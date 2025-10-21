Janta Power Closes $5.5 Million Seed Round to Power the Future of Clean Energy

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janta Power, a leading developer of innovative three-dimensional solar tower systems, has closed a $5.5 million seed round led by MaC Venture Capital , with participation from Collab Capital , to accelerate the commercialization of its patented, high-density 3D photovoltaic tower technology. This investment will support product scale-up and deployments across data centers, EV charging hubs, telecom towers, universities, and a range of industrial facilities.

Janta’s vertical solar towers are engineered to generate ~50% more energy than traditional flat-panel systems while using one-third of the land area, overcoming energy-density and siting constraints that limit conventional solar.

Pilot programs are underway with major global airports, including Munich International Airport , Aena (operator of over 70 airports worldwide), and Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), as part of the Airports for Innovation (A4I) initiative.

Janta’s patented tower geometry achieves approximately three times the solar surface area exposure of traditional flat arrays within the same land footprint. Each tower’s stacked vertical design captures both low-angle morning and evening light, producing a dual-peak power curve that better aligns with real energy demand.

Typical installations achieve a capacity factor of ~32%, compared to ~22% for flat panels, thanks to active shading optimization and control software. Each structure is engineered to withstand winds of up to 140 mph, featuring steel construction and modular helical or pier foundations that eliminate the need for heavy grading.

Unlike single-axis trackers that concentrate output near midday, Janta’s 3D configuration smooths energy delivery throughout the day—reducing ramp stress on grids and lowering reliance on peaker plants. This unique generation profile complements conventional solar and enhances overall grid stability.

Currently, Janta Power’s solar solution can achieve a Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) as low as $0.05/kWh, compared to the global average of approximately $0.15/kWh. As the company continues to scale and optimize its manufacturing and deployment processes, the goal is to further reduce the LCOE in the next few years.

Janta Power delivers clean, affordable, and reliable power through its patented 3D solar towers, which generate significantly more electricity per acre than traditional solar technology. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Janta Power partners with leading enterprises, airports, and businesses to advance the adoption of compact, high-efficiency renewable energy systems.

