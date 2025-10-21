Nilu27 ramps up to Hypercar Production & Appoints C-Suite Executives

Manhattan Beach, CA, United States, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- See NILU at the Wynn Concours on Nov 1 in its exciting new spec.

Nilu27 is immensely proud to announce the significant strengthening of its leadership team with the appointment of two highly accomplished individuals, Simon Wägner and Alexander Hubbard-Ford. They will be joining founders Sasha and Inna Selipanov in the C-Suite, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise that is set to propel the company into its next phase of growth and innovation. This strategic expansion of the executive team underscores the company's commitment to building a world-class organization capable of achieving ambitious goals and disrupting the status quo.

Launched by the legendary sports car designer, Sasha Selipanov and wife Inna, the order books have been open for the NILU hypercar since its debut last year. Thirty percent of the total production run of 69 units is already spoken for.

With a number of customers showing extraordinary enthusiasm for the NILU hypercar, Nilu27 has created an opportunity for a select few to engage with the company in a special way. Through the Founder's Edition Program, customers can choose to specify their car either for the road or in a non-homologated configuration, which will be closest to the vision behind the original 2024 concept car.

Potential customers and fans who have yet to see NILU in person can catch it at the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas on November 1, 2025. The Nilu27 team will be on-hand to discuss the car in all its variants and specific details. The hypercar will also be shown in a brand new “SUMAC Red” livery to give the audience a new perspective on the incredible lines of Sasha’s design.

C SUITE

Propelling the company forward, Simon Wägner is the newly appointed Chief Technology and Operating Officer (CTO/COO), bringing more than 25 years of experience in the automotive industry. His career began in 1999 at Porsche AG as a systems developer, progressing to Senior Project Manager, where he led significant programs for the VW Group and other clients. Later, Simon joined Bugatti and took charge of the program as well as project management for the brand, with a successful launch of the Chiron hypercar, and subsequently led the strategic portfolio for the next decade. In 2022, he left VW Group to become VP of Engineering for Car Development Programs at Koenigsegg, leading CC850 and the Gemera programs, and managed the start of production for the Jesko program.

Simon's professional journey has frequently intersected with Sasha's, including their time at Bugatti and Koenigsegg, fostering a strong, trusted relationship. This collaboration is set to continue with the development and deliveries of NILU.

“Having worked with Simon before, I know exactly what he brings to the table: discipline, precision, and a deep understanding of how to turn an ambitious vision into faultless products,” Sasha commented on Simon’s appointment. “His experience was forged at companies that lead today’s hypercar industry and his work was paramount to their success. His addition to our team gives me absolute confidence in our ability to execute the NILU to standards that exceed industry benchmarks. Nilu27 is not here to play second fiddle to anyone. The caliber of our team speaks for itself.”

With an accomplished international background in finance and business development, Alexander Hubbard-Ford is poised to drive Nilu27's sustainable growth and global reach in his role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). His experience in leading positions spans various industries, including managing investments for institutional investors, capital management companies, family offices and high-growth companies. Alexander managed and optimized investments of up to €600 million in Europe and successfully raised equity for investments over $1 billion in the US. Before Nilu27, he was responsible for financing and transactions for a leading project developer in Germany for projects totaling more than €400 million. During a career of more than 25 years, Alexander has worked at Hornblower Fischer AG, Regent Partners USA, Falcon Oil and Gas, Jamestown US Immobilien, Lübke Kelber Asset Management and Terragon AG.

Alexander: “I am thrilled to join Nilu27, where we are building the most exciting hypercar. We have the best team in the field and are located in the most suitable region of the world for this endeavor. I eagerly anticipate delivering this car to our customers and witnessing Sasha add another legendary vehicle to the hypercar universe.”

COMPANY ADVANCEMENTS

Behind the scenes, there’s been continual progress on the company infrastructure, which will be accelerated now that external funding has been accepted. Among the first major steps has been the establishment of the R&D and production facility in the city of Lahr, Germany.

Placing the company’s operational headquarters in Lahr provides a strategic location in the heart of Europe’s automotive landscape. Situated in close proximity to major German OEMs and a dense network of tier one suppliers, Lahr also offers fast access to international hubs such as Stuttgart, Munich, Frankfurt, Zurich, Basel and Strasbourg, making it the ideal base for innovation, engineering, and client engagement. With the full support of the city, the company will likewise have access to the local airport, which is also used for vehicle testing.

With the team and facility in place, Nilu27 is on track to unveil its first pre-production driving prototype in 2026.

