS technology has the potential to restore brain networks and improve cognitive function in Alzheimer’s disease. Collectively, they represent one of the most compelling non-invasive data sets to date in this field.”

Dr. David Owens, Chief Medical Officer of Nexalin, added, “These studies together validate the mechanism of action for DIFS. By showing consistent improvements across multiple imaging modalities and clinical outcomes, we now have a holistic picture of how DIFS may counteract the disruptions that drive cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s. This growing body of evidence strongly supports further development and regulatory advancement.”

