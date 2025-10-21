United States E-Commerce Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025: A $3.7 Trillion Market by 2033 Featuring Rakuten, Amazon, Alibaba, Ebay, Walmart, Zalando, Otto, and JD.com

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States E-Commerce Market Report by Product Categories, Payment Methods, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States E-Commerce Market is expected to reach US$ 3.70 trillion by 2033 from US$ 1.97 trillion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.23% from 2025 to 2033

Over the course of the projection period, the US e-commerce market is anticipated to grow steadily due to shifting consumer behavior, digital adoption, and cutting-edge platforms that are converting retail into an ecosystem that is increasingly reliant on technology. The United States E-Commerce market demonstrates regional diversity, with strong adoption in tier-1 states like California, Texas, New York, and Florida, where high consumer density, advanced infrastructure, and digital ecosystems drive rapid market penetration.







The sector has developed into a vital component of contemporary retail thanks to the growing use of cellphones, safe payment methods, and enhanced logistics infrastructure. Technological developments like artificial intelligence, data analytics, and tailored shopping experiences have aided in this quick expansion by enabling companies to communicate with customers more successfully. Subscription-based business models, same-day delivery choices, and improved user interfaces have all increased consumer engagement and loyalty. Furthermore, omnichannel retailing, cross-border trade, and the emergence of digital marketplaces have increased prospects for businesses of all sizes. With advancements influencing customer convenience and satisfaction, the sector remains a crucial growth engine for the American economy.



The rising integration of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) is one of the key factors driving the demand for e-commerce in the United States. AR and VR technologies allow consumers to visualize products in a more immersive and interactive way. For example, AR applications enable shoppers to virtually try on clothing and accessories, visualize furniture in their home, or see how cosmetics look on their skin. For instance, in April 2024, Veesual, an AI-powered virtual try-on platform for the fashion industry based in Paris, partnered with Eileen Fishes, a women's fashion brand based in the U.S. to integrate its virtual try-on technology into online shopping experience. Similarly, VR experiences can transport consumers to virtual showrooms or simulate real-world environments where they can interact with products before making a purchase.



In a similar vein, virtual reality (VR) experiences can take customers to virtual showrooms or replicate actual settings so they can engage with things before buying. For example, in February 2024, Joybird, a division of La-Z-Boy, a U.S.-based manufacturer and supplier of modern, personalized upholstered furniture, revealed that their online 3D Space Planner tool now fully integrates 3D Cloud Room Scanner technology. With the use of Joybird's 3D Cloud Room Scanner technology, users may create a blueprint ten times quicker than with conventional measurement, and in just a few minutes, they can recreate a room in three dimensions. AR and VR also improve client satisfaction and engagement. Compared to traditional e-commerce platforms, these technologies offer a more memorable and engaging buying experience, which increases consumer loyalty and retention.



Nearly three out of four people (73%) stated that they would find particular online tools or applications, including virtual try-on technologies or room design visualizers, beneficial when making online purchases, according to a Harris Poll poll conducted in the United States in November 2022. Additionally, it is anticipated that these variables would have a beneficial impact on the prediction for the US e-commerce market.



Key Factors Driving the United States E-Commerce Market Growth

Growing Use of Cutting-Edge Technologies



The demand for e-commerce in the US is being driven mostly by the growing usage of various modern technologies. Mobile commerce has grown as a result of smartphones and tablets becoming more widely used. According to a Pew Research survey from July 2022, almost 32% of Americans made online purchases using smartphones, compared to 21% who used desktops or laptops and 7% who used tablets. Customers are increasingly browsing, shopping, and making purchases online with their mobile devices. Furthermore, e-commerce companies are adapting by making their platforms mobile-friendly, creating specialized mobile apps, and putting in place mobile-friendly payment methods.



AliExpress, an international online retail marketplace run by Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, for example, made major platform updates in March 2024 to enhance the US customer experience. These updates included improved mobile apps for catalog browsing, faster shipping times, and new delivery guarantees. In addition, the e-commerce industry is undergoing a change thanks to AI and machine learning technologies.



Growth of Omnichannel Marketplaces and Retail



One of the most potent development drivers for the US e-commerce business is the combination of online and physical channels. Customers may now shop online and pick up in-store, or vice versa, thanks to the widespread adoption of omnichannel strategies by retailers. By combining digital and physical interactions, this hybrid strategy not only increases customer convenience but also boosts sales volumes. Large marketplaces also give smaller companies a chance to reach a wider audience both domestically and internationally. As customers look for access to international brands and distinctive products, cross-border e-commerce is also expanding. All of these tactics work together to support the industry's long-term growth and sustainability.



Growing Consumer Convenience and Digital Penetration



The American retail scene has undergone a radical change as a result of the increasing use of smartphones and the expanding internet penetration rate. Online platforms are becoming more and more popular among consumers due to their convenience, ability to save time, and increased product selection. E-commerce has become the preferred channel due to improved user experiences brought about by user-friendly websites, mobile apps, and smooth checkout procedures.

Furthermore, features like secure digital payments, real-time tracking, and simple returns have increased client confidence and promoted repeat business. Adoption is further fueled by businesses' ongoing innovation in subscription-based structures and tailored recommendations. With the help of sophisticated infrastructure, this digital ease continues to be one of the key factors propelling the expansion of the e-commerce industry.



Challenges in the United States E-Commerce Market

Logistics and the Difficulties of Last-Mile Delivery



Even though e-commerce in the US has expanded quickly, last-mile shipping and logistics remain major obstacles. On-time product delivery necessitates sophisticated infrastructure and considerable operating costs, particularly in rural or heavily populated urban locations. High transportation costs, lost deliveries, and delays affect consumer satisfaction and lower corporate profitability. Supply chains are further strained by the pressure to provide same-day or two-day delivery. Effective last-mile delivery management is still a significant barrier, despite improvements in fulfillment networks and warehouse automation. This makes it a crucial issue for long-term market expansion.



Growing Concerns about Data Privacy and Cybersecurity



Cybersecurity threats have become a major issue for the US e-commerce sector as reliance on digital platforms grows. Online merchants are particularly vulnerable to hacks and breaches because they handle enormous volumes of customer data. Consumer trust is damaged by problems like identity theft, phishing scams, and fraudulent transactions, which also discourage new customers from adopting internet shopping. Businesses also face additional complication due to data privacy regulations, which necessitate large investments in security infrastructure. E-commerce players must carefully combine maintaining strong cybersecurity safeguards with providing a flawless customer experience.

Recent Developments in U.S. E-Commerce Market

June May 2025: When the District of Columbia Court of Appeals let accusations pertaining to price-parity policy to proceed, Amazon's bid to have an antitrust lawsuit dismissed was unsuccessful. The ruling signals more restrictions on seller terms and compels Amazon to reevaluate how it strikes a balance between marketplace fee revenue and regulatory risk.

Shopify reported USD 2.4 billion in Q1 sales in April 2025, up 27% from the previous year. This indicates that Shopify's merchant-centric platform strategy is scalable globally and provides independent sellers with an alternative to established marketplaces.

In an effort to close the gap with Amazon, Walmart said in March 2025 that it will increase its e-commerce penetration from 17% to 25% of revenue by FY30. The company would do this by using its leadership in groceries to attract return customers and by growing marketplace GMV at a 26% CAGR.

Attachment